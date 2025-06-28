Amazon Prime Day 2025: Major Price Cuts Expected on iPhone 15, Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its much-anticipated Prime Day 2025 sale in India, set to run from July 12 to July 14. This year marks a notable expansion, with the event spanning three full days, offering Prime members 72 hours of deals, savings, and a host of new product launches. Consumers are anticipating substantial price reductions on high-demand electronics, particularly popular smartphones like the Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the OnePlus 13.

Key Takeaways:

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is scheduled from July 12 to July 14 in India.

The sale will run for 72 hours, marking its longest duration in India.

Expect significant discounts, up to 40%, on smartphones including iPhone 15, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and OnePlus 13.

Additional savings are available through bank offers with ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Cards.

Over 1,600 new product launches from more than 400 brands are planned.

Prime members can also access deals on flights, hotels, and entertainment.

The annual shopping event, exclusive to Amazon Prime members, is known for bringing some of the year’s deepest discounts across various product categories. For 2025, the focus appears to be heavily on the smartphone segment, with significant price drops anticipated for some of the most sought-after flagship devices.

What to Expect: Deep Discounts on Flagship Smartphones

Amazon has begun teasing some of the deals, indicating that consumers can expect up to 40% off on a range of top smartphones. While specific final prices are yet to be revealed, the e-commerce giant has confirmed that major devices will be part of the sale.

Apple iPhone 15: The iPhone 15, Apple’s latest mainstream offering, is expected to see a considerable price cut. Currently, the iPhone 15, featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 48-megapixel dual rear camera system, and the A16 Bionic chipset, is available at around ₹60,300, down from its original retail price of ₹79,900. During Prime Day, it is anticipated to drop below the ₹50,000 mark, making it a compelling upgrade for many. Apple’s iPhone series consistently attracts attention during sales, and the iPhone 15 is a particular highlight for this event.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Samsung’s flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is another device set to receive a significant markdown. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, known for its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, a versatile quad-camera system with a 200MP main sensor, and integrated S Pen, typically retails at around ₹1,29,999. Current offers have seen it drop to ₹84,999, but during Prime Day, it is widely expected to be available for under ₹80,000. This could present a major opportunity for those looking to acquire Samsung’s top-tier device with its advanced AI capabilities and robust performance.

OnePlus 13: The OnePlus 13, a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment, is also part of the announced deals. While its launch price stands at ₹54,998, current bank offers have brought it down to ₹49,998. Prime Day is likely to push this price even lower. The OnePlus 13 is recognized for its smooth OxygenOS experience, powerful processor, and rapid charging technology, making it a favorite among Android enthusiasts.

Beyond these flagship models, Amazon has indicated that other popular smartphones from brands like iQOO, Realme, and Xiaomi will also be available with attractive discounts. This includes models such as the iQOO Neo 10, OnePlus 13s, iQOO 13, Realme GT 7, and Xiaomi 14 Civi. Even budget-friendly options, like the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, iQOO Z9s, Realme Narzo 80x, Samsung Galaxy M35, Galaxy M06, and Redmi A4, are expected to see price reductions, catering to a wider range of buyers.

Understanding Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day (or in 2025, three-day in India) global shopping event that offers exclusive deals and discounts to Amazon Prime members. It was first launched on July 15, 2015, to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary, offering more deals than Black Friday at the time. The event has grown significantly over the years, becoming one of the biggest shopping days for Amazon globally, surpassing even Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of sales volume in some regions.

The concept behind Prime Day is to reward Amazon Prime subscribers with access to special deals and new product launches across various categories, including electronics, home goods, fashion, and more. This strategy encourages new Prime subscriptions and strengthens loyalty among existing members. In India, Prime Day first debuted in July 2017 and has since seen consistent growth. Prime membership provides additional benefits such as faster delivery options, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and other services.

Maximizing Your Savings: Bank Offers and More

Beyond direct price cuts, shoppers can further maximize their savings during the Prime Day event. Amazon has partnered with leading banks, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using their credit and debit cards. This discount also applies to EMI transactions with ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Cards. For Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders, there is an additional 5% cashback on shopping, alongside the instant discount.

Amazon Pay users can also find benefits on flight and hotel bookings, with up to 25% off on flights and up to 50% off on hotel bookings. There are also cashback offers on movie tickets and international travel discounts.

