Vishal Jain
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 countdown starts, refrigerators get up to 52% off

Amazon India has started the countdown for its Great Indian Festival 2025, the biggest annual shopping event on its platform. The company has already revealed a preview of discounts, and refrigerators are clearly among the most talked-about categories. Leading brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier are offering price cuts that go up to 52 percent. The main sale is expected to start in the second week of October, right before the festive season.

Key Takeaways

  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is set to begin soon, with early deals already available for viewing.
  • Refrigerators are a key highlight with discounts reaching up to 52 percent.
  • Popular brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Haier are part of the offers.
  • SBI Bank cardholders can claim an extra 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases.
  • Amazon Prime members will likely get early access to the sale, about 24 hours before the official launch.

The Great Indian Festival has become one of the most important events for Amazon India, arriving just ahead of festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. It usually sparks a major wave of online shopping, and this year the early-bird offers already show a strong push toward large appliances.

For shoppers who are considering a kitchen upgrade, the refrigerator deals look particularly tempting. Samsung’s 301 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator with convertible 5-in-1 mode is getting a steep cut in price. LG’s 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Single Door Refrigerator is also expected to be listed at a significantly lower price. For larger households, Haier’s 531 L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator will be available at a much reduced cost, making premium family-sized options easier to afford.

In addition to these price drops, Amazon is partnering with the State Bank of India to provide a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit card purchases. This benefit can be combined with the direct discounts, creating bigger savings for customers. Exchange offers and No-Cost EMI options will also be rolled out on most refrigerator models, giving shoppers extra flexibility.

The official start date has not been confirmed yet, but Amazon’s event page is live with a “Notify Me” option. Customers who want to grab the top deals early may want to keep an eye out, since demand is expected to surge as soon as the sale goes live.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 start?

A. While Amazon has not announced the official date, based on past schedules, it is expected to start around October 8, 2025, with Prime members getting early access on October 7.

Q. Are the refrigerator discounts available on all brands?

A. Yes, the previewed deals show discounts across a wide range of popular brands, including LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej, and more.

Q. Can I combine bank offers with the sale price?

A. Yes, the 10% instant discount from SBI Bank cards can be applied on top of the discounted sale price for eligible products, increasing your total savings.

Q. Is a Prime membership needed to get these deals?

A. No, all customers can access the deals. However, Amazon Prime members typically get 24-hour early access to the sale, allowing them to shop before the deals run out of stock.

