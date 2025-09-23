Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 offers iPhone 15 below Rs 45,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is turning out to be one of the biggest sales of the year, and one of its most talked-about deals is on the Apple iPhone 15. The 128 GB variant, which normally sits at a hefty Rs 79,900, is now within reach for under Rs 45,000. Yes, it sounds almost unbelievable, but with the right combination of discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses, you can actually bring the price down to Rs 44,999.

The sale officially kicks off in the first week of October, with Amazon Prime members enjoying a 24-hour early access window. And if past years are anything to go by, those early hours often make the difference between snagging the best deals or watching them go out of stock.

Key Takeaways

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) effectively priced at Rs 44,999.

The price cut comes through a mix of flat discounts, SBI card offers, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 begins in early October, with Prime members getting early entry.

SBI credit card users get an instant Rs 3,000 discount.

How the iPhone 15 deal works

Here’s the breakdown of how the price falls so dramatically.

The iPhone 15 will drop to a special festival price of Rs 55,999 on Amazon. That’s already a significant direct discount, available to all shoppers during the sale.

From there, State Bank of India (SBI) credit card users can shave off another Rs 3,000 through an instant 10% discount. That brings the effective price down to Rs 52,999.

Now, the final step is where the magic happens. Amazon is offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 if you trade in your old smartphone. This is not just the regular exchange value of your device; it’s an extra amount added on top. So, if you apply this bonus, the final price falls to Rs 44,999.

Here’s the simple calculation laid out:

Festival Sale Price: Rs 55,999

Less SBI Card Discount: Rs 3,000

Less Exchange Bonus: Rs 8,000

Effective Final Price: Rs 44,999 (not including your phone’s actual exchange value)

It’s worth noting that the condition and model of the phone you’re exchanging still play a role in the final value you receive, but this Rs 8,000 bonus ensures the deal remains attractive even for older devices.

Apple iPhone 15 features

The iPhone 15 packs several of Apple’s latest updates. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display now comes with the Dynamic Island, something that was previously reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the phone handles daily use and gaming with ease.

On the back, it sports a dual-camera system featuring a 48 MP main sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide lens, allowing for detailed photos even in low light. Another significant change this year is Apple’s move to the USB-C port for charging and data transfer, finally stepping away from the Lightning connector.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is the iPhone 15 deal available with any bank card?

A1: The specific Rs 3,000 instant discount is available only with State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards. Other banks might have different offers.

Q2: What is an exchange bonus?

A2: An exchange bonus is an extra discount Amazon offers during sales when you trade in an old product. It is added to the regular trade-in value of your old device.

Q3: Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to get this deal?

A3: No, the deal is available for all customers. However, Amazon Prime members get access to the sale 24 hours before non-Prime members, which can be helpful as popular deals often run out of stock quickly.

Q4: Can I get the iPhone 15 for Rs 44,999 without exchanging an old phone?

A4: No, reaching the Rs 44,999 price point requires applying the exchange bonus. Without an exchange, the lowest price with the bank offer would be Rs 52,999.

Q5: What condition must my old phone be in for the exchange?

A5: The phone must be in working condition with its display intact. The final exchange value, including the bonus, depends on the brand, model, and physical condition of the device you are trading in.