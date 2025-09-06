2025 Hyundai Aura SX Variant Launched in India at Rs. 8.23 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out a new SX variant for its compact sedan, the Aura, priced at Rs. 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom). This petrol-manual trim finds its place neatly between the existing S and SX(O) variants, aimed at customers looking for a better feature set without jumping all the way to the top-end versions. It’s a move that seems intended to bridge a noticeable gap in the Aura’s lineup.

With the introduction of the SX, buyers get access to several features that were, until now, reserved for higher variants. For the extra premium over the S trim, the car comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a reverse parking camera for added convenience, along with 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that give the car a sharper, more premium look. Other touches, like electrically folding ORVMs and a shark-fin antenna, round out the additions quite nicely.

That said, it still carries over all the equipment from the S variant. So you’re still getting a height-adjustable driver seat, steering-mounted audio controls, a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, four speakers, and Type-C charging ports for both front and rear passengers.

In terms of safety, there’s no compromise either. The SX variant continues to offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), all standard across the range.

Mechanically, nothing’s changed. It runs on the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that powers the rest of the Aura lineup. The engine produces 83 PS of power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. It’s available exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission, so if you’re eyeing an automatic (AMT) or a CNG version, you’ll have to look at other variants like the S (CNG) or SX+ (AMT).

The Aura continues to compete in the tightly contested compact sedan segment, going up against models like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor. With the addition of this SX trim, Hyundai seems to be targeting buyers who want more than just the basics but aren’t quite ready to stretch to the SX(O) or SX+ trims. It feels like a smart middle ground for those who value premium features but also want to keep their budget in check.

