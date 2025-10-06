News

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakh

Mahindra launches the 2025 Bolero Neo with updated features and new colours. Check the price, specifications, engine details, and what's new in this rugged SUV.

By Mahak Aggarwal
6 Min Read
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakh

Mahindra has rolled out the 2025 Bolero Neo in India, starting at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.49 lakh. The latest version of this compact SUV brings a few subtle design tweaks and some fresh updates to the cabin, while keeping its tough, ladder-frame setup and rear-wheel-drive configuration intact. It still positions itself as a rugged, dependable choice for those who prefer something sturdier than the typical monocoque sub-4-meter SUVs we see on the roads today.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Starting Price: The 2025 Bolero Neo range begins at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Core Updates: It gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new seat fabric, and two additional colour choices.
  • Engine: The tried-and-tested 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine continues to power the SUV.
  • Chassis: Built on a ladder-frame chassis, it maintains a traditional SUV feel that stands apart from its rivals.

Pricing and Variants

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in four variants. The entry-level N4 variant starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh, followed by the mid-range N8 at Rs. 9.49 lakh. The N10 variant is priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh, while the top-spec N10 (O), equipped with a mechanical locking differential (MLD), costs Rs. 11.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

This refreshed lineup seems aimed at keeping the Bolero Neo relevant and appealing to those who value durability and performance over flashy tech or aesthetics.

What is New in the 2025 Model

Inside, the most significant change is the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It now supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, something buyers have been expecting for a while. Mahindra has also updated the seat upholstery, giving the cabin a slightly more premium touch.

On the exterior, changes are quite subtle. The two new colour options, Everest White and a dual-tone Napoli Black with a silver roof, add a bit of freshness to the otherwise familiar design. The grille, headlamps, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel stay unchanged, keeping the Bolero Neo’s trademark rugged look intact. Higher variants continue to offer conveniences such as cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Engine and Mechanical Specifications

Mechanically, the SUV remains the same. It uses the familiar 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mHawk100 diesel engine that generates 100 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels.

In fact, the Bolero Neo stands out as the only SUV in its segment offering both a ladder-frame chassis and rear-wheel drive. These elements, together with its mechanical locking differential in the top N10 (O) trim, make it especially adept at handling rough or uneven terrains, a key reason for its continued popularity in certain regions.

Market Position

The Mahindra Bolero Neo sits in a crowded sub-4-meter SUV market, though its appeal is quite different. Its traditional body-on-frame build sets it apart from more urban-focused, front-wheel-drive SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.

It’s the kind of vehicle that tends to resonate more with buyers from smaller towns and rural areas, those who value a sense of strength and reliability over flashy features. The 2025 update doesn’t reinvent the formula, but perhaps that’s precisely the point, Mahindra seems to know that the Bolero Neo’s charm lies in its simplicity and toughness, not in chasing trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the new 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo?

A. The price for the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh for the base N4 variant and goes up to Rs. 11.49 lakh for the top N10 (O) variant (all prices are ex-showroom).

Q. What are the main new features in the 2025 Bolero Neo?

A. The main updates include a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new seat upholstery, and two new colour options.

Q. Does the Bolero Neo have a petrol engine option?

A. No, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is available only with a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Q. Is the Mahindra Bolero Neo a 4×4 SUV?

A. No, the Bolero Neo is not a 4×4. It is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) SUV. However, the top variant, N10 (O), comes with a mechanical locking differential (MLD) that helps improve traction in difficult conditions.

Q. Is the Bolero Neo a 7-seater?

A. Yes, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a 7-seater SUV with two side-facing jump seats in the third row.

Zupee’s New Video Platform Microdramas Get Over 5 million Views in First Month
Skoda Octavia RS Bookings Open In India
TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV India Launch Appears Set for October 15
WhatsApp Now Lets You Quick-Share Stories to Facebook and Instagram
Vodafone Idea Shares Under Watch Ahead of Supreme Court AGR Dues Hearing
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV India Launch Appears Set for October 15 TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV India Launch Appears Set for October 15
Next Article Skoda Octavia RS Bookings Open In India Skoda Octavia RS Bookings Open In India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Anand Mahindra Downloads Zoho's Arattai App, Sridhar Vembu Reacts with Pride
Anand Mahindra Downloads Zoho’s Arattai App, Sridhar Vembu Reacts with Pride
By Swayam Malhotra
Flipkart Slashes iPhone 16 Pro Max Price by INR 55,000 in Diwali Sale
Flipkart Slashes iPhone 16 Pro Max Price by INR 55,000 in Diwali Sale
By Mahak Aggarwal
Hero MotoCorp, TVS, and Royal Enfield Report High Two-Wheeler Sales in September
Hero MotoCorp, TVS, and Royal Enfield Report High Two-Wheeler Sales in September
By Aditi Sharma
New Gen Hyundai Venue Launches in India on November 4
New Gen Hyundai Venue Launches in India on November 4
By Mahak Aggarwal
Kia India Appoints New Chief Sales and Business Officers
Kia India Appoints New Chief Sales and Business Officers
By Swayam Malhotra
UIDAI Allows Aadhaar Card Detail Changes Online in October 2025
UIDAI Allows Aadhaar Card Detail Changes Online in October 2025
By Srishti Gulati

You Might also Like