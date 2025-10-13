Reviews

A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer

Detailed review of the Canon Pixma G3770, an ink-efficient printer. I cover its performance, low running costs, print quality, and key features.

By Nitin Agarwal
12 Min Read
Cannon Printer
3.9
Review Overview
Buy Now

When I set out to find a new printer, I had a simple goal: find something that wouldn’t drain my wallet with every ink cartridge purchase. That’s how I ended up with the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770, a multi-function printer that, on paper, promises to solve this problem. After spending a good amount of time using it for everything from printing office documents to family photos, I have a clear picture of what this machine offers. It’s a solid choice for a home or small office, but it’s not without its quirks.

Contents

I was particularly interested in the “ink efficient” aspect. The refillable ink tank system is a major selling point, and it’s a huge shift from the traditional, and often frustrating, cartridge model. The transparent tanks on the front of the unit make it easy to see ink levels at a glance, which is a small but welcome detail. Canon’s GI-71 ink bottles are designed with a specific nozzle shape that only fits the correct tank, which makes refilling a mess-free process. This simple design feature avoids the headache of accidentally pouring the wrong color into the wrong tank. The pigment-based black ink ensures crisp text, while the dye-based color inks are used for everything else.

Key Takeaways

  • The Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 is a multi-function printer with a refillable ink tank system, designed for low-cost printing.
  • The ink bottles feature a special nozzle design to prevent a messy refill process.
  • The printer is a 3-in-1 device: it prints, scans, and copies.
  • It has built-in Wi-Fi and supports mobile printing through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app.
  • The printer is priced in India at ₹20,270 (at the time of a recent market check), though street prices may vary.

Design and Build Quality

Cannon Printer

The G3770 has a fairly standard, no-frills design. It’s a black, plastic body that feels sturdy enough for regular use. The overall footprint is compact, so it won’t take up much space on your desk. The control panel is minimal, with a small 1.35-inch monochrome LCD screen.

This screen is functional, showing simple icons and guided instructions, which helps with a lot of the initial setup and basic tasks without needing a manual. I do wish the screen was a bit larger or maybe even color, as navigating menus can feel a little cramped. The paper tray holds up to 100 sheets of A4 paper, which is adequate for most home users, but you’ll be refilling it often if you have a heavy workload. The rear tray design makes it easy to load different paper types, including photo paper and envelopes.

Cannon Printer

The physical ports are tucked away. I found the USB Type-B port to be a bit difficult to access, which can be annoying if you plan on using a wired connection often. I’ve also seen a few online discussions where users mention the USB port being a pain to deal with.

Performance and Print Quality

Cannon Printer

When it comes to printing, the G3770 performs as expected for a printer in this class. Canon states a print speed of up to 11 images per minute (ipm) for black-and-white documents and 6 ipm for color. In my experience, these speeds are a good guideline for regular text documents. For more graphics-heavy pages, the speed drops.

Text quality is where this printer shines. The pigment-based black ink produces sharp, clear text with minimal bleeding. The text looks great for school reports, official documents, and everyday printing. I did notice some very minor graininess on the edges of letters if I looked closely, but for all practical purposes, the text is more than acceptable.

Canon Printer

Photo printing, on the other hand, is a mixed bag. The maximum print resolution is 4800 x 1200 dpi, which sounds impressive. However, the color output can sometimes look a bit washed out. For casual photo prints to stick in a family album, it’s fine. If you are a professional photographer or someone who needs vibrant, true-to-life photo prints, this may not be the best option. I also noticed tiny white gaps between lines on some color prints, which required a manual cleaning process to fix. This is a known issue from a few online forums. It’s not a deal-breaker for me, as my main use is for documents, but it is something to consider.

The Ink Tank System and Cost

Canon Printer

This is the most important part of the review for me. The G3770 uses the Canon GI-71 ink bottles. The page yield is where the cost savings become apparent. The black ink bottle can print up to 6,000 pages, and the combined color bottles can print up to 7,700 pages in standard mode. There’s also an economy mode that can stretch this to 7,600 black and 8,100 color pages.

Canon Printer

Compared to printers that use cartridges, the per-page cost is very low. Canon’s official website lists the price of the printer at ₹20,270. While this is a higher initial investment than a cartridge-based printer, the long-term savings on ink are substantial. For someone who prints a high volume of pages, like a small business owner or a student, the G3770 pays for itself over time.

Canon Printer

Canon also includes a user-replaceable maintenance cartridge, which is a great touch. This makes it easy to perform maintenance at home without needing a service technician, which helps extend the printer’s lifespan.

Connectivity and Software

Canon Printer

The G3770 supports Wi-Fi, which is a must-have feature today. Setting up the wireless connection was straightforward using the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app. The app itself is easy to use and lets you print, scan, and copy directly from your smartphone or tablet. The printer also supports Wi-Fi Direct, which means you can connect to it even without a router. Apple AirPrint and Mopria are also supported, making it convenient for both iOS and Android users.

