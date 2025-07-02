A Revolution in Sound? Nothing Headphone (1) Arrives in India with a Jaw-Dropping Design at Rs 21,999!

The audio scene in India just welcomed a bold new player. Nothing, the London-based tech brand, has officially debuted its first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1). At ₹21,999, these aren’t just another pair of cans. They come wrapped in the brand’s trademark transparent design—a look that’s hard to ignore and very much in line with Nothing’s ethos. This release marks a notable expansion of their audio lineup, building on the momentum of their popular earbuds, and it clearly aims to stir things up in the premium audio space.

Key Takeaways:

Nothing Headphone (1) launched in India at ₹21,999, with a special introductory price of ₹19,999.

Features a unique transparent design, staying true to Nothing’s product identity.

Comes with 40mm dynamic drivers and sound engineered in collaboration with KEF.

Delivers up to 42dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and has a handy Transparency Mode.

Promises up to 80 hours of battery life without ANC and 35 hours with ANC on.

Uses physical controls including a roller, paddle, and a customizable button.

Supports Hi-Res Wireless Audio with LDAC codec; offers USB-C and 3.5mm jack options.

Available in Black and White, hitting shelves on July 15, 2025.

Nothing, founded by Carl Pei (who also co-founded OnePlus), has made a name for itself by creating tech that looks and feels different. Their design-first approach is clearly more than just a gimmick. And with the Headphone (1), they seem to be saying, “Why settle for boring?”

A Design That Demands Attention

The design is where the Headphone (1) really throws convention out the window. Instead of the usual circular or oval earcups, Nothing has gone with a rectangular shape softened at the corners. It’s not just different for the sake of being different—this shape, paired with semi-transparent elements, offers a peek into some of the internals. It’s subtle, but compelling.

The see-through look doesn’t scream for attention, but it does invite a second glance. Materials-wise, the mix of aluminum and high-tech plastic gives off a sturdy, premium vibe. The ear cushions, made from oil-resistant PU memory foam, are meant to mold comfortably to your head while also helping block out ambient noise passively.

Then there’s the control scheme. Instead of relying entirely on touch gestures, which can be hit or miss, Nothing has gone tactile. There’s a smooth roller for volume and playback, a paddle button for skipping tracks, and a customizable button that you can assign to various functions—whether it’s activating a voice assistant or jumping between audio apps via the Channel Hop feature. Reviewers seem to like these physical controls so far, calling them intuitive and satisfying to use. Plus, having an actual power switch? Refreshing.

Audio Quality

Tuned by KEF for a Rich Experience Let’s talk sound. Nothing has teamed up with KEF, the British audio stalwart with over six decades of experience, to tune these headphones. That partnership suggests they’re not just chasing looks here—they’re serious about performance too.

Inside are custom

40mm dynamic drivers with a nickel-plated PU diaphragm, a high-linearity suspension, and an 8.9mm PU surround. What does that mean for your ears? According to Nothing, it all translates to a rich, balanced sound profile with better low-end clarity and less distortion.

Initial impressions point toward a mid-forward sound, which usually means vocals and instruments come through clean and clear. The soundstage is reportedly quite wide, making it ideal for spatial audio formats. Sure, some users might find the default tuning needs a bit of tweaking, but that’s where the Nothing X app steps in. It includes an 8-band EQ and a five-stage Bass Enhancer for anyone chasing deeper lows.

If you’re into high-res audio, you’re covered. The Headphone (1) supports LDAC along with AAC and SBC, and you get all the major connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C for digital audio, and a 3.5mm jack. So whether you’re on a laptop, phone, or DAC, you’re pretty much set.

Advanced Noise Cancellation and Clear Voice Technology

ANC is a must in this category, and Nothing isn’t skimping. You get hybrid ANC rated up to 42dB. The system continuously scans the environment and adapts in real-time to block out noise. There’s even a wear-detection algorithm that accounts for sound leakage, aiming to optimize cancellation.

