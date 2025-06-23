News

Amazon Shakes Up Healthcare: At-Home Diagnostic Services Now Live in 6 Cities – Is Your Doctor’s Office Next?

Amazon expands its healthcare reach, launching at-home diagnostic services in six Indian cities, offering over 800 tests via its app.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
12 Min Read
Amazon Shakes Up Healthcare

Amazon, the global e-commerce titan, has made a significant move into the healthcare sector, launching at-home diagnostic services in six major Indian cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. This development, announced today, represents a pivotal step in Amazon’s strategy to build a comprehensive digital healthcare ecosystem within India, integrating diagnostics with its existing pharmacy and teleconsultation services.

Contents
Key Takeaways:The Strategic Play: Building a Connected Healthcare EcosystemOrange Health Labs: The Power Behind the DiagnosticsService Specifics: Speed and ScopeIndia’s Diagnostic Market: A Landscape of Opportunity and CompetitionBeyond Diagnostics: Amazon’s Broader Healthcare AmbitionsFAQs about Amazon’s New Diagnostic Services

Key Takeaways:

  • Service Launch: Amazon Diagnostics is now live in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
  • Partnership: The service is offered in collaboration with Orange Health Labs, an accredited diagnostic provider.
  • Convenience: Customers can book over 800 diagnostic tests, schedule appointments, and receive digital reports directly through the Amazon app.
  • Speed: Doorstep sample collection is promised within 60 minutes, with routine test reports delivered digitally in as little as six hours.
  • Integrated Healthcare: This launch completes Amazon’s “third aspect” of its healthcare strategy in India, joining Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon Clinic.
  • Market Impact: Amazon’s entry is set to intensify competition within India’s growing $15 billion diagnostics market.
  • Future Vision: Amazon aims to create a “connected care ecosystem” where customers can manage all their health records, doctor conversations, and prescriptions in one platform.

The launch of Amazon Diagnostics means that individuals in these cities can now book lab tests, schedule and track appointments, and access digital reports instantly through the familiar Amazon app. This new service, powered by a partnership with Orange Health Labs, aims to address long wait times and accessibility gaps prevalent in traditional diagnostic models.

The Strategic Play: Building a Connected Healthcare Ecosystem

Jayaramakrishnan Balasubramanian, category leader for Amazon Medical, described the diagnostics launch as the “third aspect” of Amazon’s health strategy in India. Amazon Pharmacy, which delivers prescription medications and healthcare essentials, launched approximately two and a half years ago and has seen rapid growth, becoming one of Amazon’s fastest-growing segments in India. More recently, Amazon Clinic, offering virtual doctor consultations, was introduced six months ago and has already doubled its user base, particularly in categories like pediatric and veterinary consultations. With the addition of Amazon Diagnostics, Amazon’s vision for a comprehensive healthcare offering in India is now closer to reality.

This integrated approach means a customer can now consult a doctor through Amazon Clinic, receive a prescription, order the medications via Amazon Pharmacy, and then, if necessary, book diagnostic tests through Amazon Diagnostics, all within the same application interface. This streamlines the healthcare journey for the consumer, moving away from a fragmented system where patients often navigate separate providers for each healthcare need. Amazon’s focus, as stated by Balasubramanian, is on user experience and reliability rather than engaging in price wars. The company aims to maintain price parity while prioritizing a smooth and trustworthy service.

Orange Health Labs: The Power Behind the Diagnostics

Amazon’s strategic choice of partner for this venture is Orange Health Labs. Founded in 2020, Orange Health Labs has rapidly gained recognition for its responsive and reliable service delivery, including a focus on fast reverse logistics for blood samples. The startup is backed by investors such as Accel, General Catalyst, Bertelsmann India, and Y Combinator, and has raised over $50 million to date. Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund also led a $12 million funding round for Orange Health Labs in December 2024, signaling Amazon’s confidence in the partnership.

Dhruv Gupta, co-founder of Orange Health Labs, expressed that the partnership with Amazon validates the trust Orange Health has earned and will allow them to elevate the diagnostic experience for people across India further. The collaboration leverages Orange Health’s accredited diagnostic capabilities with Amazon’s operational prowess, which includes its extensive logistics network and digital infrastructure.

Service Specifics: Speed and Scope

The Amazon Diagnostics service boasts impressive claims regarding speed and accessibility. Customers can book from over 800 diagnostic tests, ranging from routine health check-ups to specialized lab tests like Complete Blood Count (CBC) and Platelet Count. The service offers doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes of booking in select areas. For routine tests, digital reports are delivered directly to the Amazon app in as little as six hours. The platform incorporates intelligent features such as real-time slot visibility, map-based address validation, secure digital report access via the Amazon Health dashboard, and automated test preparation instructions, all built into a seamless booking process. This focus on rapid collection and report delivery addresses a critical pain point for consumers who often face long wait times and inconvenient clinic visits for diagnostic services.

