News

Anthropic Appoints Meta Veteran Rahul Patil as New Chief Technology Officer

AI safety company Anthropic hires Rahul Patil, former Director of Engineering at Meta's Generative AI group, to serve as its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Anthropic Appoints Meta Veteran Rahul Patil as New Chief Technology Officer

AI safety and research company Anthropic has named Rahul Patil as its first Chief Technology Officer. Patil arrives from Meta, where he served as a Director of Engineering in the Generative AI group. In his new role, he will report directly to CEO Dario Amodei and take charge of the company’s research, safety, and engineering divisions.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Rahul Patil is stepping in as Anthropic’s first-ever Chief Technology Officer.
  • He previously led engineering efforts in Meta’s Generative AI division.
  • At Anthropic, he will manage the company’s research, safety, and engineering teams.
  • His appointment comes shortly after Anthropic hired Jan Leike from OpenAI.

New Leadership for AI Development

Patil brings years of experience in building and scaling advanced AI systems, something Anthropic has been emphasizing as it grows. At Meta, he played a key role in developing large language models and other generative AI tools. Much of his work centered not only on the models themselves but also on the complex infrastructure required to support them. Before his time at Meta, Patil worked at Google, contributing to conversational AI technologies that laid part of the foundation for today’s AI-driven interactions.

His arrival at Anthropic comes on the heels of another high-profile addition. Just weeks ago, the company hired Jan Leike, formerly co-lead of the superalignment team at OpenAI. Leike is now leading a new initiative focused on scalable oversight and AI safety. Patil, as CTO, will oversee this effort along with the broader research and product engineering teams, essentially helping to align Anthropic’s technical direction under one unified vision.

Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, said that Patil’s mix of technical depth and experience managing large engineering groups made him a natural fit for the role. The creation of a CTO position also signals that the company is reshaping its leadership structure to keep pace with rapid growth and increasing competition from other AI labs.

Anthropic, best known for its Claude family of AI models, has consistently positioned itself as a company focused on building AI that is helpful, honest, and harmless. With both Patil and Leike now on board, the company seems to be shoring up its leadership at a critical time for the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Who is Rahul Patil?

A. Rahul Patil is the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Anthropic. He was previously a Director of Engineering for Generative AI at Meta and also worked at Google’s AI division.

Q. What is Anthropic?

A. Anthropic is an American AI startup focused on AI safety and research. It develops large language models, most famously the Claude series, and aims to make AI systems more reliable and predictable.

Q. Did Anthropic have a CTO before Rahul Patil?

A. No, Rahul Patil is the first person to hold the title of Chief Technology Officer at Anthropic.

Q. Why is this appointment important for Anthropic?

A. Hiring a CTO with experience from a major tech company like Meta indicates Anthropic is structuring its leadership to manage its rapid growth and scale its AI development and research efforts effectively.

Q. How is Jan Leike related to this news?

A. Jan Leike recently joined Anthropic from OpenAI to lead a new safety-focused team. Rahul Patil, as the new CTO, will oversee Leike’s team along with other technical departments, tying together the company’s recent leadership additions.

Cacuminal Launches in India with AI Call Answering Service
Google Makes Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Production-Ready with New Aspect Ratios
Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Series Price in India Likely Starts Above INR 85,000
Made In India Arattai Challenges WhatsApp with 5 Unique Features
Snapchat May Charge for Saving Old Memories; Here Is How to Download Them for Free
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Cacuminal Launches in India with AI Call Answering Service Cacuminal Launches in India with AI Call Answering Service
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic Review
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic Review: The Return of a Timeless Classic
OPPO Reno 14 Review
OPPO Reno 14 Review: A Stylish Phone with a Great Camera
OnePlus Pad Lite Review
OnePlus Pad Lite Review: A Reliable Tablet for Entertainment and Everyday Use
Infinix Hot 60i Review
Infinix Hot 60i Review: A Budget Phone with a Huge Battery

Latest News

Perplexity AI Makes Comet Browser Free to Challenge Google Chrome
Perplexity AI Makes Comet Browser Free to Challenge Google Chrome
By Mahak Aggarwal
UPI Transactions Remain Free, No Plan to Levy Charges, Confirms Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra
UPI Transactions Remain Free, No Plan to Levy Charges, Confirms Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra
By Vishal Jain
Nothing unveils ‘Essential’ AI platform that lets you build apps without coding
Nothing unveils ‘Essential’ AI platform that lets you build apps without coding
By Mahak Aggarwal
Realme 15x 5G Launches in India with 7,000mAh Battery and Dimensity 6300 Chip
Realme 15x 5G Launches in India with 7,000mAh Battery and Dimensity 6300 Chip
By Aditi Sharma
Adobe Premiere for iPhone Now Available for Video Creators
Adobe Premiere for iPhone Now Available for Video Creators
By Gauri
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 1, 2025 Offer Free Diamonds and Skins
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 1, 2025 Offer Free Diamonds and Skins
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like