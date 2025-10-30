Adani Airports Partners with AIONOS to Launch Agentic AI Passenger Support System

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator, announced on Thursday that it is developing an advanced AI-driven passenger support system. For this initiative, AAHL has partnered with AIONOS, an enterprise AI company under the InterGlobe Enterprises group. The system will use agentic AI technology to deliver personalized, always-on assistance to travelers in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi and other regional dialects.

Key Takeaways

Adani Airports (AAHL) is creating an AI-powered passenger support system for its airports.

The solution is developed by AIONOS, a company under InterGlobe (IndiGo’s parent group), co-founded by former Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani.

The platform will function as a 24×7 “intelligent concierge” available through chat, voice, and web.

Passengers can get real-time help in English, Hindi, and several regional Indian languages.

It will handle queries about flight status, baggage, gates, directions, and various airport services.

At the core of this system lies AIONOS’s proprietary platform, IntelliMate. Unlike traditional chatbots that rely on scripted responses, IntelliMate is described as an agentic AI — meaning it can interpret passenger requests, make contextual decisions, and take proactive steps to resolve issues.

In essence, this AI will act like a digital concierge, ready to assist travelers at any hour. Whether someone needs flight updates, baggage details, or help navigating terminals, the AI will offer instant responses through voice, chat, web, and mobile platforms.

One of the standout features of this initiative is its strong multilingual capability. The system will converse in English, Hindi, and several regional dialects, ensuring smoother communication for passengers from different linguistic backgrounds. This is part of AAHL’s ongoing effort to make airport experiences more inclusive and efficient, while reducing dependency on human help desks and long service queues.

The rollout is planned across all Adani-operated airports, promising a uniform and tech-forward experience for travelers nationwide.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, currently manages seven airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mumbai’s bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It is also leading the development of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

AIONOS, the technology partner for this project, is part of InterGlobe Enterprises — the parent company of IndiGo, India’s largest airline. The company was co-founded by CP Gurnani, who is widely recognized for his long and influential tenure as the CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra.

According to Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, the company’s goal is to transform the airport journey through digital-first innovations. He remarked that this AI initiative aims to “convert travel anxiety into excitement.” He also mentioned that it will work seamlessly with AAHL’s other digital offerings, including the Adani OneApp for passengers and the aviio platform for airport operations.

This project is part of AAHL’s broader digital transformation roadmap. The company is also developing aviio, a collaborative platform connecting airport operators, airlines, security, and service partners. Meanwhile, the Adani OneApp continues to enhance the passenger experience with features such as loyalty rewards, lounge bookings, and food ordering. Additionally, AAHL is exploring an “Airport in a Box” concept designed to streamline new airport builds through modular, scalable technology.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is Adani’s new AI help desk?

Adani Airports (AAHL) is introducing a next-generation passenger support system powered by agentic AI from AIONOS. It will serve as a 24×7 intelligent concierge, assisting travelers with flight updates, baggage, directions, and other airport services in multiple languages.

2. Who is AIONOS?

AIONOS is an enterprise AI company under InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent group of IndiGo Airlines. It is co-founded by CP Gurnani, the former CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra.

3. What is agentic AI?

Agentic AI refers to artificial intelligence systems capable of more than just answering questions. They can understand user intent, make decisions, and take actions to achieve a goal — essentially functioning as an “agent” on behalf of the user.

4. Which languages will the Adani Airport AI support?

The AI will support multiple Indian languages, including English, Hindi, and other regional dialects to ensure accessibility for all travelers.

5. Who is CP Gurnani?

CP Gurnani is the Co-founder and Vice Chairman of AIONOS, known for his impactful leadership as the former CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra.

6. Will this new AI be available at all Adani airports?

Yes, the new AI-powered system will be deployed across all airports managed by Adani Airport Holdings to offer passengers a consistent and efficient experience.