Logitech Appoints Manoj Sahay as Country Head for India to Strengthen Local Market Focus

In what seems to be a timely move, Logitech has appointed Manoj Sahay as the new Country Head for India. This isn’t just a leadership shuffle. It’s clearly part of the company’s effort to sharpen its focus on one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets.

Sahay steps into the role with more than two decades of experience in executive leadership, having worked with major FMCG brands like Britannia, Reckitt Benckiser, and Castrol. His familiarity with the Indian market, particularly in understanding what drives consumer decisions, might prove key to shaping Logitech’s next phase in the country.

Key Takeaways

Logitech has appointed Manoj Sahay as its new Country Head for India.

The decision reflects a deeper focus on expanding Logitech’s presence in the Indian market.

Sahay brings more than 20 years of leadership experience from companies like Britannia, Reckitt Benckiser, and Castrol.

He will be responsible for business operations and a market-specific strategy tailored for India.

Logitech aims to strengthen product lines including PC peripherals, gaming gear, streaming tools, and hybrid work solutions under his leadership.

Logitech has long been known for designing tech that connects people to digital experiences. But in India, it appears the company wants to go further, maybe even redefine its place among consumers who are now more digitally engaged than ever before. Sahay’s arrival feels aligned with that ambition.

Moninder Jain, Vice President and Head of Global Emerging Markets at Logitech, shared his thoughts on the appointment. He emphasized that India remains a strategic priority and said Sahay’s deep insight into consumer behavior, honed in the competitive FMCG landscape, is exactly what the company needs right now.

As for Sahay, he didn’t hold back his excitement. In his own words, he’s passionate about brand building and using real consumer insight to drive innovation. He also spoke highly of Logitech’s legacy in design and quality and expressed his eagerness to connect its products more directly with the daily lives of Indian consumers. It’s clear he’s ready to bring in a thoughtful, perhaps more localized approach.

Founded in 1981, Logitech has grown into a global name, offering hardware and software that supports work, creation, gaming, and streaming. The company is listed on both the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Under Sahay’s leadership, Logitech is expected to strengthen its position across key product segments such as PC peripherals, gaming accessories, streaming gear, and tools for hybrid work environments.

In a way, this leadership move reflects Logitech’s broader intent, to balance global design and innovation with market-specific relevance. And perhaps, with the right blend of experience and insight, Sahay could help the brand get even closer to the everyday tech needs of Indian users.

