News

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Deals on Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle

Amazon India's Prime Day 2025 offers major discounts on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, and the Kindle Paperwhite from July 12-14.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Amazon Prime Day 2025

Amazon India is rolling out its Prime Day shopping event for 2025, running from July 12 through July 14. That gives Prime members a 72-hour window to snag deals on a wide range of Amazon devices. Think Echo smart speakers, Alexa-powered displays, Fire TV streaming sticks, and the ever-popular Kindle Paperwhite. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home, enhance your entertainment setup, or just dive into e-books a little more comfortably, there’s something worth checking out.

Contents
Key Takeaways:Read Anytime, Anywhere: The Kindle PaperwhiteSmart Living with Echo DevicesEcho Device Offers Include:Upgrade Your Entertainment with Fire TVFire TV Offers Include:FAQs

This year, Amazon is offering up to 50% off across several categories—so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now might be the time.

Key Takeaways:

  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 is live from July 12 to July 14.
  • Big savings on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, and Kindle Paperwhite.
  • Kindle Paperwhite is priced at ₹13,999, with a flat ₹3,000 discount.
  • Echo device bundles come with up to 56% off.
  • Fire TV Sticks see discounts up to 55%.
  • Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in discounted up to 58%.

Read Anytime, Anywhere: The Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite continues to be Amazon’s most popular e-reader—and it’s easy to see why. With a glare-free 7-inch display and page turns that are now 25% faster, it’s built for comfortable reading just about anywhere. Its battery? That can last up to 12 weeks on a single charge, which honestly still feels kind of unbelievable. For Prime Day, it’s available for ₹13,999—a straight ₹3,000 off the regular price.

The Kindle Paperwhite

Smart Living with Echo Devices

Echo smart speakers and displays powered by Alexa are all about making everyday routines a bit easier. From playing music to controlling smart lights, checking the weather, or setting reminders, it’s all hands-free. There are even Alexa features designed just for kids. If you’re starting a smart home setup, bundled offers during Prime Day make it a bit more accessible.

Echo Device Offers Include:

  • Echo Pop Combo for Kids with Alexa Activity Kit: 56% off, now ₹3,499
  • Echo (4th Gen) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb: 54% off, now ₹5,550
  • Echo Pop + Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb: 51% off, now ₹3,499
  • Echo (4th Gen): 50% off, now ₹5,000
  • Echo Pop: 41% off, now ₹2,949
  • Echo Dot (5th Gen): 19% off, now ₹4,449 (valid only on July 12 and 13)
  • Echo Spot: 17% off, now ₹7,449
  • Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): ₹5,000 off, now ₹8,999
  • Echo Show 10: ₹3,000 off, now ₹21,999

Smart Living with Echo Devices

Upgrade Your Entertainment with Fire TV

Fire TV devices can turn your old television into a smart streaming hub—or just improve the responsiveness of a laggy smart TV. With access to 12,000+ apps, including both free and subscription-based content, it’s a decent upgrade. You can stream live news, sports, and use Alexa Voice Remote to search for shows, or even control compatible smart home gadgets.

Fire TV Offers Include:

  • Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa Voice Remote: 55% off, now ₹2,499
  • Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: 50% off, now ₹1,999
  • Fire TV Stick 4K: 36% off, now ₹4,499

And yes, Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in are also part of the sale:

  • Xiaomi 55″ FX Pro QLED 4K Smart Fire TV: 44% off, now ₹38,999
  • Redmi 32″ F Series HD Ready Fire TV: 58% off, now ₹10,499
  • Xiaomi 32″ F Series HD Ready Fire TV: 56% off, now ₹10,999

Upgrade Your Entertainment with Fire TV

FAQs

Q1: When does Amazon Prime Day 2025 start and end in India?
A1: It begins at 12 a.m. on July 12 and ends on July 14, offering 72 hours of deals.

Q2: What types of products are on sale during Prime Day?
A2: You’ll find deals on Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TV streaming sticks, and the Kindle Paperwhite.

Q3: How much is the Kindle Paperwhite discounted during Prime Day?
A3: It’s ₹3,000 off, available for ₹13,999 during the offer period.

Q4: Are there any specific offers for Echo Dot (5th Gen)?
A4: Yes, it’s 19% off at ₹4,449—but only valid on July 12 and 13.

Q5: Can I get discounts on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in?
A5: Absolutely. Discounts go up to 58%. For example, the Redmi 32″ Fire TV is 58% off at ₹10,499.

July’s Google Pixel Update: A Mix of Relief and Compromise
iPhone 16e Now Available for Rs 35,000 for Limited Time: Find Out Where to Buy
itel Unveils City 100 Foldable Smartphone with AI Features and Durable Design
OnePlus Launches Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Buds 4 in India
Portronics Launches Tornado Cordless Air Blower in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article PureSoftware Launches FuzionX Gaming Studio for B2B Casino Gaming PureSoftware Launches FuzionX Gaming Studio for B2B Casino Gaming
Next Article OLX India Introduces Elite Buyer Program for Faster Transactions OLX India Introduces Elite Buyer Program for Faster Transactions
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

realme 15 Series to Feature Voice-Led Photo Editing with AI Edit Genie
realme 15 Series to Feature Voice-Led Photo Editing with AI Edit Genie
By Aditi Sharma
OLX India Introduces Elite Buyer Program for Faster Transactions
OLX India Introduces Elite Buyer Program for Faster Transactions
By Srishti Gulati
PureSoftware Launches FuzionX Gaming Studio for B2B Casino Gaming
PureSoftware Launches FuzionX Gaming Studio for B2B Casino Gaming
By Gauri
KT2i Acquires T4S Partners, Expanding Global Reach in IT and Business Consulting
KT2i Acquires T4S Partners, Expanding Global Reach in IT and Business Consulting
By Mahak Aggarwal
CS TECH Ai Marks 27 Years, Expands Role in India's Infrastructure
CS TECH Ai Marks 27 Years, Expands Role in India’s Infrastructure
By Aditi Sharma
TP-Link India Expands Operations with New Mumbai Incubation Centre and Bengaluru R&D Hub
TP-Link India Expands Operations with New Mumbai Incubation Centre and Bengaluru R&D Hub
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like