Transparency Mode also makes the cut, letting ambient sounds in when you need to stay alert. It’s a handy feature for urban settings or when you’re waiting for important announcements.

For calls, the Headphone (1) uses AI-powered Clear Voice Technology. A four-mic ENC setup has been trained on millions of scenarios to isolate speech and cut through background noise. It’s reportedly quite effective indoors, though like many ANC systems, it might struggle a bit in chaotic outdoor environments.

Battery Life and Additional Features

Battery life? It’s one of the highlights. The 1040mAh cell promises up to 80 hours of playback without ANC, and 35 hours with ANC using AAC. If you’re streaming in LDAC, expect about 54 hours (ANC off) or 30 hours (ANC on). Fast charging is also supported: just 5 minutes plugged in gives you around 2.4 hours of listening time with ANC on. Handy when you’re in a rush.

These headphones are IP52-rated, which means they can handle light dust and water splashes. For pairing, you get Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. Dual connection lets you hop between two devices, and the in-ear detection pauses music when you take them off. There’s also a low-lag mode that kicks in automatically with Nothing Phones and can be enabled for other devices via the app—a win for gamers and video watchers.

Availability and Pricing in India

So, here’s the deal: Nothing Headphone (1) retails at ₹21,999, but on launch day—July 15, 2025—you can snag it for ₹19,999. It’ll be available in Black and White across Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and more offline stores. To sweeten the pot, Nothing is offering a 12-month No-Cost EMI plan through leading banks for in-store buyers, making the premium price a bit easier to digest.

The Road Ahead for Nothing in the Audio Space This launch feels like a pivotal moment for Nothing. They’re not just adding another product to the shelf—they’re carving out a space in the high-end audio category with a mix of bold design and serious performance. By bringing in a name like KEF and sticking to their design guns, Nothing is pushing to be seen as more than just a niche brand.

Whether consumers embrace this approach remains to be seen, but one thing’s clear: they’re not playing it safe.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the official price of Nothing Headphone (1) in India?

A1: The official price of Nothing Headphone (1) in India is ₹21,999. There is a special introductory launch day price of ₹19,999.

Q2: When will the Nothing Headphone (1) be available for purchase in India?

A2: The Nothing Headphone (1) will go on sale in India starting July 15, 2025.

Q3: Where can I buy the Nothing Headphone (1) in India?

A3: You can purchase the Nothing Headphone (1) from Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all other leading retail stores across India.

Q4: Does the Nothing Headphone (1) have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A4: Yes, the Nothing Headphone (1) features up to 42dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Q5: What is the battery life of the Nothing Headphone (1)?

A5: The Nothing Headphone (1) offers up to 80 hours of playback without ANC and 35 hours with ANC (using AAC codec). With LDAC, the battery life is up to 54 hours without ANC and 30 hours with ANC.

Q6: What kind of design does the Nothing Headphone (1) have?

A6: The Nothing Headphone (1) features a unique transparent design with rectangular earcups, showcasing some internal components, consistent with Nothing’s design philosophy.

Q7: Does the Nothing Headphone (1) support high-resolution audio?

A7: Yes, the Nothing Headphone (1) supports Hi-Res Wireless Audio with the LDAC codec and features 24-bit/96kHz precision. It also offers wired audio via USB-C and a 3.5mm jack.

Q8: What kind of controls does the Nothing Headphone (1) use?

A8: The Nothing Headphone (1) uses physical controls, including a roller for volume and playback, a paddle for track navigation, and a customizable button.

Q9: Is the Nothing Headphone (1) water and dust resistant?

A9: Yes, the Nothing Headphone (1) is IP52-rated for dust and water resistance.

Q10: Who collaborated with Nothing for the Headphone (1)’s audio tuning?

A10: Nothing collaborated with KEF, a renowned British audio company, for the acoustic engineering and tuning of the Headphone (1).