Key Product Specifications

  • Printer Type: Inkjet
  • Functions: Print, Scan, Copy
  • Ink Type: Refillable Ink Tank (Canon GI-71)
  • Ink Bottles: Black (135 ml), Cyan, Magenta, Yellow (70 ml each)
  • Page Yield (A4): Black: 6,000 pages, Color: 7,700 pages
  • Print Speed (ISO): Black: 11 ipm, Color: 6 ipm
  • Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi
  • Scanner Type: Flatbed (CIS)
  • Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0
  • Display: 1.35-inch monochrome LCD with backlight
  • Paper Handling: 100 sheets (A4, Plain Paper)
  • Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Letter, Legal, etc.
  • Supported Operating Systems: Windows 11/10/8.1/7, macOS 10.14.6+, Chrome OS
  • Weight: Approx. 6 kg

Verdict

Cannon Printer

The Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 is a printer built for a specific kind of user. It is for the person or family that prints a lot of documents. It is for the student who needs to print notes for class. It is for the small business owner who needs to print invoices, forms, and other black-and-white documents regularly. For these users, the high initial cost is a sound investment that will pay for itself over time through low ink costs.

While it is a multi-function printer, its strengths lie in document printing. The photo quality, while not terrible, is not its strong suit. The lack of automatic duplex printing is a major drawback, especially for a printer in this price range. If your needs are primarily for high-quality photo prints or you need to print a lot of double-sided documents, you should look elsewhere.

But if you are tired of the constant expense of ink cartridges and print mainly text-based documents and a few occasional photos, the Canon Pixma G3770 is a strong contender. It’s a reliable workhorse that does a good job at what it was designed to do: provide a low-cost printing experience.

Official Website!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How do you set up the Canon Pixma G3770 for wireless printing?

A1. You can set up the wireless connection using the printer’s LCD screen by selecting “Wireless LAN setup.” The most convenient way is to use the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app on your smartphone and follow the on-screen instructions for “cableless setup.” You can also connect to the printer’s Wi-Fi Direct network directly from your device.

Q2. What type of ink does the Canon G3770 use, and how long does it last?

A2. The G3770 uses Canon GI-71 ink bottles. The black ink is pigment-based for sharp text, while the color inks (cyan, magenta, yellow) are dye-based. According to Canon, the black ink bottle can print up to 6,000 pages, and the color bottles can print up to 7,700 pages in standard mode. These figures are based on ISO/IEC 24712 test standards.

Q3. Can I use non-genuine ink in the Canon G3770?

A3. Canon strongly recommends using only genuine Canon ink bottles. Using non-genuine or third-party ink may affect print quality and can even damage the print head. Moreover, using non-genuine ink can void your printer’s warranty, so it’s a risk.

Q4. Does the Canon Pixma G3770 have an automatic document feeder (ADF)?

A4. No, the Canon Pixma G3770 does not have an automatic document feeder. It has a flatbed scanner, which requires you to manually place each page you want to scan or copy.

Q5. Is it possible to print on both sides of the paper with the G3770?

A5. Yes, it is possible to print on both sides of the paper. However, the printer does not have an automatic duplex printing feature. This means you will have to manually flip the pages and feed them back into the printer to print on the other side.

Review Overview
3.9
Build & Design 3.5
Features 4
Printing Quality 4
Price 4
Good Stuff Extremely Low Printing Costs: The high-yield ink bottles make the cost per page very low. Easy and Mess-Free Refilling: The key-shaped nozzles on the ink bottles make refilling simple. Good Text Quality: The pigment-based black ink produces sharp and crisp text. Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and mobile apps make printing from any device convenient. User-Replaceable Maintenance Cartridge: This is a great feature that helps with long-term printer health.
Bad Stuff No Automatic Duplex Printing: You have to manually flip pages for double-sided printing, which is a clear miss. Small LCD Screen: The display is functional but a bit too small for comfortable navigation. Slow Copy and Scan Speeds: Don't expect to be able to scan or copy large stacks of paper quickly.
Summary
The Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 is a printer built for a specific kind of user. It is for the person or family that prints a lot of documents. It is for the student who needs to print notes for class. It is for the small business owner who needs to print invoices, forms, and other black-and-white documents regularly.
Buy Now
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNitin Agarwal
Follow:
With over 15 years in tech journalism and a Masters in Computer Applications from IGNOU University, Nitin Agarwal founded Tech Bharat technology enthusiasts with evolving industry trends. His leadership has been recognized with several editorial excellence awards, and he is frequently featured in tech industry panels. His editorial expertise have shaped the voice and direction of the publication, ensuring quality and integrity in every piece.
Previous Article ChatGPT Accepts UPI for Plus Subscription Payments in India ChatGPT Accepts UPI for Plus Subscription Payments in India
Next Article Asus Zenbook S16 Review Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic Review
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic Review: The Return of a Timeless Classic
OPPO Reno 14 Review
OPPO Reno 14 Review: A Stylish Phone with a Great Camera
OnePlus Pad Lite Review
OnePlus Pad Lite Review: A Reliable Tablet for Entertainment and Everyday Use
Infinix Hot 60i Review
Infinix Hot 60i Review: A Budget Phone with a Huge Battery

Latest News

ChatGPT Accepts UPI for Plus Subscription Payments in India
ChatGPT Accepts UPI for Plus Subscription Payments in India
By Gauri
Mahindra Scorpio N Leads SUV Sales Charge in September
Mahindra Scorpio N Leads SUV Sales Charge in September
By Swayam Malhotra
Government Rules Out Increasing Its Stake in Vodafone Idea
Government Rules Out Increasing Its Stake in Vodafone Idea
By Aditi Sharma
PM Modi Tells Top Officials to Develop Desi Digital and Social Media Platforms
PM Modi Tells Top Officials to Develop Desi Digital and Social Media Platforms
By Swayam Malhotra
Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025
Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025
By Mahak Aggarwal
Zupee Introduces Plus Membership for Ad-Free Gaming and Dramas
Zupee Introduces Plus Membership for Ad-Free Gaming and Dramas
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like