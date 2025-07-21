Akio Fujita Takes Over as New Chairman of Panasonic Energy India

Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd. (PECIN), part of the global Panasonic Holdings Corporation, has appointed Akio Fujita as its new Chairman and Managing Director, with the change officially taking effect from July 1, 2025. Fujita steps into the role following the departure of Akinori Isomura. Prior to this appointment, Fujita was in charge of strategy at the Consumer Energy Business Unit of Panasonic Energy Company Ltd. in Japan.

Key Takeaways

New Leadership: Akio Fujita is the new Chairman and Managing Director of Panasonic Energy India (PECIN).

Akio Fujita is the new Chairman and Managing Director of Panasonic Energy India (PECIN). Effective Date: The leadership change took place on July 1, 2025.

The leadership change took place on July 1, 2025. Company Focus: The company will focus on increasing its distribution network, including through quick-commerce platforms, and broadening its product offerings.

The company will focus on increasing its distribution network, including through quick-commerce platforms, and broadening its product offerings. Outgoing CMD: Akinori Isomura is credited with raising the company’s market capitalization to more than ₹2,586 million as of March 2025.

The leadership transition marks a strategic shift as the company continues to evolve. Fujita brings with him nearly two decades of experience in leadership and consulting roles. He joined Panasonic Energy Company in 2022, working in the planning team, and now assumes a larger responsibility at a time when Panasonic Energy India is aiming to expand its footprint.

“India is an incredibly important and fast-growing market for us,” Fujita said, noting that his focus will be on strengthening the business framework laid by his predecessor. “We will continue to focus on expanding our distribution presence. We will also focus on expanding our product portfolio in line with consumer demand to deliver quality batteries that are leak-proof, safe, and offer superior performance.”

The company plans to push forward with a roadmap that includes deeper engagement with its channel partners and a broader presence in digital and organized retail. One of the noteworthy elements of this plan is a specific focus on quick-commerce platforms, aiming to improve product accessibility and reach new customer bases. There seems to be a broader intention to align with modern retail trends and changing consumer behavior.

Akinori Isomura, who served as Chairman and Managing Director before Fujita, has been credited with driving the company’s growth trajectory. Under his leadership, Panasonic Energy India saw its market capitalization rise to over ₹2,586 million as of March 2025. Reflecting on his time at the company, Isomura said, “It has been a challenging as well as a rewarding journey for me at PECIN and I am delighted with our achievements over the years,” while also extending his congratulations to Fujita.

Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd. stands as one of the country’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of dry cell batteries. Originally founded in 1972 as Lakhanpal National Limited, the company is headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, and remains a vital part of Panasonic Holdings Corporation’s extensive global operations in electronics and energy solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Who is the new head of Panasonic Energy India?

A1: Akio Fujita has been appointed the new Chairman and Managing Director of Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd. (PECIN), effective July 1, 2025.

Q2: What is Akio Fujita’s main focus for the company?

A2: Akio Fujita’s priority is to build on the existing business strategy, expand the distribution network, and broaden the product portfolio with high-quality, safe batteries to meet consumer demand.

Q3: Who did Akio Fujita replace?

A3: Akio Fujita replaced Akinori Isomura as the Chairman and Managing Director of PECIN.

Q4: What is Panasonic Energy India known for?

A4: Panasonic Energy India is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of dry cell batteries in India.

Q5: When was Panasonic Energy India established?

A5: The company was established in 1972 under the name Lakhanpal National Limited.