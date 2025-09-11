Amazon Expands 10-Minute Delivery Service ‘Amazon Now’ to Mumbai

Amazon India has taken another big step in its quick commerce journey by rolling out its ultra-fast 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in Mumbai. What began in Bengaluru and later spread to parts of Delhi is now available in yet another metro. The company says the move follows strong momentum in its launch city, where daily orders have been climbing steadily, about 25% month-over-month, in fact.

To make all this possible, Amazon has opened more than 100 new micro-fulfillment centers across the three cities. And it isn’t stopping there. The company has plans to set up hundreds more by year’s end, a push clearly timed to meet the surge in festive season demand.

Key Takeaways

Expansion to Mumbai: Amazon Now, the 10-minute delivery service, is now live in Mumbai after Bengaluru and Delhi.

Over 100 New Centers: More than 100 micro-fulfillment centers have been added to enable faster deliveries.

Curated Selection: The service covers groceries, personal care, beauty products, electronics, baby items, and more.

Growing Demand: Orders are rising by 25% month-over-month, and Prime members are reportedly shopping three times more frequently once they try the service.

How It Works

At the heart of Amazon Now is a growing network of compact, tech-driven facilities known as micro-fulfillment centers. These aren’t massive warehouses on city outskirts. Instead, they’re smaller hubs tucked close to neighborhoods, allowing staff to pick, pack, and dispatch items almost instantly. Inventory inside these hubs is shaped by what people in the surrounding area tend to buy, which means the right items are on hand at the right time.

The service promises thousands of everyday essentials, spanning everything from groceries and personal care to beauty, small electronics, home gadgets, baby needs, and even pet supplies. It’s essentially designed for those moments when you realize you’ve run out of something and need it fast.

Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager at Amazon India, explained the company’s broader thinking: “Our goal is to offer a range of delivery options, essentials in minutes, groceries and over 40,000 items in hours, and millions more items the same or next day.”

This focus on speed comes at a time when the e-commerce race in India is intensifying, with several players competing on delivery times. For many urban consumers, especially in metros, instant delivery is quickly becoming less of a luxury and more of an expectation. Amazon Now fits neatly into that space by bringing stock closer to where people live, shaving off the wait that typically comes with warehouse-to-home logistics.

The company has also emphasized that safety and reliability remain top priorities alongside speed. Over the coming months, Amazon plans to widen Amazon Now’s reach within Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. It’s also weighing the possibility of bringing the service to other cities soon. For Amazon, this isn’t just about convenience, it signals a deeper, long-term bet on India’s fast-growing quick commerce market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is Amazon Now?

A. Amazon Now is Amazon India’s ultra-fast delivery service that aims to deliver thousands of everyday essentials in just 10 minutes.

Q. Where is Amazon Now available?

A. The service is currently available in select parts of Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Amazon plans to expand to more neighborhoods and cities soon.

Q. What can I order through Amazon Now?

A. You can order daily essentials like groceries, personal care items, beauty products, electronic accessories, small appliances, baby products, and pet supplies.

Q. How does Amazon Now deliver so fast?

A. Amazon Now uses a network of micro-fulfillment centers located close to residential areas. These small warehouses allow for quick picking and delivery of products.