Amazfit Launches Active 2 Square Smartwatch in India

Amazfit has just unveiled the Active 2 Square smartwatch in India, marking its entry into the market with an early-bird offer. Starting from July 10th, the smartwatch is available for purchase ahead of the highly anticipated mid-July shopping event. Initially priced at ₹25,999, it’s being offered at a special launch price of ₹12,999—a 50% discount—for a limited time.

Early access sales began on July 10th for Prime members. Launch Price: ₹12,999, a 50% discount off the original MRP of ₹25,999.

₹12,999, a 50% discount off the original MRP of ₹25,999. Display: 1.75-inch AMOLED screen with sapphire glass and 2,000 nits peak brightness.

1.75-inch AMOLED screen with sapphire glass and 2,000 nits peak brightness. Health Tracking: BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor, Wild.AI app for female wellness insights.

BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor, Wild.AI app for female wellness insights. Smart Features: Offline maps, Zepp Flow™ for voice commands, 160+ sports modes.

Offline maps, Zepp Flow™ for voice commands, 160+ sports modes. Battery Life: Up to 10 days of battery life with typical use.

Up to 10 days of battery life with typical use. Open Sales: Available during Prime Day (July 12th–14th) at the discounted price.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square combines sleek design with powerful features. The smartwatch features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, shielded by sapphire glass and framed in polished stainless steel. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness for optimal viewing in varying light conditions. With a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, the display remains clear, even in direct sunlight.

For those interested in health tracking, the Active 2 Square boasts the cutting-edge BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor. This includes dual-LED and 5PD technologies for precise data collection. It also supports female-specific wellness insights, thanks to the Wild.AI app, which offers valuable information on menstrual and hormonal cycles. Other health features include a Daily Readiness Score and HRV-based recovery data, while the built-in sensors—like a barometer, accelerometer, and gyroscope—help track various activities with precision.

In terms of smart features, the Active 2 Square shines with its offline map capabilities. It provides turn-by-turn navigation, guided by five satellite systems, with voice or screen-based prompts. Additionally, Zepp Flow™ allows for hands-free voice commands, and Android users can quickly reply to messages with text or voice inputs. The smartwatch supports over 160 sports modes, including a specialized HYROX Race Mode, and smart strength training features, automatically detecting exercises, reps, sets, and rest periods.

The Active 2 Square is designed for convenience, with a battery life of up to 10 days under typical usage. This extended battery life reduces the need for frequent charging, making it ideal for busy individuals. The smartwatch also offers essential functions like calendar, alarm, and notification controls right from the wrist, allowing users to manage their schedules and alerts seamlessly. Plus, Android users can easily reply to messages, reducing the need to reach for their phones.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square is available through major online and offline retailers. While early access began on July 10th for Prime members, the smartwatch will officially go on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day event from July 12th to 14th, where it can be purchased at the special launch price of ₹12,999.

FAQ

Q1: What is the launch price of the Amazfit Active 2 Square in India?

A1: The special launch price is ₹12,999 during the limited-time sale period.

Q2: When can I buy the Amazfit Active 2 Square at the discounted price?

A2: Early access for Prime members started on July 10th. Open sales at the discounted price will be available during Prime Day, from July 12th to July 14th.

Q3: Does the Amazfit Active 2 Square have offline map capabilities?

A3: Yes, it supports offline maps with turn-by-turn directions, guided by five satellite systems.

Q4: How long does the battery last on the Amazfit Active 2 Square?

A4: The smartwatch offers up to 10 days of battery life under typical use.

Q5: What kind of health tracking features does the Amazfit Active 2 Square offer?

A5: It features the BioTracker™ 6.0 PPG biosensor for precise biometrics, supports female-specific wellness insights via the Wild.AI app, and provides Daily Readiness Score and HRV-based recovery data.