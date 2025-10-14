Adivaa Launches HydroBeast Hydrogen Water Bottle for Athletes in India

Adivaa Smart Powering Solutions Pvt. Ltd., described as India’s first hydrogen wellness start-up, officially launched its flagship product, the HydroBeast, on October 13th, 2025. The HydroBeast is a next-generation smart water bottle designed for athletes, gym-goers, and people who lead active lifestyles. It uses advanced electrolysis technology to infuse regular drinking water with high concentrations of molecular hydrogen, which is known for its potential antioxidant properties that may help with recovery after exercise.

Understanding Hydrogen-Enriched Water

Molecular hydrogen (H₂) is the smallest molecule in the universe, and some scientific research suggests that when dissolved in water, it can act as a selective antioxidant. This means it might help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, which are unstable molecules that can cause cellular damage, particularly after intense physical activity.

By transforming plain water into hydrogen-rich water in as little as five minutes, the HydroBeast aims to deliver hydration that supports anti-inflammatory responses and promotes quicker cellular recovery. It’s part of a broader shift in the wellness and fitness industry toward functional beverages and smart hydration technology.

HydroBeast Features and Specifications

The HydroBeast is designed for both performance and practicality. With a large 1500ml capacity, it’s built from premium materials such as Eastman Tritan, ABS, and LGH 1315, ensuring durability and safety for everyday use. The bottle features two operation modes, five and ten minutes, allowing users to customize hydrogen concentration levels based on preference.

LED display for real-time monitoring

Self-cleaning mode for hassle-free maintenance

1850mAh rechargeable battery, fully charged in 45 to 60 minutes

10 to 12 cycles per full charge

Interchangeable design with an extra bottle cap and accessory kit included

Stylish Blue Silver finish

Lavanya Shastri, Founder and CEO of Adivaa, shared that the HydroBeast was developed to meet the growing demand for advanced hydration solutions. “Athletes and fitness-conscious individuals need more than just water they need smart solutions that aid recovery, boost stamina, and integrate effortlessly into their routines,” she explained.

The launch marks Adivaa’s entry into India’s expanding wellness-tech space, where consumers are increasingly seeking science-backed, functional products to enhance their health and fitness goals. The HydroBeast positions itself as both a performance tool and a lifestyle upgrade for those who take their recovery as seriously as their training.

