₹14,999 for a 144Hz Curved AMOLED Beast? Infinix Just Dropped a Game Changer Tomorrow!

Get ready, India! Infinix is set to shake up the smartphone market with the sale of its brand-new Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ on Flipkart starting tomorrow, April 24th, 2025. This isn’t just another phone launch; it’s a statement, arriving with a special Day 1 price of just ₹14,999 (inclusive of offers). What makes it stand out? Infinix claims it’s India’s slimmest smartphone featuring a 144Hz curved AMOLED display in its segment, packing a punch with powerful features typically found in higher price brackets.

Forget bulky phones with average screens. The NOTE 50s 5G+ boasts a stunning 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display that refreshes at a silky-smooth 144Hz. Imagine scrolling through social media, playing games, or watching videos on a display this vibrant and fluid. With 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 10-bit color depth, colors pop with cinematic accuracy. And you don’t have to baby this beauty – it comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating, offering solid resistance against dust, water splashes, and those heart-stopping accidental drops. There’s even a clever wet-surface touch feature, keeping the screen responsive even with a little moisture.

Under the hood, the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor. This 4nm chipset is built for performance, scoring over 700K+ on AnTuTu benchmarks. What does that mean for you? Smooth multitasking, quick app launches, and the ability to handle demanding games at up to 90FPS, thanks to the dedicated NPU 665 and Mali-G615 GPU. MediaTek’s HyperEngine technology further optimizes your gaming experience, ensuring stable network and better graphics. Whether you’re deep into an intense gaming session or editing 4K videos, this phone keeps up without breaking a sweat.

Battery anxiety? Not here. The NOTE 50s 5G+ packs a large 5500mAh battery. When you do need to juice up, the 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0 gets you back in action quickly. Infinix also includes smart charging features like bypass charging, which powers the motherboard directly while gaming to keep the phone cooler, and low-temperature charging to protect battery health in the long run. Need to give a friend’s device a boost? The reverse charging feature turns your phone into a portable power bank.

For photography enthusiasts, the phone sports a 64MP main camera featuring the capable Sony IMX682 sensor. You can record stunning 4K videos at 30FPS with both the rear and front cameras. The camera system includes AI-powered tools like AIGC Mode to magically remove unwanted objects from your photos and an easy-to-use Vlog Mode with real-time templates for creating social media-ready content. Selfies and video calls are crisp with the 13MP front camera, which also supports 4K video and has a dual LED flash for better low-light shots.

The software experience is clean and smart, running on Android 15 with Infinix’s XOS 15 overlay. You get a bloatware-free interface with helpful AI utilities. One-Tap Infinix AI can instantly optimize your photos or help draft messages. Folax, the AI Voice Assistant, makes interacting with your phone more intuitive. Adding a touch of personalized style and function, the AI Halo Lighting system on the back provides customizable LED effects for notifications and charging status.

The Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ comes in three attractive finishes: Marine Drift Blue with a unique scent-infused vegan leather back, and the sleek Titanium Grey and Burgundy Red with a metallic finish.

Mark your calendars for April 24th, 2025, and head over to Flipkart to grab the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ at the special launch price of ₹14,999. It’s a compelling package of premium features, performance, and durability at an aggressive price point.