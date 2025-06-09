50% in 30 Minutes: UltraProlink Launches Boost 45 Super Fast Charger 2.0 with Power Delivery

In a time when even a few lost minutes can derail your whole day, a dying phone battery isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a real problem. Recognizing this, UltraProlink, a well-established name in consumer tech accessories, has rolled out its latest solution: the Boost 45 Super Fast Charger (SFC) 2.0. The pitch? Power up your smartphone from zero to 50 percent in under 30 minutes. It’s a bold claim, but one that seems backed by the specs.

This 45W USB-C charger employs PD-PPS technology, which essentially allows the device to adjust power delivery in real-time, aligning itself with the unique needs of the connected smartphone. That means it delivers optimal power—no more, no less—which not only speeds things up but also helps preserve long-term battery health. It’s a practical blend of speed and safety, something high-end smartphones desperately need. UltraProlink lists compatibility with major players like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Nothing.

Made in India, Designed for Assurance

Another key talking point is its origin. The Boost 45 is manufactured entirely in India and bears the “Make in India” label. That also means it meets BIS certification standards, which isn’t just a formality. It signifies rigorous testing for electrical safety. For buyers, that badge can offer some peace of mind—knowing their charger won’t cut corners on protection.

SFC 2.0: Not Just Fast, but Smartly So

Equipped with Samsung Fast Charging (SFC) 2.0 and support for PD 3.0 and QC 2/3/4, the Boost 45 delivers up to 45W of power. But what’s interesting here is its dynamic adaptability. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Google Pixel 8 Pro, or Nothing Phone (2) don’t just get a blast of energy—they receive tailored power, ranging from 20W to 45W, depending on their capacity and current state. This fine-tuned charging approach aims to be both rapid and safe.

For folks always on the move—whether commuting, traveling, or just juggling a hectic workday—this could be a game-changer. Quickly topping up your phone without sitting tethered to a wall for an hour? That matters.

Smart IC Technology: Charging with Brains

Under the hood, the Boost 45 features a Smart IC chipset that does more than just push power. It constantly monitors the connected device, adjusting the charge in real-time. That means less chance of overheating or overcharging—both of which can degrade your phone’s battery over time.

This tech proves especially handy for users juggling multiple devices. Instead of playing a guessing game with different chargers, one Boost 45 adapts to all. It’s not only convenient but also potentially extends the life of your devices by ensuring they’re always getting exactly the power they need.

A Reliable Build: Practicality Meets Safety

With its BIS-certified, India-made credentials, the Boost 45 doesn’t just talk a good game about safety. It delivers. The built-in protections cover a whole range of electrical mishaps—over-current, over-voltage, overheating, short circuits. Essentially, it’s designed to be a safety net for your high-value electronics.

Device Compatibility: From Flagship to Forward-Thinking

The charger supports a broad array of devices, from Samsung’s Galaxy S25/S24/S23/S22 Ultra to the Fold/Flip series, Note 10+/20 Ultra, A70/A91, and Tab S7/S8 Ultra. Google Pixel fans are covered too—the Pixel 8/7/6/5/4 line, as well as Apple’s iPhone 14/15/16 series and Nothing’s Phone 3/3a/2.

Older models aren’t left out either. Thanks to its power scaling feature, the Boost 45 can deliver up to 25W for earlier devices that still support some level of fast charging. This makes it a versatile addition for students, professionals, or anyone juggling a mix of old and new gadgets.

Built for the Real World

Durability is another box the Boost 45 checks confidently. It features a fire-retardant housing and uses top-grade materials meant to stand up to daily wear. Whether it’s stuffed in a bag, dragged through airports, or stationed on your nightstand, it’s built to last.

Ready Right Out of the Box

The included 1-meter PD-PPS compatible Type-C (65W) cable might seem like a small detail, but it’s actually a big deal. Many fast chargers require you to buy a high-quality cable separately to get the promised speeds. Here, UltraProlink avoids that pitfall. The included cable ensures full functionality, making the Boost 45 a complete package right from the start.

Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder & CEO of UltraProlink, summed it up best: “The Boost 45 is designed to redefine everyday charging by delivering blazing-fast speed, intelligent safety, and long-term reliability, in one compact solution. Engineered to power today’s most demanding flagship devices from Samsung, Pixel, Apple and Nothing, this Made in India charger reflects UltraProlink’s commitment to quality, and user-centric design.”

The UltraProlink Boost 45 Super Fast Charger with Power Delivery is now up for grabs. It’s available on UltraProlink.com and Amazon.in, retailing at INR 899.