Amazon and Flipkart Cut iPhone 16 Prices for Independence Day Sale

Amazon and Flipkart have just slashed the prices of the Apple iPhone 16, and it’s happening right in time for their big Independence Day sale events. For anyone who’s been on the fence about upgrading, this could be the nudge they were waiting for. It’s a familiar pattern: as the next iPhone launch creeps closer, retailers quietly start clearing shelves. With the iPhone 17 expected to debut next month, these discounts aren’t exactly surprising, but they’re definitely welcome.

Key Takeaways

iPhone 16 models are now selling at reduced prices.

Deals are part of Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart’s Big Saving Days.

Buyers can stack direct price drops with additional bank card discounts.

Inventory is being cleared ahead of the expected iPhone 17 launch in September.

The discounts apply across the board to the entire iPhone 16 lineup, which Apple released in September 2024. On Amazon and Flipkart, the standard iPhone 16 (128GB), which initially launched at ₹79,900, is now listed around ₹68,999. The 128GB iPhone 16 Pro, originally priced at ₹1,29,900, is hovering near ₹1,12,999. And those aren’t final prices either. Both platforms are also offering bank deals, including instant discounts of up to ₹4,000 when using select HDFC and SBI cards.

The iPhone 16 series brought a few thoughtful upgrades that still hold up. The base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models returned to a vertical dual-camera setup, a design move that wasn’t just cosmetic. It enables users to capture Spatial Video, which you can watch back on the Apple Vision Pro. Another new addition across the entire range was the ‘Capture Button’, a small but useful mechanical button on the side that lets you quickly launch the camera, focus, and shoot photos or videos with a simple press.

The Pro models, naturally, packed more under the hood. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max deliver a noticeable boost in speed, especially for things like gaming and more demanding apps. They also got slightly larger displays, the Pro at 6.3 inches, and the Pro Max stretching to 6.9 inches, along with Wi-Fi 7 support, which is a bonus if you’re after faster wireless performance.

All of this price-cutting is happening just weeks before Apple’s annual September event, where the iPhone 17 is widely expected to make its debut. So, it makes sense that Amazon and Flipkart are using their sale events, the Great Freedom Festival and Big Saving Days, respectively, to move the remaining stock. For buyers who don’t necessarily need the absolute latest but still want premium performance, these offers might hit that sweet spot.

One word of advice: check both sites carefully before making a purchase. Final prices can vary depending on the bank offers you’re eligible for, and some colors or storage variants, especially in the Pro lineup, may already be running low.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is this a good time to buy the iPhone 16?

A: Yes, this is one of the best times. Prices for the iPhone 16 series are at their lowest point right before the new iPhone 17 launch, offering great value for a relatively recent device.

Q2: What are the main differences between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro?

A: The iPhone 16 Pro has a more powerful A18 Pro chip, a more advanced ProMotion display with higher refresh rates, a telephoto camera for better zoom, and a stainless steel or titanium frame. The standard iPhone 16 uses the A18 chip and has a dual-camera system.

Q3: Will the price drop further after the iPhone 17 is released?

A: Apple may officially reduce the price of the base iPhone 16 after the iPhone 17 launch. However, Pro models are often discontinued, and stock at retailers can run out. The current sale prices are very competitive.

Q4: Which banks are providing offers during the sale?

A: Major banks like HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank are typically partners in these sales. It is best to check the specific product page on Amazon and Flipkart for the latest bank offers and terms.