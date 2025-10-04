Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings big discounts on LG, Sony TVs

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now underway, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best times of the year to buy a smart television. The sale features big price drops across well-known brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung. It officially opened on October 3rd for all shoppers, and the range of deals is pretty wide, covering everything from entry-level 43-inch 4K TVs to top-tier OLED displays.

Key Takeaways

Price cuts on LG OLED and Sony Bravia TVs, including premium models

Discounts of up to 40% on select 4K smart TVs

Extra 10% instant discount for SBI credit and debit cardholders

No-cost EMI and exchange offer available

Sale runs through the Diwali season, but stocks may not last long

What stands out this year is the focus on premium televisions, with several high-end models becoming much more affordable. LG, which has built its reputation on OLED panels known for deep blacks and rich colors, has slashed prices on its C-series models. The LG C4 55-inch 4K OLED TV, usually selling around ₹1,60,000, is now listed at ₹1,19,990. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, the α9 AI Processor, and Dolby Vision support, making it a solid pick for movie buffs and gamers alike.

Sony is also in the spotlight with attractive pricing on its Bravia lineup. The Sony Bravia 55-inch X80L series 4K TV, for example, is currently available at ₹72,990, down from its original ₹99,900. Running on the Google TV platform and powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, it delivers crisp, vibrant visuals. Add Dolby Atmos into the mix, and you’re looking at a pretty immersive viewing experience.

Samsung’s popular lifestyle model, The Frame TV, also sees a significant price cut. The 55-inch variant, known for doubling as wall art when not in use, is now down to ₹85,990. And for those shopping on a tighter budget, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 50-inch is available at ₹39,999. Despite the lower price, it offers features like a 4K panel with Dolby Vision IQ and a sleek, bezel-less design that feels surprisingly premium.

To make the deals even more tempting, Amazon is running bank offers in partnership with SBI. Customers using SBI credit or debit cards can unlock an additional 10% instant discount. There are also exchange offers that can shave off up to ₹15,000 depending on the old TV’s condition, plus no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Taken together, these offers make the festival sale an appealing chance for anyone planning to upgrade their home entertainment setup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 end?

A: Amazon has not announced a specific end date, but the sale typically runs through the week of Diwali. Key deals on popular products may end sooner if stocks run out.

Q2: Which bank card offers the maximum discount on TVs during the sale?

A: For the 2025 sale, SBI credit and debit card holders can get a 10% instant discount on their smart TV purchases, subject to terms and conditions.

Q3: Is it better to buy an OLED or a QLED TV?

A: OLED TVs, like those from LG, offer superior contrast with perfect blacks, making them ideal for watching movies in dark rooms. QLED TVs, primarily from Samsung, are brighter and can perform better in well-lit rooms. The choice depends on your viewing environment and preference.

Q4: Are no-cost EMI options available on all smart TVs?

A: No-cost EMI is available on most smart TVs from major brands. The tenure options, typically from 3 to 12 months, may vary depending on the product and the bank you use.

Q5: How can I use the exchange offer for my old TV?

A: While purchasing a new TV on Amazon, select the “With Exchange” option. You will be prompted to enter details about your old TV model and its condition. The exchange value will be deducted from the new TV’s price upon delivery and successful verification of the old unit.