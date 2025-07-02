Amazon India Prime Day 2025: Dates, Top Deals, and Bank Offers Revealed

Amazon India has officially announced its much-anticipated Prime Day 2025 event, set to deliver 72 hours of significant savings and entertainment for Prime members. The shopping extravaganza will commence at 12:00 AM on July 12 and conclude at 11:59 PM on July 14, 2025. This annual event provides Prime members with exclusive access to a wide array of deals across various product categories, offering a prime opportunity to upgrade technology, refresh wardrobes, and enhance homes.

Key Takeaways

Dates: Prime Day 2025 runs from July 12, 12:00 AM, to July 14, 11:59 PM, offering 72 hours of deals.

Prime Day 2025 runs from July 12, 12:00 AM, to July 14, 11:59 PM, offering 72 hours of deals. Bank Offers: Customers can get 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit cards, and SBI Credit Cards, including EMI transactions.

Customers can get 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit cards, and SBI Credit Cards, including EMI transactions. Product Categories: Deals span Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion and Beauty, Home and Kitchen, Furniture, and Everyday Essentials.

Deals span Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion and Beauty, Home and Kitchen, Furniture, and Everyday Essentials. New Launches: Prime Day will feature new smartphone launches from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, realme, HONOR, OPPO, and LAVA.

Prime Day will feature new smartphone launches from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, realme, HONOR, OPPO, and LAVA. Significant Discounts: Expect up to 80% off on electronics, up to 65% off on televisions and home appliances, and 50-80% off on fashion and beauty.

Expect up to 80% off on electronics, up to 65% off on televisions and home appliances, and 50-80% off on fashion and beauty. Amazon Pay Benefits: Instant discounts, cashback, and savings on flight/hotel bookings through Amazon Pay.

Instant discounts, cashback, and savings on flight/hotel bookings through Amazon Pay. Special Programs: Offers are extended to Amazon Business, Local Shops, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, Small & Medium Businesses, and Amazon Launchpad.

Smartphones and Accessories: New Launches and Savings

Prime Day 2025 is poised to be a significant event for smartphone enthusiasts. Prime Day Premiers will feature a host of new launches from prominent smartphone brands. Shoppers can look forward to acquiring the latest mobile technology, complete with new features and a variety of color options.

Confirmed new launches include the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G, HONOR X9c 5G, OPPO Reno14 Series, LAVA Storm Lite 5G, and iQOO 13. These launches aim to bring cutting-edge mobile technology to a wider audience during the sale period.

Beyond new devices, customers can expect up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories. The deals are complemented by instant bank discounts, up to 24 months of No Cost EMI options, and exchange offers worth up to INR 60,000. Flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, and iQOO NEO 10R will also see exciting deals. These offers aim to make premium smartphone technology more accessible to Prime members.

Consumer Electronics and Personal Computing: Wide-Ranging Discounts

The Consumer Electronics and Personal Computing categories will see considerable price reductions. Prime Day will feature products from top brands across multiple segments.

For laptops, shoppers can find deals on models from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, and Asus. Tablets will include offerings from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. The wearables segment will feature devices from Samsung, Boat, Noise, Amazfit, and Fireboltt. Audio products, including headphones, will be available from Boat, Sony, Boult, JBL, and Bose, while speakers will include JBL, Boat, Bose, Zebronics, and Sony. Cameras will see discounts on brands such as Sony, GoPro, Insta360, DJI, and Tapo.

Specific discounts include up to 80% off on electronics, accessories, and headphones. Wearables, cameras, and accessories will be available for up to 50% off. Laptops will see up to 40% off, and tablets will have up to 60% off. Speakers are also slated for up to 60% off. These discounts provide an opportunity for users to upgrade their personal tech and home entertainment systems.

Home Entertainment: Cinema Experience at Home

Prime Day 2025 aims to enhance the home entertainment experience with substantial savings on televisions. The sale will feature more than 600 latest TV models, alongside over 55 Prime Day special launches. Top TV brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and Xiaomi will participate with attractive offers.

