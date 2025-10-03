Anthropic Appoints Meta Veteran Rahul Patil as New Chief Technology Officer

AI safety and research company Anthropic has named Rahul Patil as its first Chief Technology Officer. Patil arrives from Meta, where he served as a Director of Engineering in the Generative AI group. In his new role, he will report directly to CEO Dario Amodei and take charge of the company’s research, safety, and engineering divisions.

New Leadership for AI Development

Patil brings years of experience in building and scaling advanced AI systems, something Anthropic has been emphasizing as it grows. At Meta, he played a key role in developing large language models and other generative AI tools. Much of his work centered not only on the models themselves but also on the complex infrastructure required to support them. Before his time at Meta, Patil worked at Google, contributing to conversational AI technologies that laid part of the foundation for today’s AI-driven interactions.

His arrival at Anthropic comes on the heels of another high-profile addition. Just weeks ago, the company hired Jan Leike, formerly co-lead of the superalignment team at OpenAI. Leike is now leading a new initiative focused on scalable oversight and AI safety. Patil, as CTO, will oversee this effort along with the broader research and product engineering teams, essentially helping to align Anthropic’s technical direction under one unified vision.

Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, said that Patil’s mix of technical depth and experience managing large engineering groups made him a natural fit for the role. The creation of a CTO position also signals that the company is reshaping its leadership structure to keep pace with rapid growth and increasing competition from other AI labs.

Anthropic, best known for its Claude family of AI models, has consistently positioned itself as a company focused on building AI that is helpful, honest, and harmless. With both Patil and Leike now on board, the company seems to be shoring up its leadership at a critical time for the industry.

