Amazon launches Echo Show 5 third generation in India for Rs 10,999

Amazon has just rolled out the third-generation Echo Show 5 in India, priced at ₹10,999. It looks familiar on the outside, but under the hood, there are some noteworthy upgrades. The device now comes with a faster processor, a redesigned speaker system, and an extra microphone, small changes, perhaps, but ones that could noticeably improve everyday use.

Still powered by Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, this updated smart display is tailored for compact spaces like bedside tables, kitchen counters, or work desks. It keeps the same 5.5-inch screen, but everything else has seen some thoughtful tweaks.

Key Takeaways

Price and Availability: Available now on Amazon.in for ₹10,999.

Available now on Amazon.in for ₹10,999. Faster Performance: Runs on the new MediaTek MT 8169 B processor, making Alexa more responsive.

Runs on the new MediaTek MT 8169 B processor, making Alexa more responsive. Improved Audio: A 1.75-inch speaker delivers deeper bass and clearer vocals.

A 1.75-inch speaker delivers deeper bass and clearer vocals. Smart Home Friendly: Supports the Matter protocol for broader smart home compatibility.

Supports the Matter protocol for broader smart home compatibility. Design Refresh: Sleeker look with edge-to-edge glass and available in three colors, Charcoal, Cloud Blue, and Glacier White.

For one, it now runs on the MediaTek MT 8169 B chip. That might not mean much at first glance, but in use, it translates to Alexa responding faster and smoother navigation overall. Amazon says it’s about 20% quicker than the last generation, and from what’s been shared, that performance bump becomes evident when you’re toggling through smart home controls or even just asking Alexa a quick question.

Audio has also seen a noticeable revamp. The new 1.75-inch full-range speaker offers deeper bass and clearer vocals, which should make podcasts and music feel a little more immersive. If you’ve used a previous Echo Show 5, you’ll likely pick up on the difference.

What also stands out is the addition of Matter support. That might sound technical, but essentially, it’s a new standard aimed at making smart home gadgets from different brands play nicely together. Whether you have Philips Hue lights, Google Nest sensors, or Apple Home devices, they should now integrate more seamlessly with the Echo Show 5. It reduces the setup hassle and creates a more unified smart home experience.

The design has received subtle but effective changes. The display is now housed behind a sleek pane of edge-to-edge glass, which gives it a more polished look. It still has a soft fabric finish, available in Charcoal, Cloud Blue, and Glacier White, muted tones that should blend into most spaces easily.

As for features, nothing essential has been left out. The Echo Show 5 still lets users make video calls using its 2 MP camera, stream music and videos, browse photos, check the weather, and manage daily tasks. It includes a physical camera shutter and a dedicated mic off button for those who value privacy, a detail that hasn’t gone unnoticed by cautious users.

An extra microphone in the updated array means Alexa should hear you more reliably, even in louder environments. Connectivity is still handled over Wi-Fi, and there’s Bluetooth support for streaming audio directly from your phone or tablet.

All told, while this third-gen Echo Show 5 might not be a massive leap forward, the incremental updates add up. Faster responses, better audio, smarter home compatibility, they all make it a more capable companion for your daily routines. At ₹10,999, it feels like a decent upgrade, especially for anyone stepping into the Alexa ecosystem for the first time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the main difference between the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the 2nd Gen?

A1: The main differences in the 3rd Gen model are a 20% faster processor, a new speaker system for better audio quality with more bass, and built-in support for the Matter smart home standard, which was not present in the 2nd Gen.

Q2: Can the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) play YouTube videos?

A2: Yes, you can watch YouTube videos on the Echo Show 5. It does not have a native YouTube app, but videos can be played through the device’s built-in web browser, either Amazon Silk or Firefox.

Q3: What does Matter support mean for me?

A3: Matter support means your Echo Show 5 can easily connect to and control a wider range of smart home devices, regardless of the brand. This simplifies the process of creating a connected home because you don’t have to worry about compatibility issues between different products.

Q4: Is the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) good for music?

A4: The improved 1.75-inch speaker in the 3rd Gen model provides clearer sound and deeper bass than its predecessor. It is suitable for casual music listening in smaller rooms like a bedroom or office.

Q5: What is the price of the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) in India?

A5: The official launch price for the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) in India is ₹10,999.