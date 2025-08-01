News

2025 Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Launches in India at Rs 1.69 Lakh

Yamaha launches the 2025 MT-15 V2.0 in India, priced from Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Discover the new colours, features, engine specs, and key details of this streetfighter.

Yamaha Motor India has rolled out the 2025 edition of its MT-15 Version 2.0, priced from Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This updated version leans more into cosmetic changes than mechanical ones, with the highlight being a fresh new ‘Cyber Green’ paint scheme. It joins the existing lineup that already includes Cyan Storm, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Metallic Black. Beyond that, though, not much has changed under the skin.

Key Takeaways

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
  • What’s New: A new ‘Cyber Green’ colour joins the lineup.
  • Engine: Same 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).
  • Key Features: USD front forks, aluminium swingarm, dual-channel ABS, traction control system, Bluetooth-enabled LCD cluster.

The motorcycle retains its familiar engine and component setup, which, to be fair, hasn’t needed much tinkering. The tried-and-tested 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine stays on board, still featuring Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. It delivers 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. That VVA setup continues to be the reason why power delivery feels consistent across the rev range. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and yes, the assist and slipper clutch is still there, making downshifts smoother and the lever action lighter.

As for the structure, the MT-15 V2.0 carries forward Yamaha’s Deltabox frame. That chassis is known for balancing rigidity with nimbleness, and here too, it keeps the handling sharp. Suspension duties are handled by 37mm upside-down front forks and a linked type monocross setup at the rear. It’s a configuration that’s tuned for responsiveness, so riders familiar with the MT lineup will find the ride feel quite familiar. Disc brakes front and rear, with dual-channel ABS, round out the safety package. Notably, it also continues to offer a traction control system, which feels like a bit of an overachiever in this class, but a welcome one.

On the tech side, the 2025 model doesn’t leave anything out from last year’s version. There’s a digital LCD instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app. That integration allows riders to receive call and message notifications, check battery status, and even view the last parked location of the bike. It also helps track fuel consumption and offers reminders for scheduled maintenance.

In terms of competition, the MT-15 V2.0 stays in the hotly contested 150-160cc naked streetfighter category. It faces off against bikes like the KTM 125 Duke and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Even in such a crowded space, the MT-15 has carved out a solid place for itself. Its design cues draw clear inspiration from bigger MT siblings, and with its strong feature set and sporty ride quality, it still manages to stand out.

So, while it might not be a radical overhaul, the 2025 MT-15 Version 2.0 keeps things fresh enough to stay relevant, especially if that new Cyber Green speaks to you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the on-road price of the 2025 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0?

A1. The ex-showroom price starts at Rs 1.69 lakh in Delhi. The on-road price will be higher as it includes RTO registration, road tax, and insurance costs, which vary from state to state. Please check with your local dealership for the exact on-road price.

Q2. What are the new changes in the 2025 MT-15 V2.0?

A2. The main update for the 2025 model year is the addition of a new ‘Cyber Green’ colour variant. All other technical specifications, features, and mechanical components remain identical to the previous version.

Q3. Does the Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 have a quick-shifter?

A3. A quick-shifter is not offered as standard equipment on the Yamaha MT-15 V2.0. However, it is available as an optional accessory that can be purchased and installed at authorized Yamaha dealerships.

Q4. What is the mileage of the MT-15 V2.0?

A4. The Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 generally delivers a mileage of around 45 to 50 km/l. The actual fuel efficiency can vary depending on riding conditions, traffic, and the rider’s habits.

Q5. Who are the main competitors of the Yamaha MT-15 V2.0?

A5. In the Indian market, the Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 primarily competes with the KTM 125 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

