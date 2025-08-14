Acer and Plumage Solutions Open Laptop Manufacturing Plant in Puducherry

Acer India has joined hands with Plumage Solutions to set up a state-of-the-art laptop manufacturing facility in Puducherry. Located in Kurumbapet, the plant is part of a broader effort to ramp up domestic IT hardware production and reduce reliance on imports. This initiative supports the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT hardware, aimed at boosting local electronics manufacturing.

Key Highlights

Facility Launch : A new laptop manufacturing plant in Puducherry by Acer and Plumage Solutions.

: A new laptop manufacturing plant in Puducherry by Acer and Plumage Solutions. Production Capacity : Capable of producing 3 lakh laptops annually.

: Capable of producing 3 lakh laptops annually. Investment Plan : Plumage Group to invest ₹50 crore over the next 3–4 years.

: Plumage Group to invest ₹50 crore over the next 3–4 years. Diverse Product Line : The plant will also make computer monitors, All-in-One desktops, servers, and workstations.

: The plant will also make computer monitors, All-in-One desktops, servers, and workstations. PLI Scheme Alignment: Part of India’s push for domestic electronics manufacturing.

Expanding Local Manufacturing

The facility is owned and operated by Plumage Solutions, founded in 2015 by industry veterans Mukesh Gupta and Shalini Pandey. Known for contract manufacturing, Plumage Solutions already partners with Acer to produce monitors, desktops, servers, and power adapters.

The Puducherry plant is expected to create skilled job opportunities while contributing to the region’s economy. While production will primarily serve the Indian market, there’s potential for exports in the future.

Government & Industry Support

The inauguration was attended by key officials, including Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and A. Vikranth Raja, Secretary of Industries and Commerce for the Government of Puducherry.

Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director of Acer India, highlighted that the partnership with Plumage would bring global manufacturing standards to India, helping create a robust supply chain for the domestic market.

Strategic Significance

The Government of Puducherry’s industrial policy offers incentives for sectors like electronics and IT hardware. The new Acer, Plumage facility reflects the combined impact of state and central initiatives on strengthening India’s manufacturing base.

For Acer, local production is part of a long-term strategy to cut import dependency, improve supply chain efficiency, and meet India’s growing demand for laptops and IT hardware. This facility marks another step toward the goal of building products in India, for India and the world.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware?

A1: The PLI scheme is a government program in India that offers incentives to companies for local manufacturing of IT hardware products like laptops, tablets, and servers. The goal is to boost domestic production, reduce imports, and make India a key player in the global electronics supply chain.

Q2: Which Acer laptops are made in India?

A2: Acer has started manufacturing several of its laptop models in India. The new facility in Puducherry, in partnership with Plumage Solutions, will add to this production capacity. Specific models produced in India may vary over time.

Q3: How does local manufacturing benefit Indian consumers?

A3: Local manufacturing can lead to several benefits for Indian consumers. It can help in offering products at competitive prices, shorten delivery times, and ensure a more stable supply chain. It also supports local employment and economic growth.