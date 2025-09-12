92% of Indians Choose Instagram Reels Over YouTube Shorts, New Report Says

A new report shows that an overwhelming 92% of Indian users prefer watching short-form videos on Instagram Reels instead of YouTube Shorts. It is a striking number that highlights how firmly Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has positioned itself in India’s fast-growing short-video market. The findings are part of the “State of Mobile App Marketing in India 2024” report, published by InMobi, a mobile advertising technology company.

The preference for Instagram Reels is not entirely surprising. For most users, Reels feels like a natural extension of the main Instagram app, placed alongside the feed, Stories, and direct messages. YouTube Shorts, on the other hand, sits within a larger platform that is still largely known for long-form videos, which makes Shorts feel more like an additional feature rather than the core experience.

Another point that comes up frequently is the algorithm. Many users say that Instagram Reels is better at figuring out what they like, offering them fresh and relevant content from creators they may never have followed before. This makes discovery more enjoyable and keeps people engaged for longer. By contrast, users often complain that YouTube Shorts repeats the same content or suggests videos that do not quite match their interests.

The creative tools also play a significant role. Instagram gives creators access to a wide and constantly updated set of filters, effects, and audio tracks. For anyone trying to stay relevant, being able to use the latest viral song or trending clip instantly is essential. The editing tools within Instagram are also seen as more intuitive, making it easier to create polished content quickly. YouTube Shorts has tools of its own, but many find them less straightforward, which can slow down creators who want to keep up with fast-moving trends.

All of this is shaping the way brands and advertisers approach India’s digital audience. With such a clear preference for Reels, marketing budgets are being directed more toward Instagram. If this trend continues, Meta’s stronghold over India’s short-video market may become even harder to challenge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What report stated that 92% of Indians prefer Reels?

A. The finding comes from the “State of Mobile App Marketing in India 2024” report by InMobi, a mobile advertising technology firm.

Q. Why do so many Indians prefer Instagram Reels?

A. Key reasons include a better content recommendation algorithm, seamless integration within the main Instagram app, a more extensive and trendy music library, and user-friendly creative tools.

Q. Which is better for creators, Reels or Shorts?

A. While both platforms offer monetization, the report suggests that creators seeking higher engagement and faster discovery in India might find more success on Instagram Reels due to its current popularity and effective algorithm.

Q. What is the main difference between the Instagram and YouTube platforms?

A. Instagram is primarily a photo and video-sharing social network with Reels as a key feature. YouTube, owned by Google, started as a long-form video platform and later added Shorts to compete in the short-form video market.

Q. Does YouTube Shorts have a future in India?

A. Yes, YouTube Shorts remains a major player with a massive user base from the main YouTube app. However, it faces a tough challenge to close the preference gap with Instagram Reels and will likely need to improve its algorithm and user experience to do so.