Amazon Prime Day Deals Extended: Up to 75% Off on Electronics Until July 20

If you happened to miss out on the initial Amazon Prime Day sales, there’s still some good news. Amazon India has extended its popular Prime Day discounts on a wide variety of electronics—laptops, tablets, smartwatches, monitors, and more. You can now score savings of up to 75% until July 20, 2025. This extension follows the wrap-up of the main Prime Day event, which originally ran from July 12 to July 14, giving shoppers a few more days to take advantage of the big-ticket bargains.

Key Takeaways:

Amazon Prime Day deals on electronics are extended until July 20, 2025.

Discounts reach up to 75% across various product lines.

Categories include laptops, tablets, smartwatches, monitors, and more.

The original Prime Day ran from July 12 to July 14.

A Prime membership is required to access these special prices.

This extension is a welcome window for Amazon Prime members to grab tech gadgets at prices that, honestly, don’t come around all that often. Prime Day has become an annual shopping event that Prime subscribers look forward to, mainly because it brings notable markdowns across a broad range of products. And this year, the spotlight once again is firmly on consumer electronics, with many well-known brands joining the party.

For those planning a computing upgrade, laptops are among the highlighted deals, with discounts climbing as high as 46%. You’ll find models from trusted names like Dell, HP, Apple, and ASUS—whether you need a basic workhorse for productivity or a high-powered device for content creation or gaming. A good example? The HP 255 G10, known for its reliability with daily tasks, is now up for grabs at a reduced price. Gaming machines like the MSI Cyborg 15 and Acer ALG are also seeing price dips, putting high-performance setups within easier reach.

Tablets, too, are part of the action. With discounts going up to 64%, it’s a good time to consider an upgrade or a second device for flexibility. The sale includes offerings from Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, and Acer—each catering to different use cases, whether that’s streaming, note-taking, or light work on the go. Noteworthy mentions here are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and the Redmi Pad 2, both of which come with attractive price tags during this period.

Smartwatches are another big-ticket item this time around. Some discounts go beyond 75%, which is pretty significant. From basic fitness bands to advanced health-tracking wearables, there’s something for nearly every budget and need. Leading brands such as Samsung, Noise, Boult, and Garmin are well represented. If you’re eyeing premium options, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or the OnePlus Watch 2 are available with impressive markdowns.

Monitors haven’t been left out either, with deals hitting up to 71% off. Whether it’s a standard Full HD screen for everyday work or a larger, high-resolution display for immersive gaming or graphic design, there are plenty of options. Brands like Dell, Samsung, LG, and BenQ are featured here, making this a solid opportunity to level up your work or play station.

And it doesn’t stop there. The extended Prime Day sale also covers headphones and earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, home theater systems, and printers. Many of these items are seeing discounts that stretch up to 75%, so if you’re looking to improve your audio setup or kit out a home office, now’s as good a time as any.

Do note—you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership to access these deals. That membership also brings other perks like faster shipping, access to Prime Video and Prime Music, and more. And for those using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards or SBI credit cards, there’s an added benefit: a 10% instant discount on eligible purchases, including EMI transactions.

All in all, this sale extension gives shoppers a few extra days to think through purchases, compare models, and maybe finally snag that one device they’ve been eyeing. With the deals running through July 20, there’s still time to make the most of Prime Day pricing.

FAQs about the Amazon Prime Day Sale Extension:

Q1: Is Prime membership necessary to get these extended deals?

A1: Yes, these extended Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Q2: Which bank offers are available during this extended sale?

A2: Customers can get an additional 10% instant discount using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, and SBI credit cards, including EMI transactions.

Q3: What types of products are included in the extended sale?

A3: The extended sale covers laptops, tablets, smartwatches, monitors, headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, home theater systems, and printers, among other electronics.

Q4: How long will these extended discounts last?

A4: The extended Prime Day discounts on electronics will be available until July 20, 2025.