Beyond Smartphones: Other Categories

While smartphones are a major highlight, Prime Day 2025 promises deals across various other product categories. Consumers can expect discounts on:

Electronics: Laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and smart home devices. Premium audio devices, like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, are specifically mentioned for anticipated price reductions.

Laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and smart home devices. Premium audio devices, like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, are specifically mentioned for anticipated price reductions. Home & Kitchen: Appliances, cookware, and home decor items.

Appliances, cookware, and home decor items. Fashion & Beauty: Apparel, footwear, accessories, and personal care products.

Apparel, footwear, accessories, and personal care products. Groceries & Daily Essentials: Deals on everyday necessities.

Amazon also emphasizes new product launches from over 400 brands, with more than 1,600 new products from Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) receiving early access for Prime members. This provides an opportunity for customers to discover unique “Made in India” products.

Preparation for the Sale

To make the most of Prime Day, Amazon advises customers to:

Become a Prime Member: The deals are exclusive to Prime members. If not already a member, sign up for a Prime subscription, which costs ₹1,499 annually for full benefits, or consider Prime Lite at ₹799 or Prime Shopping Edition at ₹299 for specific benefits. Create a Wishlist: Add desired items to your Amazon wishlist beforehand. This helps track potential deals and ensures you do not miss out on items that go on sale. Monitor Price Drops: Keep an eye on pricing in the days leading up to the sale, as Amazon often reveals specific deals closer to the event. Utilize Amazon’s Features: Explore Amazon’s generative AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, for recommendations and product comparisons. Alexa on Echo smart speakers can also add items to your cart or track orders by voice command.

Customer Experience and Logistics

Amazon has invested in strengthening its delivery network to handle the increased volume during sales events. The company offers same-day delivery on over 10 lakh products and next-day delivery on over 40 lakh products for Prime members, aiming to ensure prompt order fulfillment. Despite these efforts, high-demand sales periods can sometimes lead to logistical challenges such as delivery delays or temporary stockouts. Amazon continually works to enhance its supply chain efficiency and inventory management systems to minimize such issues and improve customer satisfaction.

Historically, the first Prime Day in 2015 faced some criticism regarding the relevance of deals and clarity of promotional elements. However, Amazon has continually refined its approach, focusing on personalized recommendations and clear deal presentations. The company uses data analytics to understand customer behavior and optimize deal offerings.

This Prime Day 2025 is poised to be one of Amazon India’s biggest yet, building on the record-breaking sales of Prime Day 2024, which saw a 24% increase in Prime members shopping compared to the previous year. With deep discounts on popular tech and a wide array of products, it represents a significant opportunity for consumers to make planned purchases or discover new items.

FAQs about Amazon Prime Day 2025

Q1: When is Amazon Prime Day 2025 in India?

A1: Amazon Prime Day 2025 in India will run from July 12 to July 14.

Q2: Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals?

A2: Yes, Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You need an active Prime membership to take advantage of the special offers.

Q3: What kind of discounts can I expect on smartphones like the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 Ultra?

A3: Amazon has announced up to 40% discount on various smartphones. The iPhone 15 is expected to drop below ₹50,000, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might be available for less than ₹80,000.

Q4: Will there be additional bank offers during the sale?

A4: Yes, Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank and SBI to offer a 10% instant discount on credit and debit card transactions, including EMI. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get an additional 5% cashback.

Q5: Are new product launches part of Prime Day 2025?

A5: Absolutely. Amazon has stated that over 1,600 new product launches from more than 400 leading Indian and global brands will be available, with Prime members getting early access to many items from Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs).

Q6: What other product categories will have deals during Prime Day?

A6: Apart from smartphones, you can expect deals across electronics, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty, groceries, and more. Premium audio devices and smart wearables are also highlighted.

Q7: How long does Amazon Prime Day 2025 last?

A7: This year, Amazon Prime Day in India will last for 72 hours, starting at 12:00 AM on July 12 and concluding at 11:59 PM on July 14.

Q8: Can I get faster delivery during Prime Day?

A8: Yes, Prime members in India benefit from faster delivery options, including same-day delivery on over 10 lakh products and next-day delivery on over 40 lakh products.