Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals offer big discounts on phones and laptops

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 has started early for Prime members, giving them a head start on some of the biggest discounts of the season. The early access phase, which went live today, brings down prices across several categories. Electronics are clearly in focus, with smartphones, laptops, and home entertainment products among the highlights. Top brands including Apple, Samsung, Dell, and Sony are all featured in these early offers.

Key takeaways

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals are now live exclusively for Prime subscribers.

Attractive discounts are available on major products such as the iPhone 16 and Samsung’s Crystal Vision 4K TV.

Additional savings are available with SBI and ICICI Bank cards, offering an extra 10 percent instant discount.

The main sale, which will be open to all customers, is expected to begin later this week.

Top 5 early deals live now

Here are five of the most notable deals currently available to Prime members ahead of the main sale.

Apple iPhone 16 (128 GB)

The iPhone 16 has already received a price cut, making it available for ₹68,990 instead of ₹79,900. It comes with the A18 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a redesigned dual-camera system that enhances low-light photography. This is one of the first major discounts on Apple’s latest release. Samsung 55-inch Crystal Vision 4K TV

The Samsung UA55CUE70AKLXL model is priced at ₹44,999, down from ₹65,990. It delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution at 3840 x 2160 with a 50 Hz refresh rate. The TV operates on the Tizen OS, supports all major streaming services, and comes with three HDMI ports for device connectivity. Dell 14 Laptop (Intel Core i5)

This Dell laptop is now listed at ₹52,500, reduced from ₹71,000. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, paired with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The device also includes a 14-inch Full HD display, pre-installed Windows 11, and MS Office, making it a well-rounded option for work or study. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony’s popular WH-1000XM5 headphones are available for ₹24,990, down from ₹34,990. Known for outstanding noise cancellation, they also provide up to 30 hours of battery life, Hi-Res Audio support, and advanced microphones that minimize external noise. They are a strong choice for frequent travelers or anyone who values distraction-free listening. AGARO Regency Air Fryer (12L)

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is selling at ₹8,499, compared to its regular price of ₹14,999. It offers a 12-litre capacity, 1800 watts of power, and nine preset cooking modes. The appliance also includes a rotisserie spit and other accessories, making it versatile enough for roasting, baking, grilling, and toasting.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 start for everyone?

A1: The sale is expected to open for all customers on Friday, September 19, 2025. The current deals are part of an exclusive early access event for Prime members.

Q2: Are there any bank offers available during the early sale?

A2: Yes, customers using SBI or ICICI Bank credit and debit cards can get an additional 10% instant discount on their purchases.

Q3: Is there a no-cost EMI option available?

A3: Yes, no-cost EMI options are available on most products from major banks, allowing customers to pay in instalments without any extra interest.

Q4: What is the return policy for products bought during the sale?

A4: Amazon’s standard return policy applies to most products purchased during the festival. However, for certain categories like electronics, there might be a replacement-only policy. It is best to check the specific product page for details.