Customers can expect up to 65% off on televisions, coupled with a 10% instant bank discount, additional coupons, and No Cost EMI options up to 24 months. Extended warranty options of up to 3 years and exchange offers from top brands will also be available. Premium television entertainment will start at just ₹99 per day, with additional savings of up to ₹20,000 through combined coupon and bank offers. Trade-in options allow for exchange offers up to ₹7,000 when upgrading existing televisions. The purchase experience is designed to be stress-free, with up to 4 years extended warranty, complimentary shipping, and professional installation services included.

Home Appliances: Energy-Efficient Upgrades

The Home Appliances category will feature discounts of up to 65% on products from brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej, and Carrier. Shoppers can benefit from exchange discounts up to ₹17,000 and additional coupon discounts up to ₹5,000 on energy-efficient refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other essential home appliances.

Specific offers include:

Up to 60% off on washing machines from LG, Samsung, Bosch, IFB, and air conditioners from Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic, LG.

Up to 55% off on refrigerators from Samsung, Haier, LG, Godrej, and up to 50% off on dishwashers from Bosch, IFB, Faber.

Up to 65% off on chimneys from Faber, Elica, Glen, Crompton, and up to 60% off on microwaves from Samsung, LG, Haier.

These deals present a chance to invest in modern, energy-saving appliances for the home.

Fashion and Beauty: Style and Savings

Amazon Fashion and Beauty will provide significant savings during Prime Day, with discounts ranging from 50–80% off on over 5 lakh styles across clothing, footwear, beauty, jewelry, watches, and luggage. Prime members will also receive exclusive early access to platinum new launches from brands such as Carat Lane, Titan Raga, Crocs, Puma, Urban Jungle, Lavie Signature, Safari Trackr, and Renee Cosmetics.

Special promotional events within this category include:

Limited-Time Express Deals: Up to 70% savings with ‘Get it by Tomorrow’ delivery on trending items.

8PM Dossier: Fresh, limited-time offers available nightly from 8 PM until midnight for additional savings on bestsellers.

Shop More, Save More: Combine deals for up to 20% extra off on multiple styles.

Extra Coupons: Stack up to 10% more off with Amazon Coupons on over 50 lakh styles.

Top offers include:

Clothing from GAP, Allen Solly, Libas at 50–80% off.

Footwear from Puma and Crocs at up to 70% off.

Beauty and makeup from L’Oréal Paris and Renee at up to 70% off.

Jewelry from Mia by Tanishq and Carat Lane at 50–80% off.

Travel-ready luggage from Samsonite, Mokobara, and Urban Jungle at significant discounts.

Up to 60% off on men and women grooming essentials from Philips, AGARO, VEGA, and healthcare devices from Agaro, Omron.

The event will also feature specific storefronts like Clearance Store with a minimum 60% off, Gen Z SERVE storefront, Premium Edit, and Monsoon Store, allowing members to upgrade their style, beauty, and everyday essentials.

Home, Kitchen, and Outdoor: Essentials and Upgrades

The Home, Kitchen, and Outdoor category is set to offer broad discounts. Shoppers can find a minimum of 50% off on products from top brands like V-guard, Titan, Nilkamal, and Scotch Brite. Overall, there will be up to 80% off across Home, Kitchen, and Outdoor essentials, with new launches from brands such as Philips, Godrej Interio, Jaquar, and Lifelong.

Further deals include:

Minimum up to 50% off on Furnishings, Décor, Storage, Furniture, Mattresses, and Lighting, on top brands and new launches.

Exciting deals on Vacuum Cleaners, Mixer Grinders, and Fans, starting at INR 99.

Minimum up to 40% off on premium sports, fitness & outdoor products.

Up to 80% off on Helmets, Dashcams, Riding Gear, Gardening Tools, Solar Products, Insect Repellents, Industrial, and Professional Supplies.

Amazon Fresh and Everyday Essentials: Daily Needs Covered

Prime members can stock up on everyday essentials with up to 50% off through Amazon Fresh. This includes a flat ₹400 cashback and free 2-hour doorstep delivery on Amazon Fresh orders. For Everyday Essentials, Prime members can save up to 60% on over 30 lakh daily necessities, from kitchen staples to wellness products, all with free doorstep delivery.

Key offers and brands include:

Top brands and new launches: True Basics, Smash, Daawat, Organic India, Aveeno, Colgate, GNC.

Up to 50% off on fresh groceries and daily staples.

