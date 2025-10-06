Airtel Business to Secure Indian Railways Digital Network with New Contract

Airtel Business has secured a multi-year contract to provide end-to-end cybersecurity services for the Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC). The agreement focuses on protecting the extensive digital ecosystem of Indian Railways, one of the world’s largest rail networks. The initiative is aimed at safeguarding the sensitive data of millions of passengers and freight operations amid a surge in cyber threats across critical infrastructure.

Key Takeaways

Airtel Business will design, build, and manage a 24×7 cybersecurity system for Indian Railways.

The project will protect the data of more than 20 million daily commuters and vast freight operations.

The network will cover 160,000 employees and over 190,000 devices across 26 major locations.

The security technology will use AI-driven tools and ‘Make in India’ cybersecurity products.

Indian Railways remains one of the most vital pillars of India’s infrastructure, operating more than 13,000 trains each day and serving over 20 million people. It also handles nearly 1.5 billion tons of freight annually. Such an enormous scale naturally produces vast amounts of data, ranging from passenger identities and digital payments to operational details tied to ticketing and train tracking systems. Protecting all this data has become a top priority, especially with the growing dependence on digital systems.

Under this new agreement, Airtel Business will develop a multi-layered defense architecture to secure the railways’ IT backbone. The focus is on ensuring uninterrupted digital operations through robust protection mechanisms. The outcome is expected to enhance the security of essential services like online ticket booking, payment systems, and train tracking, ultimately benefiting millions of citizens who rely on the railway every single day.

The security operations will be centrally managed, allowing real-time visibility across the entire network. Airtel plans to deploy advanced, AI-driven solutions for endpoint detection and response, enabling continuous oversight of all connected devices. The system is capable of identifying and neutralizing threats in less than 20 seconds, supported by modern technologies for vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and even dark web monitoring to catch potential risks early.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, emphasized that strengthening digital defense has become crucial given the growing sophistication of cyber risks that could disrupt operations or compromise passenger safety. He noted that Airtel’s cybersecurity framework would fortify ticketing systems and protect operational integrity across the railway network.

Dilip Kumar, an official from the Railway Board, shared that with the increasing reliance on digital systems, cybersecurity has become indispensable for smooth and safe railway operations. He added that the IRSOC will act as a central monitoring hub to oversee all digital assets, coordinate responses, and work closely with national cybersecurity agencies.

About the Companies

Bharti Airtel is a leading global communications company headquartered in India, serving over 600 million customers across 15 countries in Asia and Africa. It ranks among the top three mobile operators in the world. In India, Airtel offers a diverse range of services, including mobile connectivity, high-speed broadband, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity offerings for enterprises.

Indian Railways, managed by the Ministry of Railways, is the state-owned national rail system and the fourth largest in the world. With more than 135,000 km of track and over 7,000 stations, it employs about 1.2 million people. The railway network forms the backbone of India’s transport system, playing a crucial role in both the economy and everyday mobility of the country’s population.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC)?

A. IRSOC is a specialized center established by Indian Railways to provide centralized cybersecurity monitoring for its assets, detect and respond to threats, and gather threat intelligence.

Q. What kind of data will Airtel Business protect for Indian Railways?

A. Airtel Business will protect a wide range of critical data, including sensitive customer identities, payment details, and key operational databases used for ticketing, train tracking, freight management, and signaling.

Q. How will this new security system affect railway passengers?

A. Passengers will benefit from enhanced data security, which will help protect their personal and payment information during online transactions like ticket booking and payments, leading to a safer digital experience.

Q. What technologies will be used in this project?

A. The project will use an AI-driven technology stack that includes SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response), and UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics) systems, along with advanced endpoint protection and vulnerability management tools. It will also feature ‘Make in India’ cybersecurity products.