Airtel Offers One-Year Free Perplexity Pro Subscription to All Customers

In a move that seems poised to bring AI-powered tools to the fingertips of millions, Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Perplexity AI, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company. The partnership will provide all Airtel customers with a one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro at no cost. Valued at ₹17,000 per year, this offer extends to Airtel’s mobile, broadband, and DTH users across India. The goal? To democratize access to advanced AI search and information tools.

Key Takeaways:

Airtel is offering a one-year Perplexity Pro subscription for free.

The subscription typically costs ₹17,000 annually.

Available for all Airtel mobile, broadband, and DTH users.

Users can activate the offer through the Airtel Thanks app.

Perplexity Pro includes tools like advanced AI models, research assistants, image generation, and file analysis.

Perplexity AI is known for its conversational-style search engine, which works a bit differently than the usual suspects like Google. Instead of throwing a list of links at you, it synthesizes information from across the web into concise, structured, and cited answers. It’s designed to feel less like a search engine and more like a knowledgeable assistant. While the basic version of Perplexity is free, the Pro version offers features tailored for power users who require more depth and control.

With Perplexity Pro, Airtel customers will get unlimited Pro searches per day and access to cutting-edge models like GPT-4.1 and Claude. They’ll also be able to upload documents for analysis, generate images, and use Perplexity Labs—a sort of digital sandbox for testing AI-driven ideas. This package is particularly valuable for students, researchers, professionals, or honestly anyone who spends time digging through data or trying to stay informed in a fast-moving world.

This partnership also represents Perplexity’s first collaboration with a telecom provider in India. Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, noted that the deal brings “a robust and real-time knowledge tool to millions” at no additional cost. He described it as India’s first AI-driven collaboration of its kind between a generative AI company and a telecom giant, emphasizing how it’s intended to help users navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape with more confidence.

Perplexity’s Co-founder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas, added that the alliance aims to make professional-grade AI assistance more accessible—not just for work or school, but even for day-to-day problem-solving. According to him, Perplexity Pro helps people “learn, find, and do” in a smarter, more streamlined way.

So, how do you claim this offer? It’s pretty straightforward:

Open the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone. Look for the Perplexity Pro banner, or navigate to the “Rewards” or “OTT” sections. Tap the banner to activate your free one-year subscription. Follow the prompts, which might include downloading the Perplexity app if you don’t have it already.

Users on forums like Reddit have confirmed the offer is working across a range of Airtel plans. Whether you’re on a prepaid, postpaid, or Airtel Black plan, reports suggest it’s broadly accessible—even for users with 84-day or annual prepaid plans.

This initiative lands at a time when interest in AI tools is surging. Whether it’s academic research, professional work, or just finding trustworthy answers quickly, AI assistants are becoming a go-to. With this Perplexity Pro offer, Airtel appears to be giving its customers a significant productivity boost—and perhaps a glimpse into the future of everyday tech use.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q1: Who is eligible for the free Perplexity Pro subscription?

A1: All Airtel customers—including mobile, broadband, and DTH subscribers—are eligible.

Q2: What is the monetary value of the free Perplexity Pro subscription?

A2: It’s valued at ₹17,000 for a one-year period.

Q3: What features does Perplexity Pro offer?

A3: It includes unlimited daily Pro searches, access to advanced AI models like GPT-4.1 and Claude, deep research tools, image generation, file uploads and analysis, and Perplexity Labs for AI experimentation.

Q4: How can I claim the free Perplexity Pro subscription?

A4: Open the Airtel Thanks app, find the Perplexity Pro banner in the “Rewards” or “OTT” section, and follow the steps to activate it.

Q5: Is this offer available for both prepaid and postpaid Airtel users?

A5: Yes, it’s open to all Airtel users, including prepaid, postpaid, broadband, and DTH customers. Many users across various plan types have confirmed successful activation.