AMD GameOn 2025 at IndiaJoy Explores AI, Esports, and The Future of Gaming in India

On November 1 and 2, 2025, AMD will host the eighth edition of its flagship GameOn event at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), held alongside the larger IndiaJoy 2025 digital entertainment festival.

Over two days, the event will bring together gamers, streamers, developers, and creators from across India to explore how emerging technologies—especially Artificial Intelligence (AI)—are shaping the future of gaming, content creation, and hardware innovation. Entry is free and open to everyone, which makes it even more exciting for enthusiasts and first-time visitors alike.

Mukesh Bajpai, Marketing Director at AMD India, summed up the spirit of the event well. He said, “AMD GameOn 2025 is more than an event; it’s a celebration of the gaming ecosystem in India. Our vision is to showcase how AMD’s processors, GPUs, and AI solutions power every aspect of modern gaming and creation.”

Key Highlights of AMD GameOn 2025

Dates & Venue: November 1–2, 2025, at HICC Hyderabad, as part of IndiaJoy.

Technology Focus: Hands-on demos of Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors and the Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU for large AI model workloads.

Esports Tournament: A nationwide Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) tournament with a ₹5,00,000 prize pool.

Community Events: Influencer showmatches, PC building competitions, and a Free Play Zone featuring AAA and Made-in-India titles.

Free Entry: Open for all—no passes or tickets required.

Showcasing the AI-Powered PC Experience

One of the most anticipated zones will be the AMD Universe Showcase, where visitors can actually try out the latest AMD-powered systems. The highlight here will be Copilot+ PCs built with AMD Ryzen AI processors—these come with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) designed to handle AI tasks directly on the device.

This means faster, smarter performance whether you’re gaming, streaming, editing videos, or running AI tools. It’s not just a demo; it’s a glimpse into how personal computing is evolving.

Another major spotlight is the Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU, a professional-grade graphics card built for AI workloads like Large Language Model (LLM) training and inference. The showcase will also host interactive sessions with popular Indian creators such as Vimal Chintapatla, Indian Budget Gamer, Toaster Roaster, and Bloodline, giving a relatable, real-world context to AMD’s technology.

And if you’re into hardware, the AMD Buildmasters competition might just be your favorite part. It’s a live PC-building contest where participants assemble high-performance machines using AMD hardware and partner components from Gigabyte AORUS—right in front of the crowd.

Esports and Gaming Competitions

No gaming event feels complete without some adrenaline-pumping competition. The centerpiece of GameOn 2025 will be a nationwide Counter-Strike 2 tournament featuring a ₹5,00,000 prize pool. The online qualifiers are being organized by FragNation, AMD’s official esports partner.

Day 2 will bring an extra dose of excitement with the Influencer Showmatch, featuring top Indian creators like Hi5 Gamer, Maddy Telugu Gamer, Miss Senorita, Pingu, Arthur, and Sharkshe going head-to-head in CS2.

For casual players or anyone just looking to explore, the Free Play Zone will be open throughout the event. It’s a chance to try new titles—including games from Indian studios like Zombiefox Studios and Gods and Heroes Studios—on setups powered by AMD Ryzen 9000 processors and Radeon RX 9000 GPUs, ensuring top-tier performance and visual fidelity.

Deep Dive into Gaming and AI

Beyond the excitement of tournaments and hardware demos, AMD GameOn 2025 also aims to spark meaningful discussions about the future of gaming technology.

Andrej Zdravkovic, Senior Vice President and Chief Software Officer at AMD, will sit down for a fireside chat with Shajy Thomas, Founder and CTO of Astra Studios, to talk about how AI and content creation are evolving side by side.

Adding further insight, Gabor Sines, Senior Fellow at AMD, will deliver a session titled “Gaming with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” exploring how AI is being used in game development—from smarter NPCs to procedural design and optimization.

The event’s ecosystem of partners adds to the appeal. Gigabyte AORUS will showcase hardware such as the Radeon RX 9000 and RX 7600 Series GPUs, along with motherboards built on the AMD X870E, B850, and B650 chipsets. ZOWIE steps in as the official display partner, while Logitech G and PowerA bring in premium peripherals and controllers. Vishal Peripherals, the official retail partner, will also display high-performance gaming systems for visitors to experience firsthand.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the biggest prize pool for the esports event?

The main esports attraction is the Counter-Strike 2 tournament, featuring a ₹5,00,000 (Five Lakh INR) prize pool.

Where can I experience the new AMD AI technology?

Head to the AMD Universe Showcase for live demos of Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors and the Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU, designed for advanced AI workloads and LLM training.

Is there a fee to attend AMD GameOn 2025?

No, the event is completely free and open to the public. It takes place at HICC Hyderabad as part of IndiaJoy 2025.

What exactly are Copilot+ PCs?

They’re a new generation of Windows PCs equipped with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), such as those in AMD Ryzen AI chips. These NPUs handle AI features directly on-device, enhancing speed and responsiveness for tasks like streaming, content creation, and photo editing.

Which Indian game studios are showcasing their titles?

You’ll find games from Zombiefox Studios and Gods and Heroes Studios featured in the Free Play Zone, offering a spotlight on India’s growing game development talent.