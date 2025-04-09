₹1,999 for a Party Beast? TecSox Just Dropped a Speaker That’s Got India Buzzing!

Are you ready to turn up the volume on your life without emptying your wallet? In a country where music is the heartbeat of every celebration, TecSox has just thrown down the gauntlet with its brand-new Rockstar Series party speaker, priced at an unbelievable ₹1,999. Yes, you read that right!

In India, the air crackles with the energy of content creators, social gatherings, and the ever-present call of karaoke. With a staggering 800 million smartphone users fueling platforms like Instagram and YouTube, our love for music, dance, and belting out our favorite tunes has never been stronger. TecSox seems to have perfectly tapped into this vibe with a speaker that promises to be the life of every party.

For less than two thousand rupees, this speaker packs a punch. We’re talking about a 40W powerful output that promises to deliver sound that you can feel. Forget tinny audio; the Rockstar Series boasts premium sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs, ensuring an immersive experience whether you’re hosting a rooftop bash or a cozy karaoke night in your living room.

And the party doesn’t have to stop. With a 6-hour battery life, this speaker is ready to keep the music flowing long into the night without needing a constant hunt for a power outlet. Plus, in today’s world of endless devices, seamless connectivity is key. TecSox has covered all bases with Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and even TWS mode, letting you effortlessly connect your phone, laptop, or any other music source.

But wait, there’s more for all you aspiring singers! The Rockstar Series is karaoke-ready, featuring built-in microphone support. TecSox even sweetens the deal by including a mic and remote in the box, making those impromptu karaoke sessions even more fun and convenient.

Puneet Gulati, the Founder & CEO of TecSox, perfectly captures the spirit behind this launch: “At TecSox, we believe in democratizing technology, making premium audio solutions available at unbeatable prices. The Rockstar Series is proof of our commitment to innovation and affordability, empowering every music lover to amplify their experience. With the Rockstar Series, we want everyone to bring out the rockstar in them – whether it’s through music, dance, or karaoke. IT’S TIME TO OWN THE STAGE!”

This isn’t just a speaker for indoors. Designed to be rugged and portable, the Rockstar Series is your perfect companion for outdoor adventures too. Imagine taking the party poolside without a worry, thanks to its IPX waterproof rating that can handle splashes and spills. And let’s not forget the dynamic RGB lighting that adds a visual spectacle to your celebrations, creating the perfect party ambiance.

Available now at the introductory price of just ₹1,999, the TecSox Rockstar Series can be snagged from the company’s official website and major e-commerce platforms. If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to amplify your music and unleash your inner rockstar, this might just be the speaker you’ve been waiting for. Could this be the new go-to gadget for India’s vibrant social scene? It certainly sounds like TecSox is betting big on it!