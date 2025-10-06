Anand Mahindra Downloads Zoho’s Arattai App, Sridhar Vembu Reacts with Pride

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has joined the growing list of Indian leaders turning to homegrown technology by downloading Arattai, a messaging application developed by Zoho Corporation. He shared the update on social media, describing the move as a matter of pride, a genuine nod to the ‘Made in India’ movement that’s been gathering pace in recent years.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed. Sridhar Vembu, Zoho’s co-founder and CEO, responded warmly, expressing gratitude and delight at Mahindra’s endorsement. It’s not every day that one of India’s most prominent business figures publicly backs a domestic software product, and this moment clearly resonated across India’s tech community.

Key Takeaways

Anand Mahindra has begun using Arattai, a homegrown Indian messaging app.

His decision reflects his commitment to the ‘Made in India’ initiative.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu reacted with appreciation to Mahindra’s show of support.

The move underscores a broader trend among Indian business leaders championing local technology.

Arattai positions itself as a privacy-focused, secure messaging alternative to global platforms.

The conversation began when Anand Mahindra, who commands a large following on X (formerly Twitter), posted about downloading Arattai. He mentioned feeling a strong sense of pride, or “josh,” as he put it, while doing so. For Zoho, this was no small endorsement. Mahindra’s post lent credibility and visibility to the app, reinforcing the growing confidence in India’s ability to build world-class digital products.

Sridhar Vembu, known for his advocacy of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), replied to Mahindra’s post with genuine appreciation. He noted that such gestures from respected industry leaders go a long way in motivating his team. Zoho, founded in Chennai, has grown into a global software powerhouse while remaining deeply rooted in its Indian identity, a balance Vembu has long championed.

Interestingly, Arattai,which translates to “chat” in Tamil,was conceived as a secure and private alternative to international messaging platforms. It offers end-to-end encryption for chats, video calls, and group conversations. The app’s timing was quite deliberate; it emerged when many users were growing wary of the privacy policies of established messaging giants like WhatsApp. Zoho positioned Arattai as a simple yet robust solution that respects user privacy while keeping data within India’s borders.

But this exchange between Mahindra and Vembu is about more than an app. It reflects a deeper, shared belief in India’s potential to design, build, and scale technology for the world. Mahindra has often used his social media presence to spotlight Indian innovation, whether in startups, manufacturing, or digital ventures. Vembu, on the other hand, has become a symbol of rural tech entrepreneurship, shifting parts of Zoho’s operations to smaller towns to nurture local talent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Arattai app?

A. Arattai is a free and secure messaging application developed by the Indian technology company Zoho Corporation. It offers features like text messaging, voice calls, and video calls with a strong focus on user privacy and end-to-end encryption.

Q. Who is Sridhar Vembu?

A. Sridhar Vembu is the co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation. He is a respected figure in the Indian tech industry, known for building a multi-billion-dollar software company without external funding and for his advocacy of rural development and self-reliance.

Q. Why did Anand Mahindra download Arattai?

A. Anand Mahindra downloaded Arattai to support a ‘Made in India’ product. He often uses his influence to promote and encourage Indian businesses and innovations, aligning with the national ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Q. Is Arattai a good alternative to WhatsApp?

A. Arattai is designed as a direct alternative to messaging apps like WhatsApp. Its main selling point is its strong commitment to user privacy, as it is developed by Zoho, a company with a long-standing reputation in the enterprise software market.

Q. What company developed Arattai?

A. Arattai was developed by Zoho Corporation, a privately held Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Zoho specializes in making a wide range of business software applications.