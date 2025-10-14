News

Adivaa Launches HydroBeast Hydrogen Water Bottle for Athletes in India

Adivaa introduces HydroBeast, a 1500ml smart bottle that enriches water with high-concentration molecular hydrogen for fitness enthusiasts, aiding in recovery.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5 Min Read
Adivaa Launches HydroBeast Hydrogen Water Bottle for Athletes in India

Adivaa Smart Powering Solutions Pvt. Ltd., described as India’s first hydrogen wellness start-up, officially launched its flagship product, the HydroBeast, on October 13th, 2025. The HydroBeast is a next-generation smart water bottle designed for athletes, gym-goers, and people who lead active lifestyles. It uses advanced electrolysis technology to infuse regular drinking water with high concentrations of molecular hydrogen, which is known for its potential antioxidant properties that may help with recovery after exercise.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Product Launch: Adivaa has introduced the HydroBeast, a hydrogen-infusing smart water bottle.
  • Core Function: The bottle enriches water with molecular hydrogen at concentrations ranging from 3000 to over 8000 parts per billion (ppb) using electrolysis technology.
  • Intended Users: It’s specifically designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to support cellular recovery, reduce inflammation, and enhance overall hydration.
  • Availability: The HydroBeast is available on Adivaa’s official website, major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Myntra, and at select fitness retail stores across India.

Adivaa Launches HydroBeast Hydrogen

Understanding Hydrogen-Enriched Water

Molecular hydrogen (H₂) is the smallest molecule in the universe, and some scientific research suggests that when dissolved in water, it can act as a selective antioxidant. This means it might help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, which are unstable molecules that can cause cellular damage, particularly after intense physical activity.

By transforming plain water into hydrogen-rich water in as little as five minutes, the HydroBeast aims to deliver hydration that supports anti-inflammatory responses and promotes quicker cellular recovery. It’s part of a broader shift in the wellness and fitness industry toward functional beverages and smart hydration technology.

HydroBeast Features and Specifications

The HydroBeast is designed for both performance and practicality. With a large 1500ml capacity, it’s built from premium materials such as Eastman Tritan, ABS, and LGH 1315, ensuring durability and safety for everyday use. The bottle features two operation modes, five and ten minutes, allowing users to customize hydrogen concentration levels based on preference.

Key specifications include:

  • LED display for real-time monitoring
  • Self-cleaning mode for hassle-free maintenance
  • 1850mAh rechargeable battery, fully charged in 45 to 60 minutes
  • 10 to 12 cycles per full charge
  • Interchangeable design with an extra bottle cap and accessory kit included
  • Stylish Blue Silver finish

Lavanya Shastri, Founder and CEO of Adivaa, shared that the HydroBeast was developed to meet the growing demand for advanced hydration solutions. “Athletes and fitness-conscious individuals need more than just water they need smart solutions that aid recovery, boost stamina, and integrate effortlessly into their routines,” she explained.

The launch marks Adivaa’s entry into India’s expanding wellness-tech space, where consumers are increasingly seeking science-backed, functional products to enhance their health and fitness goals. The HydroBeast positions itself as both a performance tool and a lifestyle upgrade for those who take their recovery as seriously as their training.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the main claimed benefit of the HydroBeast bottle?

A. The primary claimed benefits are its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help with cellular recovery, especially for people with high physical activity demands.

Q. How does the HydroBeast bottle work?

A. It uses an advanced electrolysis technology to dissolve high concentrations of molecular hydrogen gas into the water, with levels ranging from 3000 to over 8000 ppb.

Q. Who is the HydroBeast bottle for?

A. It is designed for gym-goers, athletes, and individuals with an active lifestyle who need support for physical recovery and improved hydration.

Q. How long does the battery last on a single charge?

A. The 1850mAh battery can be used for 10 to 12 cycles after a full charge, which takes about 45 to 60 minutes.

Q. Where can I buy the Adivaa HydroBeast in India?

A. The HydroBeast is available for purchase on the official Adivaa website, e-commerce sites like Amazon and Myntra, and in certain fitness and wellness retail stores across the country.

Noise Launches Master Buds Max Headphones with Bose Sound for INR 9,999
Samsung Launches Made in India Smart WindFree Cassette ACs Starting at INR 65,000
Sundar Pichai Briefs PM Modi on Google’s Major AI Hub in India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tests Made-In-India Mappls Navigation App
Microsoft Rolls Out First In-house AI Image Model to Rival Google and OpenAI
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
Follow:
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
Previous Article Samsung Launches Made in India Smart WindFree Cassette ACs Starting at INR 65,000 Samsung Launches Made in India Smart WindFree Cassette ACs Starting at INR 65,000
Next Article Noise Launches Master Buds Max Headphones with Bose Sound for INR 9,999 Noise Launches Master Buds Max Headphones with Bose Sound for INR 9,999
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done

Latest News

Rural India Emerges as a Hub for Training Global AI
Rural India Emerges as a Hub for Training Global AI
By Vishal Jain
ChatGPT Accepts UPI for Plus Subscription Payments in India
ChatGPT Accepts UPI for Plus Subscription Payments in India
By Gauri
Mahindra Scorpio N Leads SUV Sales Charge in September
Mahindra Scorpio N Leads SUV Sales Charge in September
By Swayam Malhotra
Government Rules Out Increasing Its Stake in Vodafone Idea
Government Rules Out Increasing Its Stake in Vodafone Idea
By Aditi Sharma
PM Modi Tells Top Officials to Develop Desi Digital and Social Media Platforms
PM Modi Tells Top Officials to Develop Desi Digital and Social Media Platforms
By Swayam Malhotra
Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025
Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like