2025 Hyundai Venue Teased For The First Time Ahead Of November Launch

Hyundai Motor India has released the first official teaser of the all-new 2025 Venue sub-compact SUV, confirming its highly anticipated India launch date as November 4. The compact SUV space, which the Hyundai Venue helped popularize after its debut back in 2019, is once again gearing up for some serious competition with this major next-generation update. From what the teaser and early details reveal, the new Venue isn’t just a facelift, it’s a more complete overhaul, featuring a bold exterior redesign, a fully revamped interior, and a suite of advanced technologies, including Level 2 ADAS.

Key Takeaways

The all-new 2025 Hyundai Venue launches in India on November 4, 2025.

The exterior adopts a boulder, squarer design with a larger rectangular grille and connected C-shaped LED DRLs.

Inside, it gets a premium makeover featuring a dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display for infotainment and instrumentation.

Safety features include Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

The SUV retains its current engine lineup but introduces a new ‘HX’ variant naming convention.

Design and Exterior Changes

The 2025 Venue’s exterior design now aligns with Hyundai’s latest global styling philosophy, leaning towards a more upright and confident SUV stance. The front fascia looks significantly more assertive, with a wider dark chrome rectangular grille flanked by a fresh split-headlamp arrangement. One of the standout elements is the connected LED light bar stretching across the bonnet lip, blending seamlessly into new quad-beam LED projector headlamps and C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights. It gives the Venue a sharper, almost futuristic presence that’s hard to miss.

From the side profile, the Venue seems to have grown a bit in size. Hyundai has confirmed slight increases in both height and width to improve cabin space and road presence. There’s also talk of new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a distinctive C-pillar design featuring ‘VENUE’ embossing, reminiscent of the Creta’s detailing. At the rear, the SUV now carries connected LED tail lamps and a more muscular bumper with a silver skid plate, which collectively add to its modern and robust character.

Premium Interior and Technology Overhaul

Stepping inside, it’s clear Hyundai has gone the extra mile to make the new Venue feel more upmarket. The most striking update is the dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display setup. This layout merges the infotainment touchscreen and digital driver cluster into one sweeping unit, a feature typically reserved for larger SUVs and premium models. It’s a bold move that could easily make the Venue one of the most tech-forward options in its class.

The interior now comes in a Dark Navy and Dove Grey dual-tone finish, which gives it a calm yet premium vibe. The steering wheel has been redesigned and now carries Hyundai’s new four-dot logo. Subtle updates like refined switchgear and improved material quality also stand out. Comfort-wise, Hyundai has added ventilated front seats, rear window sunshades, 2-step reclining rear seats, and soothing Moon White ambient lighting, all of which suggest a clear step up in everyday luxury.

Safety is another area where Hyundai has made major strides. The inclusion of Level 2 ADAS means the 2025 Venue will offer features like Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, among others. These updates could set a new standard for safety technology in the sub-compact SUV segment. Six airbags are also expected to come as standard across all variants.

Engine and Variant Details

Mechanically, the Venue will continue with its trusted powertrain lineup. That includes the 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol engine, the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, and the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel unit. Transmission options will remain familiar too, offering manual, iMT, and the 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol variant. There’s also speculation that the diesel model could finally receive the 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox seen in the Kia Sonet, which would be a welcome addition for many buyers.

Another change is the introduction of Hyundai’s new variant nomenclature, shifting to the ‘HX’ series, from HX2 to HX10. It’s a cleaner and more unified approach that fits well with Hyundai’s updated branding direction.

Since its launch, the Venue has been one of Hyundai’s most consistent performers in India, often recording sales above 10,000 units per month. Competing closely with the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, it’s become a go-to option for urban SUV buyers. With this 2025 version, Hyundai seems determined to not just maintain that momentum but also to raise the bar for what a sub-compact SUV can offer in terms of technology, comfort, and safety.

Bookings for the new Venue are already open at Hyundai dealerships across the country, with a token amount of Rs. 25,000. As the launch date approaches, expectations are understandably high, and if the teaser is anything to go by, Hyundai’s next-gen Venue might just redefine its segment once again.

Related FAQs

Q. What is the expected price range for the 2025 Hyundai Venue?

A. The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced between Rs. 8 lakhs to Rs. 14 lakhs (ex-showroom), carrying a slight premium over the outgoing model due to the addition of more features and advanced technology.

Q. Does the 2025 Hyundai Venue have ADAS?

A. Yes, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will feature a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, a significant safety upgrade for the segment.

Q. What are the biggest interior changes in the new Venue?

A. The biggest changes include a new dashboard design featuring a dual 12.3-inch curved screen setup for the infotainment and digital driver display, along with features like ventilated front seats and dual-tone upholstery.

Q. Will the new Hyundai Venue get a panoramic sunroof?

A. Based on confirmed features, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will continue to have an electric single-pane sunroof, not a panoramic one.

Q. Are the engines in the 2025 Hyundai Venue new?

A. No, the 2025 Venue uses the same 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel engines as the current model but may see fine-tuning for performance and efficiency.