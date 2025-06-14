Surprise Him: Top Tech Gifts to Make Father’s Day Unforgettable!

Father’s Day is here again—a moment to truly recognize the silent, steadfast strength that so many fathers bring to our lives. This time, instead of the standard mug or shirt, why not gift something that actually aligns with his passions or quirks? Think beyond the basics. A well-chosen gadget might just be the spark that brings a delighted grin or maybe even a quiet, appreciative nod. Whether he geeks out over gadgets, enjoys a good story, or simply loves staying organized, this list offers something that’ll hit the mark.

Elista 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: A Grand Gesture for the Ultimate Dad

Picture this: your dad walks in and sees a 75-inch Elista 4K UHD Smart TV (LED-SU75EIB51) waiting for him. It’s not just a screen—it’s an experience, practically the centerpiece of any home entertainment setup. If he’s the kind who plans his weekends around cricket matches or Netflix marathons, this is a gift that’ll genuinely wow him.

With a 3840×2160 resolution and an A+ grade panel, the visuals are pin-sharp and vibrant. The brightness levels (350 nits) mean that even sunlit rooms won’t wash out the display. The 178° wide viewing angle? That ensures nobody has to fight for the best seat.

Running on Android 9.0 (AOSP), it offers flexibility—streaming, browsing, mirroring, the whole works. HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet—it’s all there. And the 20W stereo speakers are more than adequate, delivering clear, room-filling sound. Priced at an MRP of ₹1,40,000, it’s not cheap, but honestly, it feels more like investing in memories than just buying a TV.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack): Never Lose Track Again

Does your dad have a habit of misplacing things? Mine sure does. The Apple AirTag is that small but mighty helper designed to keep daily chaos at bay. Just tag his keys, wallet, or anything else he tends to forget, and he can locate them in seconds using the Find My app on his iPhone.

For iPhone 11 or newer, the ultra-wideband tech enables pinpoint accuracy with a combination of visuals, sounds, and vibrations. It’s impressively intuitive. And the design? Minimalist and sleek. The 4-pack, priced around ₹9,490 on Amazon.in, gives him enough tags to safeguard all his essentials. It’s one of those gifts that seems simple but ends up being a total game-changer.

Saregama Carvaan Hindi (Porcelain White): A Journey Back in Time Through Music

Now here’s something for the sentimental dads out there. The Saregama Carvaan Hindi (Porcelain White) isn’t just a music player—it’s a time machine. Pre-loaded with 5,000 Hindi classics, it delivers a curated journey through the golden era of Bollywood. He can tune into 80+ stations, all featuring legends like Lata, Kishore, and R.D. Burman.

And while the content is vintage, the hardware is far from outdated. It plays via Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and even FM. The 6-watt stereo speakers are surprisingly powerful, and the battery runs for about 6 hours per charge. It weighs just 1.3 kg, easy enough to carry room to room.

Priced at ₹6,990, it’s the kind of gift that says, “I remember what you love.” A perfect mix of sentimentality and function.

Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) E-Reader: The Bookworm’s Best Friend

If your dad is the sort who loves to unwind with a book—even better if it’s historical fiction or a gripping thriller—then the Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) makes all the sense in the world. The 7-inch, 300 PPI screen mimics real paper and remains glare-free, even under direct sunlight.

What stands out most? The battery life. Up to 12 weeks on a single charge. That alone makes it ideal for travel or just daily use without the nuisance of constant recharging. The warm backlight adapts based on the environment, and the page-turn speed has been boosted by 25%, making it noticeably snappier.

At ₹16,999, it’s an investment in quiet evenings and mental escapes—which, let’s be honest, every dad deserves more of.

Qubo Smart Digital Tyre Inflator: Ready for the Road Ahead

And finally, for the hands-on, car-loving dads—the Qubo Smart Digital Tyre Inflator is a practical, punchy little device. It’s capable of inflating up to two flat car tires or eight regular ones on a single charge. That 45% faster inflation speed compared to older models? Genuinely helpful when time is of the essence.

Its precision is notable, too. A digitally controlled pressure sensor ensures accuracy within ±1 psi. It even stops automatically once the preset pressure is reached, which is a nice touch. The 5000 mAh battery and Type-C fast charging enhance portability.

