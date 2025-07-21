AKAI Launches New Soul Series Soundbars in India Starting at Rs 5,990

Japanese electronics brand AKAI has rolled out its latest Soul Series soundbars in India, adding three new models to its audio portfolio: the SB-100, SB-120 Pro, and SB-160. Prices for the lineup start at Rs 5,990. With this launch, AKAI is aiming to enhance the everyday audio experience for Indian households, whether it’s for music, movies, or even gaming.

For many in India, AKAI is a name that stirs up a bit of nostalgia. It’s the same brand that once brought CRT televisions and VCRs into homes across the country. Now, it’s setting its sights firmly on the modern home audio segment, offering a blend of performance and style with the Soul Series.

“We want to create a direct connection between the listener and the music,” said Anurag Sharma, Managing Director & CEO of Akai India. He emphasized the importance of capturing details and textures in audio, noting that the series was developed with Indian homes in mind. Sharma highlighted deep bass, higher clarity, and flexible connectivity as the main pillars of this new lineup.

Each of the three models caters to different needs, with varying levels of power and design considerations.

Starting with the SB-100, this entry-level soundbar is a 2.1 channel system delivering 100W RMS. It comes equipped with a 5.25-inch subwoofer for those deeper bass notes and two 2.25-inch drivers built into the bar itself. With a compact footprint at 640 mm in length, it’s an easy fit for smaller rooms or compact TV setups. Despite its size, the SB-100 doesn’t skimp on connectivity, offering Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), optical input, USB, and AUX ports. It also includes an LED display and remote control.

Next up is the SB-120 Pro. This one ups the power to 120W RMS but retains the same speaker configuration: a 5.25-inch subwoofer and two 2.25-inch drivers. What sets it apart is its extended 920 mm length, which helps it visually complement larger televisions. The connectivity suite is identical to the SB-100, and thanks to HDMI (ARC), you can control it with your TV remote, a small convenience that ends up being pretty useful.

Rounding out the trio is the SB-160, the most powerful of the bunch. With 160W RMS of output, it’s designed for users who want something a bit more immersive. It features a larger 6.5-inch subwoofer and doubles the number of drivers in the main bar to four 2.25-inch units. Although it shares the same 920 mm length as the SB-120 Pro, it’s packing significantly more audio muscle. This model is clearly meant for bigger living rooms or anyone serious about enhancing their movie or gaming sessions. Like the others, it offers multiple input options, an LED display, and built-in EQ modes.

In terms of who it’s for, the Soul Series is clearly geared towards Indian consumers who are looking to upgrade their home entertainment systems without stretching their budgets too far. And while soundbars might not seem like a groundbreaking category, AKAI appears to be betting that quality audio, delivered in a sleek package, can still make a strong impression.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of each AKAI Soul Series soundbar?

A. The series starts at Rs 5,990 for the base model, the SB-100. AKAI has not yet announced the individual prices for the SB-120 Pro and SB-160 models.

Q2. Where can I buy the new AKAI soundbars?

A. The new AKAI Soul Series soundbars are expected to be available through major electronics retailers across India and on popular e-commerce platforms.

Q3. What does 2.1 channel mean?

A. A 2.1 channel audio system consists of two main speakers (left and right channels, housed within the soundbar) and one separate subwoofer for low-frequency sounds or bass.

Q4. What is the main difference between the SB-120 Pro and the SB-160?

A. Both soundbars have the same physical size (920 mm). The main differences are in power and components. The SB-160 has a higher power output (160W vs 120W), a larger 6.5-inch subwoofer (vs 5.25-inch), and four main drivers (vs two), which generally produces a fuller and more powerful sound.