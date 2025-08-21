Amkette Launches Optimus and Optimus XL Bluetooth Keyboards in India

Amkette, a well-known name in India’s consumer tech space, has launched its new Optimus and Optimus XL Bluetooth Keyboards. These keyboards are designed for people who work, study, and move between multiple devices in a single day. With features such as 4-in-1 connectivity, compatibility across different operating systems, and smart shortcut keys, the Optimus series is positioned as an affordable yet capable option for modern users.

Key Takeaways

4-in-1 Connectivity: Connects with up to four devices at once, three via Bluetooth 5.0 and one through a USB wireless receiver.

Connects with up to four devices at once, three via Bluetooth 5.0 and one through a USB wireless receiver. Multi-OS Compatibility: Works with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Works with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Smart Keys: Includes dedicated keys for AI assistants, emojis, screenshots, and quick shortcuts.

Includes dedicated keys for AI assistants, emojis, screenshots, and quick shortcuts. Ergonomic Design: Comfortable layout with durable “retro pop” keys built for long use.

Comfortable layout with durable “retro pop” keys built for long use. Rechargeable Battery: Comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, avoiding disposable cells.

Multi-Device Connectivity for Everyday Needs

The key feature of both Optimus models is their ability to pair and switch between four devices with just a button press. This is especially useful for anyone who splits time between a laptop for work, a tablet for reading or studying, and a phone for quick replies. The connection options include Bluetooth 5.0 along with a 2.4 GHz USB receiver, which together help provide stable wireless performance.

Because the keyboards support Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, they can work with almost any device in your setup. That makes them versatile enough for desktops, tablets, smartphones, and even smart TVs.

Smart Features for Daily Use

Amkette has also added dedicated smart keys to make regular tasks easier. The AI key can launch voice assistants like Copilot on Windows or Siri on Apple devices. Other shortcut keys allow instant screenshots, quick access to emojis, and media controls for volume and playback.

In terms of design, the compact Optimus is suited for portability while the larger Optimus XL provides a more spacious typing layout. Both share the same focus on comfort, with tactile keys that are built to handle extended use and a durable body meant to last.

Another useful detail is the built-in rechargeable battery, which makes the keyboards more convenient to use and also more environmentally friendly by reducing disposable battery waste.

Rajiv Bapna, the founder of Amkette, explained that the aim was to create a product that brings together wireless flexibility, multi-device use, and smart functionality. He added that the keyboards are designed for today’s multitasking lifestyle, catering to professionals, students, and anyone using several devices throughout the day.

Amkette’s Role in Consumer Tech

Amkette has been active in India’s technology market for years, offering products ranging from wireless keyboards and mice to audio devices and mobile accessories. Many users may recall the company’s EvoTV series, which allowed older televisions to run Android features at a low cost.

The company also runs EvoFox, its gaming brand, which has gained popularity for affordable mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and controllers tailored to India’s gaming community.

The new Optimus and Optimus XL Bluetooth Keyboards are now available through Amkette’s official website, major online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart, and at select stores across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the main difference between the Optimus and Optimus XL keyboards?

The main difference is their size. The Optimus is a compact, portable model, while the Optimus XL has a larger layout for a more spacious typing experience.

Q2: Are these keyboards compatible with Apple devices?

Yes, both keyboards are compatible with Apple devices running macOS and iOS, including MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads.

Q3: Do the keyboards come with a USB receiver?

Yes, the keyboards use both Bluetooth 5.0 and a 2.4 GHz USB receiver for wireless connectivity.

Q4: Do I need to buy batteries for these keyboards?

No, both the Optimus and Optimus XL models have a built-in rechargeable battery, so you do not need to buy disposable batteries.