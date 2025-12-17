Ai+ Smartphone Announces NovaFlip with NxtQuantum OS for Under ₹40,000

Ai+ Smartphone has officially announced its first-ever flip phone, the NovaFlip, marking a notable step forward for the brand. According to the company, the device is scheduled to launch in India during the first quarter of 2026. One detail that immediately stands out is the pricing. Ai+ plans to keep the NovaFlip under ₹40,000, a figure that is considerably lower than most flip-style foldables currently available.

This announcement follows the brand’s earlier launch of the Nova 5G in July 2025 and, in a way, signals that Ai+ Smartphone is ready to broaden its ambitions. Moving from conventional smartphones to foldables, even compact ones, is not a small leap. Still, the company seems confident that there is room in the Indian market for a more affordable, thoughtfully designed flip phone.

Key Takeaways

Ai+ Smartphone has confirmed that the NovaFlip will launch in India in Q1 2026.

The device will be priced under ₹40,000, positioning it among the most affordable flip phones in the market.

NovaFlip runs on NxtQuantum OS, which dynamically adapts its interface depending on whether the phone is folded or open.

The phone is part of the newly announced Nova Series, which will also include Pro and Ultra variants.

A Focus on Practicality and Control

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone, shared some insight into the thinking behind the NovaFlip. He explained that the device is meant to revive the convenience of smaller, pocket-friendly phones while still offering the features people expect today. In his view, many users are growing tired of large, always-on screens and want something that feels easier to manage.

The flip mechanism plays a big role here. Being able to physically close the phone is presented as a deliberate way to step back from constant notifications. It is a simple idea, perhaps even a nostalgic one, but it reflects a growing interest in digital balance. Closing the phone is not just about protecting the screen, it is also about taking a break, even if only briefly.

NxtQuantum OS and Adaptive Software Design

The NovaFlip will run on NxtQuantum OS, which Ai+ Smartphone describes as a core pillar of the device rather than just another software layer. Unlike typical Android skins that mainly focus on visual changes, this operating system is designed to respond to the phone’s physical state.

When the NovaFlip is closed, the interface prioritizes quick actions and glanceable information. Notifications, basic controls, and essential updates take center stage. Once the phone is opened, the experience transitions into a full smartphone interface, offering the familiar depth and flexibility users expect. It is a practical approach, and it suggests that the software has been designed alongside the hardware rather than added as an afterthought.

Privacy and a “Sovereign” Software Approach

Privacy is another area where Ai+ Smartphone is placing heavy emphasis. The company states that NxtQuantum OS follows a privacy-first architecture. According to official claims, the NovaFlip will ship with zero pre-loaded bloatware and will avoid invasive tracking systems.

This stance directly addresses a long-standing concern among Indian consumers, especially in the budget and mid-range segments, where pre-installed apps are often unavoidable. Ai+ appears to be positioning this as a long-term trust-building exercise, not just a marketing promise. Whether users fully buy into that idea will likely depend on how consistently the company delivers on it over time, but the intent is clear.

The Bigger Picture: The Nova Series

The NovaFlip is only the beginning of what Ai+ Smartphone is calling the Nova Series. Alongside the flip phone, the company has confirmed plans for the Nova Pro and Nova Ultra models. These are expected to sit higher in the lineup, though detailed specifications have not yet been shared.

Additionally, Ai+ has hinted at a future Fold variant, likely a book-style foldable device. There is no confirmed launch window for this model yet, but its mention suggests that the brand is thinking beyond just one experimental product. It seems to be laying the groundwork for a broader premium range, introduced gradually.

Market Position and Expectations

By setting the NovaFlip’s price below ₹40,000, Ai+ Smartphone is clearly targeting a gap in the Indian market. Flip phones are often treated as luxury devices, with prices that place them out of reach for many buyers. This strategy attempts to change that perception and make the flip form factor accessible to users who have been curious but hesitant.

The Q1 2026 launch timeline means that full specifications, retail availability, and real-world performance details are still some distance away. Even so, the announcement alone suggests that Ai+ Smartphone is aiming to challenge established norms, at least on pricing and software philosophy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When will the Ai+ NovaFlip be available in India?

A1: The NovaFlip is scheduled to launch in India during the first quarter of 2026, between January and March.

Q2: What is the price of the NovaFlip?

A2: Ai+ Smartphone has confirmed that the NovaFlip will be priced under ₹40,000 in the Indian market.

Q3: Does the NovaFlip run on Android?

A3: The device runs on NxtQuantum OS. While it is built on an Android foundation to support apps, it is presented as a distinct operating system with added privacy features and interface adaptations for the flip design.

Q4: What other phones are part of the Nova Series?

A4: The Nova Series will include the Nova Pro and Nova Ultra models. A larger Fold variant is also planned for the future, although no launch date has been announced.