There’s also an LED light and SOS function for emergencies, and it includes various nozzles to handle sports balls or RV tires. For ₹2,535, it’s a thoughtful, no-nonsense gift that signals, “I care about your safety and your independence.”

Klarity 3: For the Professional Dad

For dads who spend hours on calls, attending virtual meetings, or simply seeking an uninterrupted listening experience, the Boult Klarity 3 headphones present a compelling option. These headphones prioritize audio fidelity, delivering high-resolution sound and a 3D audio experience. This ensures voices are clear and distinct, crucial for important work conversations. The “Big Booming Bass” feature, while typically associated with music, contributes to an immersive sound profile that can also benefit call clarity by providing a fuller audio range.

One of the standout features of the Klarity 3 is its noise cancellation capabilities. It incorporates 50 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, designed to block out a significant amount of ambient sound. Coupled with ZenTM Mode Six Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation, these features work in tandem to create a quiet personal space, especially valuable when a dad is immersed in “Work Mode.” The six-mic setup further enhances call quality by isolating the user’s voice from background disturbances.

Beyond its core audio functions, the Klarity 3 boasts practical additions. Dual device connectivity allows seamless switching between two devices, perhaps a laptop for work and a phone for personal calls. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures a stable and efficient wireless connection. Water resistance adds a layer of durability, making them suitable for various daily activities. The “Frosted Diamond Finish” gives the Klarity 3 a premium aesthetic, while voice assistant support provides quick and smooth hands-free control. With a battery life of up to 50 hours, these headphones can support prolonged use without frequent recharging. The Klarity 3 is available in Obsidian Black and Smoky Metal, priced at Rs 1,799.

Boult Pyro: Style Meets Wellness for the Active Dad

For the dad who values punctuality and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the Boult Pyro smartwatch offers a blend of elegance and utility. Its metallic design aims to elevate his look, making a bold statement. The watch features sharp details and a seamless display, contributing to its sophisticated appearance. A notable design element is the rotating bezel and knurled design, which add character and functionality.

The Pyro’s display is a significant highlight, boasting 600 Nits Brightness. This high level of brightness ensures readability even in bright outdoor conditions, a practical advantage for early risers. The AMOLED display takes center stage, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks. Users can effortlessly switch between watch faces, modes, and detailed settings, enhancing the user experience.

Bluetooth calling is a key feature, allowing clear conversations directly from the wrist, a convenience that many dads will appreciate. Beyond communication, the Pyro integrates a comprehensive health suite through “Boult Health.” This includes over 120 sports modes, a blood pressure tracker, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, calorie counting, a blood oxygen monitor, and sleep monitoring. These features cater to health-conscious dads, especially those who prioritize their fitness routines. The Boult Pyro is available in Gunmetal and Gold Silver, priced at Rs 2,499.

Boult Bassbox Q10: The Party-Starting and Podcast-Loving Dad

The Boult Bassbox Q10 is a portable Bluetooth speaker designed for dads who appreciate good sound, whether they’re setting the mood for a party or catching up on their favorite podcasts. It delivers 10W RMS sound, augmented by a dual passive radiator, which enhances bass output for a fuller audio experience. With up to 18 hours of playtime, it can sustain extended listening sessions.

Instant pairing and a stable connection simplify the setup process, allowing dads to quickly get into their “party mode” and take on the role of DJ. The Bassbox Q10 is also equipped with a lanyard for easy portability, an FM mode for traditional radio listening, and IPX7 waterproofing. The waterproofing makes it suitable for use during morning chores or outdoor activities without fear of water damage.

Easy navigation controls and a built-in microphone for hands-free calls further enhance its practicality. The Q10 supports multiple input modes, including Bluetooth, AUX, TF Card, and USB, offering flexibility in how audio content is played. The Boult Bassbox Q10 is available in Black, priced at Rs 1,499.

Ampvault V20: Power on the Go for the Traveler Dad

For the dad who is always on the move, whether for work or leisure, the Ampvault V20 power bank is a necessary accessory. This 20000 mAh 22.5W power bank provides a substantial charging capacity for multiple devices, including mobile phones, earbuds, smartwatches, speakers, tablets, and trimmers.

