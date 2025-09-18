Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers Big Discounts on OnePlus 13 and New OnePlus 13s

Amazon has announced considerable price reductions for the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s as part of its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. The annual shopping event, which starts on September 23, 2025, will feature the OnePlus 13 at an effective price of ₹57,999, down from its retail price of ₹72,999. The more compact OnePlus 13s will be available for ₹47,999, a drop from its usual price of ₹57,999. The e-commerce company is revealing these deals early to give customers a preview of the offers on popular electronic items.

Key Takeaways

OnePlus 13 and 13s Sale Price Details

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is one of the largest online sale events in India, scheduled just before the country’s festive season. Teasing deals on high-demand products like smartphones is a common practice for Amazon to generate interest among buyers.

For the upcoming sale, the OnePlus 13 flagship phone, which normally sells for ₹72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, will see a price drop of ₹15,000. This brings its effective price down to ₹57,999. This ‘effective price’ means the final cost to the customer includes the flat discount provided by Amazon combined with additional savings from using specific bank credit or debit cards for the purchase.

Similarly, the OnePlus 13s, presented as a compact flagship option, also gets a substantial price cut. The model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, originally priced at ₹57,999, will be offered for ₹47,999. This constitutes a direct price reduction of ₹10,000 for buyers during the sale period. These early price announcements help consumers plan their purchases for the festive season, which is a popular time for buying electronics and other goods in India. The specific bank offers that are part of these deals will be detailed on Amazon’s website closer to the sale date.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 start?

A. The sale is scheduled to begin on September 23, 2025.

Q. What is the sale price for the OnePlus 13?

A. During the sale, the OnePlus 13 (12GB+256GB) will be available at an effective price of ₹57,999.

Q. How much is the discount on the OnePlus 13s?

A. The OnePlus 13s (12GB+256GB) will be available for ₹47,999, which is a reduction of ₹10,000 from its original price.

Q. What does ‘effective price’ mean in Amazon sales?

A. Effective price is the final amount a customer pays after all applicable discounts are applied. This usually includes an upfront price reduction from the seller and additional cashback or discounts from specific bank partners.

Q. Are there any conditions to get the discounted price on the OnePlus phones?

A. Yes, the final effective price includes bank offers. This means a buyer will likely need to use a credit or debit card from a specific partner bank to get the full discount. Details about the partner banks are typically revealed just before the sale begins.