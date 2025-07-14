Amazon Prime Day Sale Final Day: Unbeatable Smartwatch Deals with Up to 75% Off

Today is it. The last chance for shoppers across India to make the most of the Amazon Prime Day sale before it officially wraps up at 11:59 PM IST tonight. Over the past three days, this massive shopping event has brought a slew of deals, but one standout category has undeniably been smartwatches. With discounts soaring as high as 75% on select models, it’s been a go-to for tech-savvy buyers and fitness buffs alike.

This sale has remained exclusive to Amazon Prime members, giving them early access to fresh launches, lightning deals, and deeper price cuts across a wide range of products.

Key Takeaways:

Amazon Prime Day 2025 concludes today, July 14.

Smartwatches are available at up to 75% off.

Deals span brands like Apple, Samsung, Noise, and boAt.

Extra savings for ICICI and SBI bank cardholders.

Features on offer range from fitness tracking to full-scale health monitoring.

The sale, which kicked off on July 12, has seen skyrocketing interest in electronics. And unsurprisingly, smartwatches have emerged as some of the fastest-moving items. Many shoppers seem eager to either upgrade their wearable tech or simply jump into the ecosystem for the first time. It’s not just about telling time anymore—these devices combine real-time health monitoring with the convenience of smartphone connectivity.

Think call and message notifications, GPS navigation, heart rate and SpO2 tracking, sleep insights—the works. Some models even throw in contactless payments via NFC and voice assistant support, making them feel a little like a personal assistant on your wrist.

Among the brands leading the charge are Apple and Samsung, naturally. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 9, which boasts an OLED Retina display and a suite of advanced health sensors, has seen a price cut. Samsung’s lineup is also featured prominently, with the Galaxy Watch Ultra—featuring a robust build and a crisp 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display—turning heads thanks to the discounts.

That said, Indian brands like Noise and boAt have also been major crowd-pullers. They’ve become known for offering solid value without cutting corners on features. The Noise ColorFit Pro series and boAt’s Xtend and Lunar smartwatches come with Bluetooth calling, numerous sports modes, health metrics, and vivid HD displays. Bonus: their customizable watch faces add a nice personal touch.

Of course, smartwatches aren’t the only things on offer. Amazon Prime Day has included deals on laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and much more. ICICI and SBI cardholders have been able to tack on an extra 10% instant discount, and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are even getting an additional 5% cashback.

All in all, the popularity of smartwatches in India seems to be part of a larger shift—people are clearly leaning more into tech that not only keeps them connected but also helps track and manage their well-being.

With the clock ticking down, this is pretty much the final window to grab one of these discounted smartwatches (or anything else on your wishlist) before the sale signs off for good.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to access these smartwatch deals?

A1: Yes, these Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Q2: What kind of discounts can I expect on smartwatches?

A2: Discounts can go up to 75% off, depending on the brand and model.

Q3: Which smartwatch brands are popular during the Amazon Prime Day sale in India?

A3: Apple, Samsung, Noise, boAt, Amazfit, and Garmin are among the top discounted brands.

Q4: What are the key features to look for when buying a smartwatch?

A4: Consider heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, GPS, Bluetooth calling, sleep tracking, notification support, battery life, and water resistance.

Q5: Can I get additional bank offers on top of the Prime Day discounts?

A5: Yes, there are additional instant discounts or cashback offers for ICICI and SBI cardholders, as well as added cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users.