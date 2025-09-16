News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals offer big discounts on phones and laptops

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early access is live for Prime members. Find the 5 best deals on top products from Apple, Samsung, Dell, and more right now.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals offer big discounts on phones and laptops

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 has started early for Prime members, giving them a head start on some of the biggest discounts of the season. The early access phase, which went live today, brings down prices across several categories. Electronics are clearly in focus, with smartphones, laptops, and home entertainment products among the highlights. Top brands including Apple, Samsung, Dell, and Sony are all featured in these early offers.

Contents

Key takeaways

  • Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals are now live exclusively for Prime subscribers.
  • Attractive discounts are available on major products such as the iPhone 16 and Samsung’s Crystal Vision 4K TV.
  • Additional savings are available with SBI and ICICI Bank cards, offering an extra 10 percent instant discount.
  • The main sale, which will be open to all customers, is expected to begin later this week.

Top 5 early deals live now

Here are five of the most notable deals currently available to Prime members ahead of the main sale.

  1. Apple iPhone 16 (128 GB)
    The iPhone 16 has already received a price cut, making it available for ₹68,990 instead of ₹79,900. It comes with the A18 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a redesigned dual-camera system that enhances low-light photography. This is one of the first major discounts on Apple’s latest release.
  2. Samsung 55-inch Crystal Vision 4K TV
    The Samsung UA55CUE70AKLXL model is priced at ₹44,999, down from ₹65,990. It delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution at 3840 x 2160 with a 50 Hz refresh rate. The TV operates on the Tizen OS, supports all major streaming services, and comes with three HDMI ports for device connectivity.
  3. Dell 14 Laptop (Intel Core i5)
    This Dell laptop is now listed at ₹52,500, reduced from ₹71,000. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, paired with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The device also includes a 14-inch Full HD display, pre-installed Windows 11, and MS Office, making it a well-rounded option for work or study.
  4. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones
    Sony’s popular WH-1000XM5 headphones are available for ₹24,990, down from ₹34,990. Known for outstanding noise cancellation, they also provide up to 30 hours of battery life, Hi-Res Audio support, and advanced microphones that minimize external noise. They are a strong choice for frequent travelers or anyone who values distraction-free listening.
  5. AGARO Regency Air Fryer (12L)
    The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is selling at ₹8,499, compared to its regular price of ₹14,999. It offers a 12-litre capacity, 1800 watts of power, and nine preset cooking modes. The appliance also includes a rotisserie spit and other accessories, making it versatile enough for roasting, baking, grilling, and toasting.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 start for everyone?

A1: The sale is expected to open for all customers on Friday, September 19, 2025. The current deals are part of an exclusive early access event for Prime members.

Q2: Are there any bank offers available during the early sale?

A2: Yes, customers using SBI or ICICI Bank credit and debit cards can get an additional 10% instant discount on their purchases.

Q3: Is there a no-cost EMI option available?

A3: Yes, no-cost EMI options are available on most products from major banks, allowing customers to pay in instalments without any extra interest.

Q4: What is the return policy for products bought during the sale?

A4: Amazon’s standard return policy applies to most products purchased during the festival. However, for certain categories like electronics, there might be a replacement-only policy. It is best to check the specific product page for details.

Apple Intelligence Features Arrive on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Microsoft Adds New Xbox Controller Features for Windows 11 Gamers
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Price in India Drops to INR 9,899 Ahead of Festive Season
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Arrives in India with New AI Features and a Free Storage Upgrade
Maruti Suzuki Reduces Car Prices After GST Implementation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Review Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Long Term Review: A Refined Flip Phone Experience
Next Article Apple Intelligence Features Arrive on iPhone, iPad, and Mac Apple Intelligence Features Arrive on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Long Term Review: A Refined Flip Phone Experience
realme Buds T200 Review
realme Buds T200 Review: Big Bass and Bold Looks for a Budget Price
vivo X200 Ultra Review
vivo X200 Ultra Review: You’ll hate your phone after using this one!
OnePlus Nord 5 Review
OnePlus Nord 5 Review: A Mid-Range Winner!
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio

Latest News

Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launch at September Summit
Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launch at September Summit
By Vishal Jain
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Offers Big Discounts on Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Offers Big Discounts on Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold
By Mahak Aggarwal
Oppo F31 Pro+, F31 Pro and F31 Launch in India with MediaTek Chips
Oppo F31 Pro+, F31 Pro and F31 Launch in India with MediaTek Chips
By Lakshmi Narayanan
ZTE Launches New 4K AI Soundbar for Home Entertainment
ZTE Launches New 4K AI Soundbar for Home Entertainment
By Vishal Jain
Apple iOS 26 launches with Liquid Glass design and AI upgrade
Apple iOS 26 launches with Liquid Glass design and AI upgrade
By Swayam Malhotra
Apple Plans M5 iPad Pro, New MacBooks, and Cheaper iPhone 17e
Apple Plans M5 iPad Pro, New MacBooks, and Cheaper iPhone 17e
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like