Safety is a primary concern with power banks, and the V20 addresses this with overcharge protection and multiple layers of safety mechanisms. Its premium metallic finish and LED display add a touch of class. The design emphasizes durability, portability, and pocketability, making it easy for dads to carry it discreetly. This power bank is designed for dads who not only carry a backup charger for themselves but also for family and friends. It features a compact and light design with multiple input modes, including Type C (Input/Output) and USB A Port, ensuring broad compatibility. The Ampvault V20 is available in Black, Red, and Teal, priced at Rs 1,599.

Retro Amp Z30: A Classic Touch for the Discerning Dad

The Retro Amp Z30 speaker caters to dads who appreciate a blend of vintage aesthetics and modern audio performance. It delivers a 40W peak output, aiming to fill any space with “concert-quality sound.” The speaker’s design is a key differentiator, featuring a “Classic Rugged Leather Body” and “Gilded Copper Accents,” which give it a distinct, charmingly vintage yet modern look.

With 10 hours of playtime, the Retro Amp Z30 is suitable for extended listening, perhaps during an evening tea time with family and friends. It offers multiple modes, including FM and Bluetooth, providing various listening options. Multiple input modes and seamless playback control, combined with Bluetooth 5.3 pairing, contribute to a user-friendly experience. This speaker is for dads who cherish a classic look without compromising on contemporary sound quality. The Retro Amp Z30 is available in Vintage Gold, priced at Rs 2,499.

These Boult offerings provide a range of options to consider for Father’s Day, each designed to cater to different aspects of a dad’s life, from professional demands to personal well-being and leisure activities.

TECNO POVA Curve 5G: A Tribute to Modern Design and Connectivity

For the dad who appreciates sleek aesthetics with a hint of futuristic flair, the TECNO POVA Curve 5G might just be the right call. Priced at INR 15,999, it’s not just another smartphone—it’s practically a statement piece. At just 7.45mm, it’s officially India’s slimmest curved smartphone, which sounds like a small detail until you hold it. That subtle 55° curved display? It adds a layer of sophistication while also offering an immersive screen that’s genuinely enjoyable, whether you’re binging a series or managing daily tasks.

But there’s more beneath the surface. A robust 5500mAh battery keeps the device going all day, no sweat. And if the design hints at something “starship-inspired,” it’s not by accident—that vibe extends into the phone’s AI-powered features. These are built with India in mind: voiceprint suppression for cleaner calls, automatic call answering when you’re in the middle of something, and real-time WhatsApp call translations that might actually surprise you with their accuracy.

One standout? “No Network Communication” mode. It’s an unsung hero for anyone who’s wrestled with patchy reception. Altogether, the TECNO POVA Curve 5G isn’t just stylish. It’s genuinely thoughtful, much like the dads it’s meant to celebrate.

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: For Uninterrupted Focus

If your dad’s the kind who dives deep into work or just loves escaping into his playlists, the Sony WH-CH720N could be the perfect upgrade. At INR 9,990, they deliver a balance of performance and comfort that’s hard to fault. They’re the lightest wireless noise-cancelling headphones in Sony’s lineup, weighing just 192 grams—which, trust me, makes a difference during long listening sessions.

The Integrated Processor V1 takes care of the noise cancellation, making these ideal whether he’s on a call or lost in an audiobook. And with up to 50 hours of playback on a full charge, they won’t let him down mid-journey. A quick 3-minute charge gives you an hour of use—perfect for those “oops, I forgot to charge” mornings.

Practical features like multi-point Bluetooth connection and adaptive sound control make the transition from work to play seamless. And with precise voice pickup, phone calls sound as clear as in-person chats. These headphones are more than a luxury; they’re an everyday essential.

Philips Twin Trim Blades 13-in-1 Trimmer: Elevating His Grooming Routine

Grooming tools don’t often get the spotlight, but the Philips Twin Trim Blades 13-in-1 Trimmer is worth the attention. At INR 3,200, it packs versatility into a sleek, functional kit. Designed for face, body, and sensitive zones, it covers pretty much every grooming need in one go.

BeardSense Technology stands out here, automatically adjusting the power to handle thicker beards with ease. No tugging or awkward patchiness. Plus, the self-sharpening steel blades never need oiling, so maintenance is refreshingly low-effort.

