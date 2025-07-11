Airtel and Ericsson Expand Partnership for Fixed Wireless Access in India

The partnership between Bharti Airtel and Ericsson is taking another significant step forward. The two companies have extended their collaboration to boost Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services across India. This move comes as part of Airtel’s broader efforts to enhance its core network capabilities and better serve its growing base of FWA users, who rely on wireless technology for high-speed internet connections.

Key Highlights:

Airtel and Ericsson team up to expand Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services across India.

Ericsson introduces a new platform that offers higher capacity and reduces costs for Airtel’s FWA network.

This expansion builds on the earlier dual-mode 5G Core solution they implemented together.

The partnership’s primary goal is to improve network reliability and quality for Airtel’s FWA customers.

Both companies remain committed to supporting India’s digital future and bridging the digital divide.

As part of this new agreement, Ericsson has rolled out a specialized platform designed for greater capacity with a smaller physical footprint. This setup is aimed at delivering a better total cost of ownership for Airtel, which is crucial as demand for high-speed data continues to soar. The partnership builds on an earlier agreement, where Ericsson provided Airtel with a dual-mode 5G Core solution. This was a key step in transitioning Airtel’s infrastructure to support 5G Standalone (SA) services, providing the foundation for more advanced network capabilities.

Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer at Bharti Airtel, expressed confidence in the new packet core deployment. He pointed out that Ericsson’s solution significantly enhances network quality and reliability, helping Airtel meet growing customer data needs even during periods of high demand. This, he believes, will ultimately provide customers with a better overall experience, especially as 5G adoption continues to grow in India.

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson, shared that this collaboration is central to helping Airtel monetize its 5G network through FWA. He highlighted that Ericsson’s Local Packet Gateway (LPG) is designed for high performance, making it an ideal solution for Airtel’s 5G FWA ambitions. Vicente also emphasized the broader mission of this partnership: driving digital transformation and expanding internet access across India, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Airtel and Ericsson have been working together for over 25 years, adapting to each new era of mobile technology. This continued collaboration underscores their shared vision of supporting India’s digital transformation. With FWA services, Airtel can offer an alternative to traditional wired broadband, which can be challenging or costly to install in certain regions. By providing high-speed internet wirelessly, FWA has the potential to reach more homes and businesses, expanding digital access and supporting India’s growing digital economy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q1: What exactly is Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)?

A1: FWA provides internet connectivity through wireless technology—typically 4G or 5G—rather than relying on physical cables like fiber or DSL. It’s particularly useful in areas where traditional wired internet is either unavailable or impractical to install.

Q2: How does this partnership benefit Airtel’s customers?

A2: This collaboration helps Airtel deliver better network quality and reliability to its FWA customers. The new platform from Ericsson increases network capacity and enhances performance, meaning customers should experience faster, more reliable connections, even during peak usage times.

Q3: What is Ericsson’s Local Packet Gateway (LPG)?

A3: The Local Packet Gateway (LPG) is part of Ericsson’s network infrastructure that helps manage and route data efficiently. It plays a crucial role in delivering high-performance service, especially for FWA and 5G networks, where large volumes of data need to be processed and transmitted quickly.

Q4: How does FWA contribute to India’s digital growth?

A4: FWA provides an important tool for expanding internet access in India, particularly in rural and remote regions where installing fiber optic cables can be cost-prohibitive. By delivering high-speed wireless internet, FWA supports greater digital inclusion, enabling services like online education, e-commerce, and healthcare, all of which contribute to the country’s digital economy.

Q5: What is the “dual-mode 5G Core solution”?

A5: The dual-mode 5G Core solution allows telecom operators to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) 5G operations. This flexibility gives operators like Airtel the ability to evolve their networks towards full 5G SA capabilities, unlocking features like ultra-low latency and network slicing, which are essential for next-generation services.