Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Is Live: Smart TVs Start at Rs. 5,999

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 has kicked off, and there’s a lot to unpack, especially in the Smart TV category. Prices begin at just ₹5,999, and that’s only the beginning. Prime members are already shopping thanks to a 24‑hour early access window.

If you’re using an SBI Bank credit card or EMI, there’s an added 10% instant discount, no coupon code needed, it applies automatically at checkout.

Highlights at a Glance

Event: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

Prime Access: From August 2 (24 hours early access for Prime members)

General Sale: August 3–8

Starting Price: Smart TVs from ₹5,999

Extra Offer: 10% off for SBI credit card/EMI transactions

Brands on Offer: Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony, Acer, Hisense, TCL, and more

What ₹5,999 Gets You

At the entry level, the ₹5,999 models tend to be compact 24- or 32-inch HD Ready displays (1366×768 resolution). They’re ideal for smaller rooms or as a second TV, with basic smart features like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video support.

Stepping Up to Full HD

Looking for better picture quality without breaking the bank? 43-inch Full HD smart TVs, often under ₹20,000, are part of the lineup, from brands like Redmi, Acer, Hisense, and Sony. Many of these run on Google TV or Fire TV OS, making app access intuitive and fast. For example, the Redmi Smart TV F series (with built-in Fire TV) is likely to be discounted.

4K Ultra HD Options

If you want sharper visuals, 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TVs are available in the ₹22,000–₹25,000 range. Bigger screens like 55-inch 4K models (from Xiaomi, TCL, and others) include features such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering richer picture and sound.

Premium TVs: QLED and OLED

High-end segments haven’t been forgotten. Expect discounts on QLED and OLED models from Samsung, LG, and Sony, often bundled with exchange deals and No-Cost EMI. This year’s deals include Samsung’s The Frame series and LG’s C-series OLEDs, making premium displays more affordable.

How to Shop the Deals

To cash in, head over to Amazon India via desktop or the app. Prime members should already see access enabled. SBI discounts are applied automatically during checkout, just pick an eligible product and proceed.

In short, whether you’re looking for a basic smart setup, stepping up to Full HD or 4K, or dreaming of a top-tier OLED screen, this sale covers it all. With a ₹5,999 entry point and SBI perks on top, it’s a smart time to shop.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025?

A1. The sale is live from August 2nd for Amazon Prime members and runs from August 3rd to August 8th for all other customers.

Q2. What is the lowest price for a Smart TV in this sale?

A2. The starting price for Smart TVs during the sale is Rs 5,999. This price is typically for smaller, HD Ready models.

Q3. Which bank card offers a discount during the sale?

A3. SBI Bank credit card holders can get a 10% instant discount on their purchases and on EMI transactions, subject to terms and conditions.

Q4. Do Amazon Prime members get any special benefits?

A4. Yes, Amazon Prime members get 24-hour early access to all the deals, starting from August 2nd.

Q5. Can I get a 4K TV for under Rs 25,000 in this sale?

A5. Yes, there are several 43-inch and even some 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs available from various brands for under Rs 25,000 during the sale.