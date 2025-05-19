5G for Just ₹11,999? realme Unleashes Massive Offers, Don’t Miss Out!

Are you also considering buying a new 5G smartphone? If yes, then there’s exciting news for you! realme, the smartphone brand that resonates with Indian youth, has announced another round of fantastic offers on its popular P3 Series. Now, you can grab the impressive 5G smartphones from the realme P3 Series starting at an incredible price of just ₹11,999. This offer is part of their ‘Swipe into Summer’ campaign and is valid only from May 20th to May 23rd across Flipkart, realme.com, and all offline stores.

The company is offering massive discounts of up to ₹4,000 on the recently launched realme P3 Ultra 5G, realme P3 Pro 5G, realme P3 5G, and realme P3x 5G models. With updated bank offers and special pricing now available for a limited time, these deals have become even more attractive. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s take a look at the amazing savings you can enjoy on each model.

realme P3 Pro 5G: Power and Style Combined, Now Even More Affordable!

The realme P3 Pro 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and featuring India’s first glow-in-the-dark smartphone design, now starts at just ₹19,999. You can enjoy a significant discount of ₹4,000, which includes price drops and bank offers. What’s more, you can also avail a no-cost EMI option for six months. Its stunning design and seamless performance have consistently made it a favorite among young users.

realme P3 Ultra 5G: Slim Display and Powerful Performance, Now Within Your Reach!

Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset and boasting the segment’s slimmest quad-curved AMOLED display, the realme P3 Ultra 5G is now available starting at ₹23,999. Buyers can take advantage of a ₹2,000 price offer along with an additional ₹1,000 coupon. Plus, there’s a no-cost EMI option for twelve months. Its premium finish and exceptional performance position it as the flagship experience within the P3 Series.

realme P3 5G: Robust Processor and 5G Connectivity, A Stellar Budget Choice!

India’s first device featuring the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, the realme P3 5G, now starts at an attractive price of ₹14,999. This includes a ₹1,000 price offer and an additional ₹1,000 bank offer. If you’re looking for a phone that delivers reliable performance, elegant design, and 5G connectivity without breaking the bank, this is an excellent choice.

realme P3x 5G: Premium Design and Long-Lasting Battery at an Unbeatable Price!

The most budget-friendly option in the lineup, the realme P3x 5G, is now available at an entry-level price of ₹11,999. With a ₹1,000 price drop and a ₹1,000 bank offer, the P3x 5G is perfect for those conscious of their budget but still wanting to experience realme’s premium design language and IP69 durability. Despite its affordable price, it offers a solid all-round experience with smooth performance and a stylish look.

So folks, don’t let this opportunity slip away! These incredible offers on the realme P3 Series are valid only from May 20th to May 23rd. Head to your nearest retailer or your favorite online store and upgrade to a brand-new realme P3 smartphone to step into the world of 5G!