Alexa Reveals Top Indian Trends of 2025 Featuring K-Pop, Bollywood, and True Crime

Amazon has released its annual Alexa trends report, offering a fairly interesting snapshot of how people in India interacted with the voice assistant throughout 2025. The data covers requests made between January and November, and it paints a picture that feels both familiar and slightly surprising. From global K-Pop chartbusters to deeply local podcast content, Indian users leaned into a wide mix of entertainment, information, and curiosity.

What stands out, I think, is just how seamlessly Alexa has settled into everyday life. Users switched comfortably between English, Hindi, and Hinglish, often within the same query, using the assistant for music playback, general knowledge, and quick celebrity trivia checks. Over time, Alexa has become less of a novelty and more of a background companion in many households.

Key Takeaways

Top Music: Viral K-Pop track “APT” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars and “Shaky” by Sanju Rathod ranked among the most requested songs.

Top Artists: Arijit Singh, BTS, and Kishore Kumar consistently dominated playlists and voice searches.

Popular Podcasts: True crime and spirituality emerged as clear leaders, with shows like “The Horror Show by Khooni Monday” and “The Stories of Mahabharata.”

Celebrity Trivia: Users often asked about the net worth and height of well known figures such as Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan.

General Knowledge: Questions about the Prime Minister of India and other political leaders remained highly frequent.

K-Pop and Bollywood Rule the Charts

Music continues to be one of the strongest use cases for smart speakers in India, and 2025 was no exception. What perhaps changed slightly was the balance between global and local sounds. The collaboration between Blackpink’s ROSÉ and Bruno Mars, “APT,” turned into a viral favourite and was requested repeatedly. It often appeared alongside international tracks like Ed Sheeran’s “Sapphire,” suggesting that listeners are increasingly comfortable blending genres and languages.

One curious detail from the report was the popularity of “Golden” by the fictional group KPop Demon Hunters. The band exists within a popular series, yet its music found real traction. This feels like another reminder of how strongly streaming shows now influence listening habits, sometimes in unexpected ways.

On the Indian side, nostalgia clearly held its ground. While current artists such as Arijit Singh and Sanju Rathod attracted massive attention, evergreen legends like Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar continued to enjoy steady demand. Bollywood songs from films like Stree 2, particularly “Aaj ki Raat,” were frequently played, as were independent tracks such as “Sahiba” by Aditya Rikhari. It is a mix that feels very typical of Indian listening patterns, old and new sitting comfortably together.

True Crime and Spirituality Dominate Podcasts

Podcast listening through Alexa leaned heavily towards storytelling formats. Indian users showed a noticeable preference for thrillers and crime based narratives. Shows like “The Horror Show by Khooni Monday” and “The Desi Crime Podcast” ranked among the most played, pointing to a strong appetite for suspense and investigative storytelling.

At the same time, spirituality and mythology continued to draw a loyal audience. Titles such as “The Stories of Mahabharata” and “The Sadhguru Podcast – Of Mystics and Mistakes” were popular among listeners seeking cultural context or a sense of grounding. For more practical, everyday insights, “Finshots Daily” remained a reliable choice, especially for business and financial updates. Interview driven shows like “The Ranveer Show” and “Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out” also maintained their appeal, particularly among younger listeners looking for conversational and motivational content.

Curiosity About Celebrity Lives

Beyond music and podcasts, Alexa functioned as a quick reference tool for celebrity trivia. Sports stars and Bollywood icons dominated these searches. Names such as Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Shah Rukh Khan came up repeatedly, reflecting their continued cultural relevance.

The nature of the questions is also telling. Users often asked very specific things, like “Alexa, what is Virat Kohli’s net worth?” or “Alexa, who is Diljit Dosanjh married to?” Height was another popular topic, with people double checking details about Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and other well known figures. Business leaders like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani featured heavily in net worth related queries, which perhaps reflects a broader interest in wealth and success stories.

General Knowledge and Daily Information

Alexa’s role as a general knowledge assistant remained steady throughout the year. Political questions such as “Who is the Prime Minister of India?” or queries about the Chief Minister of Delhi were asked regularly. Geography, population figures, and basic factual questions also formed a consistent part of daily usage.

For many families, especially those with children or elderly members, Alexa seems to have become a convenient, hands free way to settle quick doubts. It is not replacing deeper research, but it does fill that immediate need for simple, reliable information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1:What was the most requested song on Alexa in India in 2025?

A1: “APT” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars was among the most requested songs, along with “Shaky” by Sanju Rathod and G-SPXRK.

Q2: Which podcasts are popular on Alexa in India?

A2: Some of the top podcasts include “The Horror Show by Khooni Monday,” “The Desi Crime Podcast,” “Finshots Daily,” and “The Stories of Mahabharata.”

Q3: Which artists did Indians ask about the most?

A3: Users frequently asked about BTS, Taylor Swift, Arijit Singh, Kishore Kumar, and Virat Kohli.

Q4: Does Alexa support Hindi and Hinglish?

A4: Yes, Alexa understands and responds to requests in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, which is how many users in India naturally interact with the device