2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakh

Mahindra has rolled out the 2025 Bolero Neo in India, starting at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.49 lakh. The latest version of this compact SUV brings a few subtle design tweaks and some fresh updates to the cabin, while keeping its tough, ladder-frame setup and rear-wheel-drive configuration intact. It still positions itself as a rugged, dependable choice for those who prefer something sturdier than the typical monocoque sub-4-meter SUVs we see on the roads today.

Key Takeaways

Starting Price: The 2025 Bolero Neo range begins at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Bolero Neo range begins at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Core Updates: It gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new seat fabric, and two additional colour choices.

It gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new seat fabric, and two additional colour choices. Engine: The tried-and-tested 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine continues to power the SUV.

The tried-and-tested 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine continues to power the SUV. Chassis: Built on a ladder-frame chassis, it maintains a traditional SUV feel that stands apart from its rivals.

Pricing and Variants

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in four variants. The entry-level N4 variant starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh, followed by the mid-range N8 at Rs. 9.49 lakh. The N10 variant is priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh, while the top-spec N10 (O), equipped with a mechanical locking differential (MLD), costs Rs. 11.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

This refreshed lineup seems aimed at keeping the Bolero Neo relevant and appealing to those who value durability and performance over flashy tech or aesthetics.

What is New in the 2025 Model

Inside, the most significant change is the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It now supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, something buyers have been expecting for a while. Mahindra has also updated the seat upholstery, giving the cabin a slightly more premium touch.

On the exterior, changes are quite subtle. The two new colour options, Everest White and a dual-tone Napoli Black with a silver roof, add a bit of freshness to the otherwise familiar design. The grille, headlamps, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel stay unchanged, keeping the Bolero Neo’s trademark rugged look intact. Higher variants continue to offer conveniences such as cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Engine and Mechanical Specifications

Mechanically, the SUV remains the same. It uses the familiar 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mHawk100 diesel engine that generates 100 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels.

In fact, the Bolero Neo stands out as the only SUV in its segment offering both a ladder-frame chassis and rear-wheel drive. These elements, together with its mechanical locking differential in the top N10 (O) trim, make it especially adept at handling rough or uneven terrains, a key reason for its continued popularity in certain regions.

Market Position

The Mahindra Bolero Neo sits in a crowded sub-4-meter SUV market, though its appeal is quite different. Its traditional body-on-frame build sets it apart from more urban-focused, front-wheel-drive SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.

It’s the kind of vehicle that tends to resonate more with buyers from smaller towns and rural areas, those who value a sense of strength and reliability over flashy features. The 2025 update doesn’t reinvent the formula, but perhaps that’s precisely the point, Mahindra seems to know that the Bolero Neo’s charm lies in its simplicity and toughness, not in chasing trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the new 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo?

A. The price for the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh for the base N4 variant and goes up to Rs. 11.49 lakh for the top N10 (O) variant (all prices are ex-showroom).

Q. What are the main new features in the 2025 Bolero Neo?

A. The main updates include a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new seat upholstery, and two new colour options.

Q. Does the Bolero Neo have a petrol engine option?

A. No, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is available only with a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Q. Is the Mahindra Bolero Neo a 4×4 SUV?

A. No, the Bolero Neo is not a 4×4. It is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) SUV. However, the top variant, N10 (O), comes with a mechanical locking differential (MLD) that helps improve traction in difficult conditions.

Q. Is the Bolero Neo a 7-seater?

A. Yes, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a 7-seater SUV with two side-facing jump seats in the third row.