Amazfit Launches Helio Strap and Balance 2 in India

Amazfit introduces the Helio Strap and Balance 2 smartwatch in India, a new fitness ecosystem for athletes focused on smarter training and recovery.

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Amazfit Launches Helio Strap and Balance 2

Amazfit has launched two new smart wearables in India: the Amazfit Helio Strap and the Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch. Together, they form a connected fitness ecosystem designed to help athletes and enthusiasts manage training, recovery, and performance more effectively.

The Helio Strap is Amazfit’s first screen-free fitness, recovery, and sleep tracker, while the Balance 2 is a premium multisport smartwatch. Both devices are available starting August 28, 2025, through Amazfit.in and across major retail outlets in India.

Key Takeaways

  • The Amazfit Helio Strap is the company’s first screen-free tracker.
  • The Amazfit Balance 2 is a rugged multisport smartwatch with military-grade durability.
  • Pricing: Balance 2 is INR 24,999 while the Helio Strap is INR 8,999.
  • Paired together, they deliver greater accuracy in heart rate monitoring, fatigue tracking, and recovery insights.

Amazfit Balance 2: A Premium Multisport Watch

The Balance 2 is designed for both elite athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts. It supports over 170 sports modes, including an exclusive HYROX mode, and is built with military-grade durability. The Sapphire Glass display adds toughness, while the battery can last up to 21 days on a single charge.

The display reaches 2000 Nits peak brightness for clear outdoor visibility, and dual-band GPS ensures precise tracking. The 10ATM water resistance rating makes it suitable for swimming and surfing. For added convenience, the Balance 2 has two built-in speakers for Bluetooth calls and 32GB of storage for music and offline maps. It runs on Zepp OS, which brings health and fitness data together in one app.

Amazfit Balance 2

Amazfit Helio Strap: Screen-Free Tracking

The Helio Strap is a display-free device aimed at athletes who prefer to focus on their performance without distractions. Internationally, it is recognized as one of the most accurate trackers in its class. It provides detailed insights on fitness, recovery, and sleep, all synced with Amazfit watches and the Zepp App.

With a 10-day battery life, the strap also delivers continuous 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It supports 27 workout modes, including strength training and HYROX training. A new feature called the BioCharge Score combines data from stress, sleep, and exertion to reflect a user’s real-time energy levels, helping them manage recovery and performance.

CP Khandelwal, Brand Custodian for Amazfit India, stated that India is among the fastest-growing fitness markets worldwide. He added that as endurance sports, running, and strength training become more popular, the demand for accurate wearable devices is rising. The Helio Strap, he said, is designed to meet this demand by giving athletes detailed tracking and personalized insights.

Amazfit Helio Strap

Better Together

Both devices can be used independently, but their full potential is unlocked when paired. The Balance 2 acts as a comprehensive training partner, and when combined with the Helio Strap, athletes gain highly accurate heart rate tracking and fatigue analysis. All the data is unified in the Zepp App without requiring any extra apps or subscriptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of Amazfit Balance 2 and Helio Strap in India?

A1: The Amazfit Balance 2 is priced at INR 24,999, and the Amazfit Helio Strap costs INR 8,999.

Q2: When will the Amazfit Balance 2 and Helio Strap be available?

A2: Both products went on sale in India on August 28, 2025.

Q3: Where can I buy the new Amazfit products?

A3: The products are available on Amazfit.in and at major tech and sports retail stores throughout the country.

Q4: What is the battery life of the Amazfit Balance 2 and Helio Strap?

A4: The Amazfit Balance 2 has a battery life of up to 21 days, while the Helio Strap has a 10-day battery life.

Q5: What is the BioCharge Score on the Helio Strap?

A5: The BioCharge Score is a new feature that monitors your body’s energy levels by integrating data from your sleep, exertion, and stress to help you balance recovery and performance.

Shweta Bansal
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT.
Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography
