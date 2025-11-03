News

54% of India’s Workforce Now Using AI, Yet 49% of Millennials Fear Job Replacement: Great Place To Work India Study

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping India’s workplaces, but not without concern. A new study by Great Place To Work India, titled Voice of India, reveals that 54% of Indian employees say their organizations are already experimenting with or actively implementing AI. However, the same report highlights growing anxiety-with 49% of Millennials fearing AI could replace their jobs within the next three to five years.

Contents

Key Findings from the Study

  • AI Adoption Rising: Over half of India’s workforce reports that their company is at least in the pilot or intermediate phase of AI integration. The IT and Financial Services & Insurance sectors are leading this transformation.
  • Millennial Anxiety: Nearly one in two Millennials fear their roles could become obsolete because of AI.
  • Job Insecurity Across Generations: About 40% of employees overall worry about being replaced by automation, signaling widespread concern beyond just younger professionals.
  • Retention Risk: Of those who fear job loss, 40% are considering leaving their current organization, posing a serious retention challenge for employers.
  • Adoption Eases Fear: In companies with advanced AI systems, only 8% of employees feel insecure-compared to 57% in organizations that haven’t adopted AI at all.

AI Confidence Grows with Leadership Support

The study highlights that leadership engagement and employee training are key to reducing workplace anxiety around AI. Half of all respondents said their organizations are helping them learn to use AI effectively through training sessions, hands-on experimentation, and ethical use guidelines.

Leadership also plays a defining role: 61% of employees in companies with mature AI adoption feel supported by their leaders in using AI tools confidently.

  • “As companies advance with AI, leaders must create strategies that enhance human capabilities,” said Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work India. He emphasized that resistance to change and lack of readiness are major barriers and the only way forward is to “identify real AI use cases, involve employees in implementation, and invest in reskilling.”

Certified Workplaces Perform Better

Interestingly, workplaces that are Great Place To Work-Certified showed stronger outcomes. Employees in these organizations were 27% more likely to feel supported by their leadership and better prepared for AI-driven change.

The report concludes that AI success depends as much on workplace culture and trust as it does on technology itself.

Quick FAQs

What is the ‘Voice of India’ study?

It’s a proprietary research initiative by Great Place To Work India that captures employee perspectives across industries. This edition focused on how AI is influencing workplace dynamics.

What percentage of Indian employees use AI?

About 54% say their organization is already using or testing AI tools.

How many Millennials fear AI will replace them?

49% of Millennial employees expect AI could take over parts of their jobs in the next few years.

Can AI training reduce job insecurity?

Yes — companies that offer structured AI training and leadership support report significantly lower fear levels (only 8% insecurity).

Which industries are adopting AI the fastest?

The IT and Financial Services & Insurance sectors are leading India’s AI adoption wave.