Its 120-minute battery life means you won’t constantly be reaching for the charger, and that 5-minute quick charge? Handy for those last-minute trims. Being fully showerproof, it’s easy to clean and fits right into any dad’s busy routine. It’s one of those gifts that keeps giving—quietly, reliably.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Alexa: The Ultimate Smart Home Assistant

For the dad who’s embraced smart tech or maybe just starting to dip his toes in, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) makes a solid companion. At INR 5,499, this compact device punches above its weight in both sound and smarts. The upgraded audio quality means music sounds richer, with deeper bass and clearer vocals—great for streaming everything from old classics to the latest hits.

What really makes it stand out is how seamlessly it integrates with smart home setups. Whether it’s managing the lights, adjusting the thermostat, or simply setting reminders, Alexa steps in like a digital sidekick. It supports both English and Hindi, which adds to its everyday usability in Indian homes.

Bonus: the built-in motion and temperature sensors can trigger actions like switching on lights as someone enters or tweaking the AC when it gets too warm. Add to that solid privacy features like the mic-off button, and it’s clear this isn’t just a novelty item. It’s a genuinely helpful tool that blends into everyday life.

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch: Blending Style with Health

If your dad’s got a thing for gadgets or is looking to stay on top of his fitness, the Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch is a compelling pick at INR 7,999. It doesn’t just look sleek; it’s packed with features that feel thoughtfully integrated. AI-driven watchfaces adapt based on personality and use, which is a subtle but cool touch.

Running on the EN 2 processor with the latest Nebula UI 2.0, it offers a responsive, intuitive user experience. It works with both Android and iOS, which keeps things flexible. The built-in GPS is perfect for runners or walkers who prefer leaving their phone at home, and Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless syncing.

From activity tracking and smart notifications to alarms and wellness suggestions, it aims to be more than just a timepiece. It becomes a personal assistant of sorts, helping him stay connected, motivated, and maybe even a bit more organized. It’s a gift that blends function with a touch of flair.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD: The All-Rounder

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (INR 9,999 for 1TB) really pulls its weight as a gift. It’s the kind of all-purpose tool that suits dads juggling everything from work files to family photos. With NVMe performance hitting up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds, transferring large files or editing on the fly feels almost effortless.

And let’s be honest—security matters. That’s where the built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption steps in, offering peace of mind for those more sensitive documents. If your dad is the outdoorsy type or just rough on his gear, the rugged design is a bonus. Drop-resistant, water- and dust-resistant—this SSD is built to survive more than just the occasional tumble. Plus, it’s small enough to toss in a bag or pocket without a second thought. Pair it with the SanDisk Memory Zone app, and you’ve got an intuitive way to manage files and backups. Altogether, this drive feels like it was made to keep up with dads who never seem to slow down.

SanDisk Extreme microSD Card: For the Unmissable Moment

Then there’s the SanDisk Extreme microSD Card (INR 2,839 for 256GB), which is perfect for the dad who’s always filming something—be it drone footage, scenic bike rides, or impromptu family videos. With read speeds of up to 190MB/s and write speeds up to 130MB/s, it can easily handle 4K UHD video capture without missing a beat.

Its A2 rating isn’t just a number; it means faster app loading, which is handy if he’s multitasking between shooting videos and running other apps. And because life’s not always picture-perfect, the card’s tough construction holds up against water, shocks, extreme temps, even X-rays. It’s a solid pick for dads who like their tech to keep up with their adventures.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive: Bridging Connections

For the dad who’s always moving between devices, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive (INR 2,099 for 256GB) might be the ideal sidekick. Its all-metal body gives it a sleek edge, while the dual connector setup makes switching between USB Type-C phones and USB Type-A computers seamless.

Whether it’s transferring work presentations or freeing up space on his phone before a trip, this drive gets it done quickly, thanks to read speeds up to 400MB/s. The SanDisk Memory Zone app can also automate backups, which is one less thing to think about. And the built-in keyring hole? A small but thoughtful touch. It’s practical, polished, and designed for a dad who juggles a lot.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD: Professional-Grade Performance

Some dads demand a bit more—speed, reliability, and room to breathe when working on big projects. That’s where the SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD (INR 12,999 for 1TB) earns its stripes. With NVMe read/write speeds topping 2000MB/s, it nearly doubles the performance of its sibling, making it ideal for high-resolution video editing or managing massive work files.

