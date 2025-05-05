₹16,999 for a Pro Camera? CMF Phone 2 Pro Sale Starts Now!

London-based tech innovator Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, is making waves again! Starting today, May 5th, at 12 noon, the highly anticipated CMF Phone 2 Pro is officially on sale across India. You can grab this feature-packed smartphone on Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all major retail outlets.

But here’s the kicker: for today only, you can snag the CMF Phone 2 Pro for an unbelievable starting price of just ₹16,999 (inclusive of all offers)! This introductory offer makes the Phone 2 Pro an even more compelling option for anyone seeking premium features without breaking the bank.

Launched globally on April 28, 2025, the CMF Phone 2 Pro aims to be your ultimate daily companion. It boasts a segment-leading triple-camera system, a vibrant display that catches the eye, and a design that exudes quality.

Slim, Light, and Premium Feel

CMF has truly focused on the details. The Phone 2 Pro stands out as the slimmest and lightest smartphone Nothing has ever created. At a mere 7.8 mm thin and weighing only 185 g, it feels remarkably light in your hand – a noticeable 5% slimmer than the CMF Phone 1.

The design elevates the experience with an elegant aluminum surround for the camera module, a design evolution from the first generation. Adding to its premium feel are the stainless steel screws, a signature Nothing touch that reveals the craftsmanship. The phone also offers increased peace of mind with IP54 water resistance, an upgrade from the IP52 rating of its predecessor.

Capture Stunning Photos with its Advanced Camera System

Photography enthusiasts, listen up! The CMF Phone 2 Pro packs a powerful triple-camera setup. The 50 MP main camera features the largest sensor in its class, capturing a significant 64% more light compared to the CMF Phone 1. This translates to brighter and more detailed photos, even in challenging lighting conditions.

For those distant subjects, the phone boasts a first-in-segment 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and up to 20x Ultra Zoom. Imagine capturing crisp close-ups without losing image quality! Completing the rear camera system is an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes and group shots. On the front, a 16 MP camera ensures your selfies are always sharp and ready for sharing.

Power and Performance for Everyday Tasks

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by the upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, now in its 6th generation. This octa-core CPU can reach speeds of up to 2.5 GHz, ensuring smooth multitasking and handling demanding applications with ease. CMF claims a 10% faster processing speed and a 5% improvement in graphics compared to the CMF Phone 1, promising a noticeable boost in overall performance.

Grab Yours Today with Special Offers!

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is available in four stylish colors: White, Black, Orange, and Light Green. It comes in two configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹17,999 (including bank or exchange offers)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹19,999 (including bank or exchange offers)

But remember the special introductory offer for today, May 5th! You can get the:

8GB + 128GB variant for as low as ₹16,999 (including all offers)

8GB + 256GB variant for as low as ₹18,999 (including all offers)

To sweeten the deal further, there’s a day-one exchange offer. You can avail a ₹1,000 exchange bonus along with a ₹1,000 bank offer (applicable on all leading banks) when purchasing the CMF Phone 2 Pro today.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a feature-rich and stylish smartphone at a compelling price. Head to Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, or your nearest leading retail store now!