India’s Diagnostic Market: A Landscape of Opportunity and Competition

India’s diagnostics market, valued at approximately $15 billion, is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing health awareness, the demand for convenience, and a post-pandemic shift towards digitized health services. The sector is expanding at an estimated annual rate of 15%. While the organized segment constitutes only about 15% of the total market, it has outpaced overall growth, indicating a shift towards more structured and technology-driven services.

Amazon’s entry introduces a significant new competitive dynamic to this market. Established players like Thyrocare (owned by PharmEasy), Tata 1mg, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Apollo Diagnostics, and Redcliffe Labs already operate within this space, many of whom have also diversified their offerings beyond medicines to include diagnostics. Industry analysts suggest that Amazon’s vast logistics network and its existing customer base, particularly its Prime members, could give it a significant edge in scaling this service nationwide.

Tarun Sharma, a senior fund manager and healthcare and consumer strategy head at 360 ONE Asset, noted that diagnostics represent a significant profit pool within the business-to-consumer healthtech space, alongside teleconsultation and pharmaceutical distribution. This profitability continues to attract competition, leading to potential pricing risks. However, consumers are increasingly prioritizing accuracy of reports and overall quality of experience, areas where Amazon aims to differentiate itself.

Beyond Diagnostics: Amazon’s Broader Healthcare Ambitions

Amazon’s commitment to healthcare extends beyond this recent diagnostic launch. The company views healthcare as a “daily need, second only to grocery in some ways,” as stated by Jayaramakrishnan Balasubramanian. This long-term perspective is supported by Amazon’s recent announcement to invest over $233 million in 2025 to enhance its India operations, which includes expanding and upgrading its operations infrastructure, improving associate safety and well-being programs, and developing new tools and technology for its fulfillment network.

Furthermore, Amazon India has launched a nationwide initiative to offer free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates and partners through medical camps by the end of 2025. This initiative underscores Amazon’s broader engagement with the healthcare sector and its focus on both internal and external health initiatives.

While Amazon’s global healthcare strategy includes initiatives like the acquisition of One Medical in the United States, which consolidates virtual and in-person primary care, the at-home diagnostic service in India marks Amazon’s first global foray into this specific diagnostics sector. This indicates India’s strategic importance in Amazon’s evolving healthcare narrative. The company’s vision is to become a “connected care ecosystem” where customers can have all their health records, doctor conversations, and medical prescriptions in one space, making healthcare more manageable and accessible.

The move by Amazon highlights a global trend of technology companies venturing into the healthcare domain, leveraging their digital platforms and logistical capabilities to address market inefficiencies and consumer demands for convenience. As Amazon deepens its engagement with healthcare systems and broadens its service offerings in India, its actions will be closely watched by consumers, competitors, and the healthcare industry alike.

FAQs about Amazon’s New Diagnostic Services

  • Which cities currently have access to Amazon’s at-home diagnostic services?
    Amazon Diagnostics is live in six major Indian cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
  • How do I book a diagnostic test through Amazon?
    You can book a test directly through the Amazon app. Just search for “Amazon Diagnostics,” choose your test, and schedule an appointment. It’s designed to be quick and simple.
  • What kinds of tests are available through this service?
    There are over 800 diagnostic tests on offer—ranging from basic health check-ups to more specialized lab tests like CBC (Complete Blood Count) and Platelet Count.
  • How soon can a sample be collected after I book a test?
    In many areas, Amazon promises doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes of booking, which is quite fast compared to traditional services.
  • When can I expect my test results?
    For routine tests, results are typically delivered digitally within six hours, straight to the Amazon app.
  • Who is providing the diagnostic testing services behind the scenes?
    Amazon has partnered with Orange Health Labs, an accredited diagnostics company known for its fast logistics and reliable reporting.
  • Is this service available outside India?
    No, not yet. Right now, Amazon Diagnostics is available only in India, and this launch marks Amazon’s first global step into the diagnostics sector.
  • How does this new service connect with Amazon’s other healthcare offerings?
    It completes the trio: Amazon Pharmacy (for medicines), Amazon Clinic (for virtual consultations), and now Amazon Diagnostics—all integrated into one platform for a streamlined experience.
  • Are there any special offers or discounts on diagnostic tests?
    Not at the moment. Amazon has clarified that its focus is more on reliability and service quality than on undercutting prices.
  • What’s Amazon’s long-term goal in the healthcare space?
    Amazon wants to build a “connected care ecosystem,” where users can manage everything—from medical records and prescriptions to doctor chats and lab results—all within the Amazon app.
Lakshmi
Lakshmi Narayanan
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