Up to 50% off on beauty & grooming picks from Lakmé, Pond’s, Himalaya, Nivea.

Up to 40% off on cooking must-haves from Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann, Daawat, Fortune.

Flat ₹200 cashback + free delivery on your first order.

Up to 10% extra savings when stacking Subscriptions, Coupons, and other offers.

Up to 60% off on grocery staples from Aashirvaad, Tata Tea, Saffola, Borges, Maggi.

Up to 60% off on dry fruits, chocolates & indulgences from Tata Sampann, Ferrero, Lindt, Cadbury.

Up to 40% off on cleaning must-haves from Surf Excel, Vim, Ariel, Harpic, Presto.

Up to 60% off on baby care picks from Pampers, Himalaya, LuvLap, MamyPoko, Sebamed.

Up to 60% off on health & wellness essentials from Dabur, Kapiva, MuscleBlaze, ON, Wellbeing Nutrition, True Basics.

Up to 60% off on pet care from Pedigree, Whiskas, Drools, Purepet, Sheba.

Books, Games, Toys, and More: Entertainment and Learning

The Books, Games, Toys, and More category will also see significant price drops, with up to 75% off on products from brands such as Sony Playstation, LEGO, Philips, Harpercollins, and Hasbro.

Detailed offers include:

Up to 65% off on fiction and non-fiction books from Harpercollins, PRH, Prabhat Books, Arihant, and MHE.

Up to 70% off on toys and games from LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel, Skillmatics, Funskool, Storio, along with gaming essentials from PlayStation, Evofox.

Smart Devices and E-reader Deals: Connected Living

Amazon’s own smart devices and e-readers will be available at discounted prices, promoting smart home living experiences. Customers can get up to 50% off on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, and Kindle.

Specific deals include:

Flat INR 3,000 off on the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, making it INR 13,999.

Flat 56% off on the Echo Pop Combo for Kids with Alexa Activity Kit at INR 3,499.

Flat 54% off on Echo (4th Generation) Combo with Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Bulb at INR 5,550.

Flat 51% off on Echo Pop Combo with Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Bulb at INR 3,499.

Flat 50% off on Echo (4th Generation) at INR 5,000.

Flat 41% on Echo Pop at INR 2,949.

Flat 19% off on Echo Dot (5th Generation) at INR 4,449 (offer on July 12 and 13, 2025, only).

Flat 17% off on Echo Spot at INR 7,449.

Flat INR 5,000 off on Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) at INR 8,999.

Flat INR 3,000 off on Echo Show 10 at INR 21,999.

Flat 55% off on Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa Voice Remote at INR 2,499.

Flat 50% off on Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite at INR 1,999.

Flat 36% off on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote at INR 4,499.

Save Big with Amazon Pay and Amazon Business

Amazon Pay users can benefit from a 5% Instant discount along with unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit cards, plus welcome rewards worth INR 3,000. Customers can also get a flat INR 100 back (minimum transaction of INR 1,000) with Amazon Pay UPI on their second purchase. Amazon Pay Later offers instant credit up to INR 60,000 and welcome rewards worth up to INR 600 for eligible customers. Additional savings include up to 25% on flight bookings and up to 60% off on hotel bookings, along with up to 10% off on Gift Cards.

Amazon Business customers can avail themselves of a flat 70% off on over 2 lakh products across Laptops, Tablets, Headphones, ACs, Coolers, Fans, Office Furniture, Kitchen Appliances, and Industrial Supplies. Additional up to 20% off on multi-unit purchases and cashback up to INR 9,999 across three purchases on eligible categories for pre-paid orders will also be available.

Specific Amazon Business deals include:

Up to 50% off on bestselling laptops and tablets from Acer, Dell, HP, Apple, ASUS, Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus.

Up to 70% off on headphones and speakers from boAt, Boult, JBL, Zebronics, Sony.

Up to 60% off on Air conditioners from Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic, LG.

Up to 50% off on Air coolers from Bajaj, Crompton, Symphony.

Up to 60% off on Industrial supplies from Bosch, Stanley, Black+Decker.

Up to 80% off on office chairs from Green Soul, Cellbell, Featherlite, The Sleep Company.

Supporting Local and Emerging Businesses

Prime Day 2025 also emphasizes supporting Local Shops, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, Small & Medium Businesses, and Amazon Launchpad.