The aluminum chassis does more than just look good—it functions as a heatsink, keeping performance stable even under pressure. Add in IP65 water and dust resistance, plus three-meter drop protection, and you’ve got something that can handle rough environments with ease. This is a tool for the dad who never settles.

WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD: The Gamer’s Edge

Finally, there’s something for the gaming dads: the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD. Built for serious performance, it offers blazing speeds—up to 7,250MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write (for 1–2TB models). That means faster game loads, smoother streaming, and fewer lags when content creation gets intense.

Nuuk BFF Hand Fan: His Personal Breeze, Anywhere

For the dad who’s constantly on the move, the Nuuk BFF Personal Hand Fan with IceTouch might just be his new favorite travel companion. It’s small, sure—but don’t let the size fool you. With a surprisingly powerful 13,000 RPM motor and a cooling surface that drops to 5°C, thanks to IceTouch tech, it delivers real relief when the heat hits. Its foldable design means it slips easily into a bag—perfect for everything from road trips to long airport waits or even just sightseeing on a warm afternoon. And if you’re the sentimental type (or he is), you can have it engraved—his name, a nickname, or just a simple “Dad.” At INR 2,099, it’s both personal and practical.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2: The Ultimate Road Companio

If your dad’s the type who finds joy behind the wheel—be it for long drives or daily commutes—the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 might be right up his alley. It captures crisp 3K footage, even in less-than-ideal lighting, thanks to the STARVIS 2 sensor. More than just clarity, it’s built for endurance too: a heat-resistant supercapacitor means it can handle India’s scorching summers, and with support for up to 1TB of storage, he won’t be constantly clearing space. At INR 12,990, it’s not just a gadget—it’s peace of mind on every journey.

FUJIFILM Instax Mini 41: Framing Every Moment, Instantly

Some dads still love the charm of a printed photo—the kind you can hold, frame, or stick on the fridge. That’s where the FUJIFILM Instax Mini 41 comes in. With its sleek black-and-silver look (plus a splash of orange for flair), it doubles as both a camera and a bit of a style statement. It’s easy to use too, with Automatic Light Adjustment that helps every shot turn out just right, and a Close-up Mode for when he’s snapping selfies or details. Whether it’s a casual family brunch or a quick getaway, the Mini 41 makes memories feel instantly special. Price? INR 7,499—a fair trade for all those tangible smiles.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural: Grooming, Reimagined

For the dad who pays close attention to grooming and has a soft spot for cutting-edge tech, the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer makes a strong case. This isn’t just another styling tool—it’s more of a high-performance grooming essential. At the heart of it lies Dyson’s proprietary Nural sensor technology, which intelligently adapts heat and airflow for each strand. The result? A drying experience that’s not just fast but also unusually precise, fine-tuned to individual hair types and needs.

One of its most thoughtful features is the Scalp Protect Mode. This function automatically regulates heat to help avoid thermal damage to the scalp—a real game-changer for anyone with sensitive skin or a tendency to over-dry. It adds an extra layer of comfort and, interestingly, helps maintain the natural shine of hair. It’s clear that Dyson isn’t just thinking about drying here—they’re leaning into scalp health and long-term hair care.

You’ll find the Supersonic Nural available in two refined colorways: Ceramic Patina/Topaz and Vinca Blue/Topaz. It comes with a price tag of INR 41,900 and is available both online at Dyson.in and at Dyson demo stores across India. So, whether you’re shopping digitally or want to test it out in person, the options are there.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones: A Sound Sanctuary, Wherever You Are

Now, if your dad finds solace in music or simply needs a quiet bubble during his commute, the Dyson OnTrac headphones might just hit the right note. Engineered for top-tier noise cancellation and immersive sound, these headphones promise to carve out a private auditory space—even in the noisiest environments.

Battery life often becomes the Achilles’ heel of portable audio gear, but not here. With up to 55 hours of continuous playback, the OnTrac keeps going long after others tap out. It’s an especially handy feature for travelers or anyone who just doesn’t want to keep hunting for charging cables.

