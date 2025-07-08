Amazon Prime Day 2025: Deals on Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle

Amazon India is rolling out its Prime Day shopping event for 2025, running from July 12 through July 14. That gives Prime members a 72-hour window to snag deals on a wide range of Amazon devices. Think Echo smart speakers, Alexa-powered displays, Fire TV streaming sticks, and the ever-popular Kindle Paperwhite. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home, enhance your entertainment setup, or just dive into e-books a little more comfortably, there’s something worth checking out.

This year, Amazon is offering up to 50% off across several categories—so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now might be the time.

Read Anytime, Anywhere: The Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite continues to be Amazon’s most popular e-reader—and it’s easy to see why. With a glare-free 7-inch display and page turns that are now 25% faster, it’s built for comfortable reading just about anywhere. Its battery? That can last up to 12 weeks on a single charge, which honestly still feels kind of unbelievable. For Prime Day, it’s available for ₹13,999—a straight ₹3,000 off the regular price.

Smart Living with Echo Devices

Echo smart speakers and displays powered by Alexa are all about making everyday routines a bit easier. From playing music to controlling smart lights, checking the weather, or setting reminders, it’s all hands-free. There are even Alexa features designed just for kids. If you’re starting a smart home setup, bundled offers during Prime Day make it a bit more accessible.

Echo Device Offers Include:

Echo Pop Combo for Kids with Alexa Activity Kit: 56% off, now ₹3,499

Echo (4th Gen) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb: 54% off, now ₹5,550

Echo Pop + Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb: 51% off, now ₹3,499

Echo (4th Gen): 50% off, now ₹5,000

Echo Pop: 41% off, now ₹2,949

Echo Dot (5th Gen): 19% off, now ₹4,449 (valid only on July 12 and 13)

Echo Spot: 17% off, now ₹7,449

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): ₹5,000 off, now ₹8,999

Echo Show 10: ₹3,000 off, now ₹21,999

Upgrade Your Entertainment with Fire TV

Fire TV devices can turn your old television into a smart streaming hub—or just improve the responsiveness of a laggy smart TV. With access to 12,000+ apps, including both free and subscription-based content, it’s a decent upgrade. You can stream live news, sports, and use Alexa Voice Remote to search for shows, or even control compatible smart home gadgets.

Fire TV Offers Include:

Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa Voice Remote: 55% off, now ₹2,499

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: 50% off, now ₹1,999

Fire TV Stick 4K: 36% off, now ₹4,499

And yes, Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in are also part of the sale:

Xiaomi 55″ FX Pro QLED 4K Smart Fire TV: 44% off, now ₹38,999

Redmi 32″ F Series HD Ready Fire TV: 58% off, now ₹10,499

Xiaomi 32″ F Series HD Ready Fire TV: 56% off, now ₹10,999

FAQs

Q1: When does Amazon Prime Day 2025 start and end in India?

A1: It begins at 12 a.m. on July 12 and ends on July 14, offering 72 hours of deals.

Q2: What types of products are on sale during Prime Day?

A2: You’ll find deals on Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TV streaming sticks, and the Kindle Paperwhite.

Q3: How much is the Kindle Paperwhite discounted during Prime Day?

A3: It’s ₹3,000 off, available for ₹13,999 during the offer period.

Q4: Are there any specific offers for Echo Dot (5th Gen)?

A4: Yes, it’s 19% off at ₹4,449—but only valid on July 12 and 13.

Q5: Can I get discounts on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in?

A5: Absolutely. Discounts go up to 58%. For example, the Redmi 32″ Fire TV is 58% off at ₹10,499.