Local Shops will offer up to 75% off on everyday favorites, with delivery within 48 hours from nearby stores. This includes up to 50% off on groceries, sweets, and chocolates, and up to 60% off on furniture from WoodenStreet, FURNY, and Caspian.

Amazon Saheli, supporting women entrepreneurs, will feature:

Up to 80% off on Satpurush essentials.

Up to 60% off on Pokonut kitchen must-haves.

Up to 35% off on Aazol’s traditional food picks.

Flat 35% off on Sahrudaya healthy essentials.

Amazon Karigar, promoting Indian artisans, will have:

Up to 40% off from Aurum Crafts and Thevasa.

Up to 60% off on Durga Handloom and Kuber Creations.

Up to 50% off on Outliving Furniture.

Up to 80% off on HindCraft.

Small & Medium Businesses will feature diverse offers, such as:

Up to 50% off on sports and fitness picks by Ajro Deals and fashion from Reid and Taylor.

Flat 30% off on apparel by Gray/Blac, car and bike essentials by Tvarra, styles by TEEN.TEEN, activewear by STRCH, grocery treats by J J Crunch N Munch, and home essentials by SwissHome.

Flat 25% off on handcrafted bags by Haute Potli, apparel by V Cut, and beauty products by GUL.

Up to 55% off on Baby Girls Cotton Blend T Shirt & Pant Set by KiddieKisses.

Up to 70% off on Luxury Floral and Fruity Long-Lasting Fragrance by DRIZZ and Velvet Printed Cushion Covers and Decorative Foil Print Throw by HOMECROWN.

Up to 60% off on Men’s Penny Loafers by Chardonnay and kitchen must-haves by Swaadishta.

Amazon Launchpad, supporting innovative startups, will offer a minimum of 40% off with deals and coupons on over 10,000 products. This includes:

Up to 70% off on Hair Styling Stick by Nourish Mantra and Menhood range.

Up to 15% off on Kids Shampoo by Tikitoro and Kumkumadi Oil by Auravedic.

Up to 30% off on Keratin Hair Mask by Trichup and Tote Bags by The Gusto.

Up to 50% off on Liquid Matte Lipstick by Milagro Beauty and Health Care products by Everactiv.

Up to 55% off on Hair-Brushes by UrbanMooch.

Up to 35% off on Printed Socks by THELA GAADI.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is Amazon Prime Day 2025 in India?

A1: Amazon Prime Day 2025 in India will run for 72 hours, from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14, 2025.

Q2: Do I need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

A2: Yes, Prime Day deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You need an active Prime membership to avail the discounts and offers.

Q3: Which bank offers are available during Prime Day 2025?

A3: Customers can get 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit cards, and SBI Credit Cards. This includes EMI transactions on both ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards.

Q4: What kind of products will be on sale during Prime Day 2025?

A4: Deals will be available across a wide range of categories, including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion and Beauty, Home and Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials, and more.

Q5: Will there be new smartphone launches during Prime Day 2025?

A5: Yes, Prime Day Premiers will host new smartphone launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, realme, HONOR, OPPO, and LAVA.

Q6: Are there any special offers for Amazon Business customers during Prime Day?

A6: Yes, Amazon Business customers can receive flat 70% off on over 2 lakh products, additional up to 20% off on multi-unit purchases, and cashback up to INR 9,999 on eligible prepaid orders.

Q7: Can I get free delivery on groceries and daily essentials during Prime Day?

A7: Yes, Prime members can enjoy free 2-hour doorstep delivery on Amazon Fresh orders and free doorstep delivery on Everyday Essentials.

Q8: What kind of discounts can I expect on Amazon’s own devices like Echo and Kindle?

A8: You can get up to 50% off on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, and Kindle e-readers, with specific flat discounts on various models.

Q9: Will there be deals on products from small businesses and local shops?

A9: Yes, Prime Day will feature significant savings from Local Shops, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, Small & Medium Businesses, and innovative startups through Amazon Launchpad.

Q10: What are the benefits of using Amazon Pay during Prime Day?

A10: Using Amazon Pay can get you a 5% instant discount and unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit cards, flat INR 100 back on UPI payments, instant credit with Amazon Pay Later, and savings on flight/hotel bookings and gift cards.