Design-wise, Dyson didn’t hold back. These headphones are sleek, lightweight, and built with ultra-soft materials to ensure comfort even during marathon listening sessions. And here’s where it gets even more interesting—they’re fully customizable. Over 2,000 different color combinations let users tweak the outer caps and cushions to reflect their style. It’s a small touch, maybe, but one that makes the experience feel more personal.

Add in the thoughtful ergonomics—multi-pivot gimbal arms, a well-balanced battery layout—and you’ve got a set of headphones that are as comfortable as they are technically impressive.

Retailing at INR 44,900, the Dyson OnTrac headphones are available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 – HP10: Year-Round Comfort, Cleaner Air

As we continue to grapple with longer summers and unpredictable weather, the idea of year-round indoor comfort has become more than just a luxury—it’s a necessity. That’s where the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 – HP10 steps in. It’s not just a heater or a cooler—it’s both, and it purifies the air while it’s at it.

With dual capabilities, the HP10 keeps spaces cool in the summer and toasty in the winter. But beyond the temperature control, it’s a serious air purifier too. Using Dyson’s signature filtration technology, it captures up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles, some as tiny as 0.1 microns. That’s impressive, and it means cleaner air, whether it’s dust, allergens, or other pollutants you’re trying to get rid of.

What makes it especially gift-worthy is how seamlessly it fits into any room—be it a home office, reading nook, or wherever dad likes to unwind. It doesn’t just enhance comfort; it quietly works in the background to make the air better too.

Priced at INR 45,900, the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 comes in clean White/White and elegant Black/Nickel. It’s available on Dyson.in and at their retail stores.

iQOO Neo 10: Raw Power and Rapid Charging

The iQOO Neo 10 is set to make a significant impact, reportedly being the first smartphone in India to launch with the advanced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. This formidable processor is paired with a dedicated Q1 Supercomputing Chip, together delivering a remarkably smooth experience for gaming and multitasking.

To maintain peak performance, the Neo 10 incorporates a substantial 7000 mm² vapor chamber cooling system, effectively managing heat during intensive use. Powering this device is a massive 7000mAh Silicon BlueVolt battery, the largest ever in a Neo phone, offering up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge. Its 120W FlashCharge technology recharges the battery to 50% in just 19 minutes. Despite its large battery, the phone remains slim at 8.09 mm.

The Neo 10’s visuals come alive on a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. This screen features a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and an incredible 5500 nits peak brightness for clarity even in bright conditions.

For photography, the Neo 10 includes a 50MP Sony OIS primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP 4K front camera, promising professional-grade results. Running on Funtouch OS 15, the device assures an AI-enhanced experience with up to 4 years of security updates and a promise of smooth performance for 60 months. It’s available in eye-catching Inferno Red (dual tone) and Titanium Chrome.

iQOO Z10x: Endurance Meets Everyday Functionality

The iQOO Z10x is crafted for users who demand lasting performance and versatile functionality. It features a substantial 6500mAh battery, providing extended usage for gaming, streaming, and multitasking, all within a refined and slim design.

At its core, the Z10x utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, built on a power-efficient 4nm architecture. This delivers responsive performance for everyday tasks and demanding applications. The smartphone’s 6.72-inch display offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 1050 nits peak brightness, ensuring clear and immersive visuals even under bright sunlight.

The iQOO Z10x aims to be a reliable, value-driven device, bringing together robust battery life and a capable processor for a balanced smartphone experience.

Havells: Elevating the Grooming Game

Grooming these days isn’t just about looking neat—it’s become something more personal, almost a ritual of self-care, especially for modern dads. They’re not just reaching for any old trimmer. They want tools that are effective, adaptable, and, perhaps most importantly, easy to use. Havells seems to get that. This Father’s Day, the brand is spotlighting two grooming standouts: the Havells 15-in-1 Super Grooming Kit (GS8714) and the Havells Ballex Body Groomer (BG 3300). These aren’t just gadgets. They’re more like grooming companions designed to simplify the routine while helping dad look sharp and feel even sharper.

The All-in-One Answer: Havells 15-in-1 Super Grooming Kit (GS8714)

Let’s start with the all-rounder. The GS8714 is Havells’ answer to just about every grooming need you can think of. It’s pitched as the ultimate multi-tasker—built to tackle everything from beard shaping to full-body grooming. What makes it genuinely stand out is the sheer variety of specialized attachments that come in the box. There’s a body groomer, a nose and ear trimmer, a precision trimmer, and two distinctive blade designs: a U-shaped one and a wider T-shaped one. Each is crafted to handle different contours and hair types, so you’re not just improvising with a one-size-fits-all blade.

