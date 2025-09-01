Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Teases Major Smartphone Discounts

Amazon India is gearing up for its biggest shopping event of the year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Banners on its website and app already confirm that the sale is “Coming Soon,” and teasers point toward major deals on leading smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus.

The company has not yet revealed the exact dates, but based on past years, the sale is expected to begin in late September, likely around September 26 or 27. Prime members will once again get early access before the sale opens to all customers.

Key Takeaways

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is expected to begin in late September, with Prime members getting early entry.

Smartphones, laptops, and electronics will see some of the biggest discounts.

Shoppers can get an instant 10% discount with SBI credit and debit cards.

Major deals are expected on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and OnePlus models.

Extra savings will come through exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay rewards.

Top Smartphone Brands on Sale

The Great Indian Festival is one of the most important shopping periods in India, often compared to Black Friday in the United States. Many shoppers wait for this event to buy high-value products, especially smartphones.

Apple buyers can look forward to offers on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e. With the iPhone 17 series expected soon, this sale could be the right time to get the outgoing generation at a better price. During earlier Amazon sales, the iPhone 15 saw heavy price cuts with bank discounts, and a similar pattern is likely for the iPhone 16 lineup.

Samsung will also be in the spotlight. The Galaxy S25 series and the latest foldable phones are expected to feature prominently. Last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra dropped sharply from its launch price of Rs. 1,34,999 during the festive season. That history suggests the newest Galaxy flagships will also see significant price cuts.

OnePlus is another brand to keep an eye on. The OnePlus 13 has already been discounted by up to Rs. 10,000 in past Amazon sales when combined with bank and exchange offers. The company’s mid-range lineup, including the Nord CE series, is also expected to see strong offers this year.

Extra Offers and How to Save More

Along with direct discounts, Amazon is providing multiple ways for customers to increase savings. Shoppers using State Bank of India credit and debit cards can get a flat 10% instant discount, including on EMI transactions. This banking partnership has been a reliable feature of the Great Indian Festival and remains a major draw.

Exchange offers on old devices will also be available, allowing buyers to reduce the price further. When combined with the bank discount, this can make premium smartphones more affordable. Many products will also come with no-cost EMI options, giving buyers flexibility to pay in smaller installments without extra charges.

A Prime membership could be worthwhile during this period. Prime subscribers get early access to deals, which is often the only way to secure high-demand items before stock runs out. Shoppers using Amazon Pay Later or the Amazon Pay wallet can also earn cashback and rewards on purchases.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is set to attract millions of shoppers once again. For anyone planning to upgrade their smartphone or purchase new electronics, this sale may offer some of the best prices of the year.