Then there are the nine guide combs. This might sound like a small thing, but having that level of control—whether you’re going for a clean stubble, a sculpted beard, or just tidying up—makes a real difference. You can fine-tune the look without needing five different tools cluttering up the bathroom drawer.

Now, let’s talk practicality. The GS8714 offers over two hours of runtime after just a 1.5-hour charge. That’s more than enough for a few sessions without worrying about finding a charger. It works both corded and cordless, which adds flexibility—especially useful if you’re not grooming in the same place every time. Cleanup is simple, too. With its IPX7 rating, the entire body is washable under running water. There’s an LED battery indicator to prevent any mid-trim surprises, a travel lock so it won’t switch on in your luggage, and a carry pouch that makes it easy to take along. Even the anti-skid grip feels thoughtfully designed—it just fits comfortably in hand. Add a two-year guarantee to the mix, and it’s clear Havells is confident in the product’s durability.

Targeted Care: Havells Ballex Body Groomer (BG 3300)

While the 15-in-1 kit covers a lot of ground, the Ballex Body Groomer takes a more focused approach. This one is all about safe, comfortable grooming—especially in more sensitive areas. It’s fitted with skin-safe ceramic blades, which is something that might not sound like a big deal until you’ve had a close call with a sharper, less forgiving trimmer. It’s designed to minimize nicks, and that alone could make it a solid choice for dads who want a gentler experience.

There are dual-speed modes to help tailor the trim based on hair type or sensitivity, which is a smart touch. You also get two guide combs—one for 2-4 mm and the other for 5-7 mm—offering just enough range without overcomplicating things. One of the more unexpected but genuinely helpful features is the built-in LED torch. It lights up hard-to-see areas, making the whole process a bit more precise. You’re far less likely to miss a spot, which, again, matters more than we often admit.

Haier Gravity Series 1.6 Ton 5-Star AI Smart AC: Comfort Redefined

Summer days often bring memories of fathers ensuring everyone else’s comfort before their own. The Haier Gravity Series 1.6 Ton 5-Star AI Smart AC provides an opportunity to reciprocate. This AC stands out as India’s only AI Climate Control Air Conditioner with a fabric finish. It does more than cool; it learns, adapts, and personalizes comfort.

The AI Climate Assistant works without a remote, understanding cooling preferences and adjusting settings in real time. For energy-conscious users, the AI Electricity Monitoring feature allows tracking power usage weekly or monthly, providing control over consumption without sacrificing comfort. The AI ECO mode balances powerful cooling with energy efficiency, maintaining room temperature while managing electricity bills.

Beyond its technical capabilities, the Gravity Series features a fabric-inspired finish, available in five shades, designed to integrate into various home decors. This appliance represents a move towards effortless, smart comfort. The MRP for this model is ₹ 49,990.

Haier 5L Air Fryer (HAF-D502B): Culinary Exploration Together

For dads who enjoy cooking or tasting new dishes, the Haier HAF-D502B Air Fryer offers a chance to explore culinary pursuits. This appliance facilitates shared cooking experiences and the creation of healthier dishes.

The air fryer uses 3D hot air circulation and 1500W power for faster, oil-free cooking. Its 5L basket accommodates various items, from fries to kebabs, allowing frying, baking, grilling, and roasting. It includes 12 pre-set cooking modes and a digital touch control panel. A visible window allows monitoring food without opening the lid. The product comes with a 2-year warranty. The MRP is ₹ 12,990.

Haier TH27U1 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner: A Helping Hand

For dads who consistently manage household tasks, the Haier TH27U1 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner offers automated assistance. This device is designed to handle cleaning chores, providing more leisure time.

The vacuum cleaner features advanced laser navigation and 5000Pa suction, cleaning hardwood floors and carpets without causing damage. It supports voice and app control with Wi-Fi connectivity, compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, and can be controlled via smart TVs. A long-lasting battery supports extended cleaning sessions. Haier’s smart vacuum range also includes models like Probot DTX, Civic X11, and the Civic X11 Pro, which has an Auto-Empty Dustbox for hands-free cleaning. The MRP for the TH27U1 is ₹ 22,999.

Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven with In-built Air Fryer Function: Midnight Snack Master

The Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven with an in-built air fryer function caters to dads who enjoy late-night snacks or culinary experiments. This microwave offers capabilities beyond basic heating.

It supports multi-stage cooking and includes auto-cook menus. The convection + grill combo allows for tasks from crisping pizza to browning kebabs. A Flexible Rotisserie Feature with a motorized rotisserie assists in preparing evenly grilled, barbecue-style recipes. This appliance aims to support diverse cooking styles. The MRP is ₹ 25,000.

Haier Lumiere Series 4-Door Convertible SBS Refrigerator: A Statement Piece

The Haier Lumiere Series 4-Door Convertible SBS Refrigerator combines advanced technology with design. It features ABT Pro Technology, which removes 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, ensuring food safety. The customizable MyZone drawer maintains specific temperatures for different items.

With a Convertible Storage System and a 520L capacity, it accommodates various storage needs. This refrigerator is India’s first with a digital display panel and Smart Sense AI. It is available in Mirror Glass (HRB-600MGU1), Black Glass (HRB-600KGU1), and Inox Steel (HRB-600IS) finishes, featuring an LED-lit interior. It is the only 4-door SBS refrigerator made in India. The MRP is ₹ 1,52,490.

Haier M80F Series Mini LED 4K TV: Cinematic Home Experience

The Haier M80F Series Mini LED 4K TV aims to elevate home entertainment, transforming screen time into a cinematic experience. This TV is suitable for family movie nights, gaming, or binge-watching.

The M80F Series includes Dolby Vision for clarity and colors, and KEF-powered audio for sound. Dolby Atmos provides surround sound. For gamers, features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) ensure smooth gameplay. With Google TV, HaiSmart home control, and HaiCast screen mirroring, it functions as an entertainment and smart living hub.

Available in 55″, 65″, 75″, and 85″ screen sizes, it features a solar-powered remote and a design meant to fit into modern spaces. The MRP is ₹ 67,990.

Sony ZV-1 II Camera: Capture Every Moment

For the dad who’s always reaching for a camera to capture life’s little moments, the Sony ZV-1 II might just be the perfect companion. Compact and lightweight, it’s built with content creators in mind—but don’t let the “vlog camera” label fool you. This little powerhouse delivers professional-level results with minimal fuss.

Its wide-angle zoom lens is surprisingly versatile, letting you frame everything from cozy birthday celebrations to wide-open landscapes with ease. Pair that with a high-performance 1.0-type image sensor, and the clarity is genuinely impressive. Perhaps what really sets it apart, though, is the intelligent microphone system—it adapts on the fly, capturing crisp, clean audio even in less-than-ideal conditions. In short, it’s a well-rounded tool for dads who want high-quality video and photos, without the bulk or complexity.

HMD Music Phones: Simplicity and Sound

Not every dad wants the constant buzz of a smartphone. Some prefer a little peace and a lot of music—and that’s exactly what HMD’s new music phones offer. The HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music are refreshingly straightforward, made for those who care more about sound than screen time.

Priced affordably (starting at Rs. 1999), these phones feature dedicated music buttons, powerful 2500mAh batteries, and surprisingly robust audio output. They also support UPI payments and come with a replacement guarantee, which is a nice reassurance. With a classic design that feels comfortably modern, they’re available now on HMD.com, Amazon, Blinkit, and in retail stores across India.

boAt Nirvana TWS Earbuds: Premium Audio Experience

If your dad lives with earbuds in—whether he’s deep into a podcast or just vibing to his favorite playlist—the boAt Nirvana TWS earbuds could be the perfect fit. These aren’t your everyday wireless buds. They’re equipped with Knowles balanced armature drivers and support Hi-Res Audio via LDAC, delivering a sound experience that borders on studio-grade.

boAt’s signature Hi-Fi sound is present and accounted for, of course, along with ENx™ tech that ensures his calls come through crisp and clear. Plus, with dual pairing, he can easily switch between devices without missing a beat. And with up to 40 hours of total playback, they’ll keep going as long as he does.