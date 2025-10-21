Anthropic Launches Web App for Claude Code AI Agent

Anthropic, the AI company best known for its Claude series of models, has introduced a new web application for its AI coding tool, Claude Code. This release makes the assistant available directly through a browser, expanding it beyond its original command-line interface (CLI) design that developers typically used in their terminals. The new web version is now available to subscribers on Anthropic’s paid Pro and Max plans.

Key Takeaways

Anthropic released a web-based application for its AI coding assistant, Claude Code.

The tool allows developers to create, manage, and monitor AI coding agents from a browser.

It is available to paid subscribers on Anthropic’s Pro and Max plans.

The web app connects to GitHub repositories to read code, make changes, and run tests.

This web version complements the existing command-line (CLI) tool, which remains a core product.

The launch marks a notable step forward for the Claude ecosystem. Developers can now create, manage, and monitor their AI coding agents without needing to stay within a terminal environment. By visiting the claude.ai website and selecting the “Code” tab, users can connect their GitHub repositories, set up a workspace, and assign specific coding tasks to the AI.

Once a task is given, Claude Code analyzes the repository, plans what needs to be done, writes or edits code, and even runs tests to validate its work. Everything happens in real time, so developers can observe the AI’s process as it unfolds. This setup makes it possible to offload complex assignments, like debugging or implementing new features, and let the AI handle them semi-independently.

Interestingly, this web-based version is not meant to replace the CLI tool but to complement it. Anthropic added an option that allows users to begin a task through the web interface and then transfer that same session to their local command-line environment. It’s a practical feature for developers who might start a task from their laptop or phone, perhaps through the Claude iOS app, and later continue it on their main computer.

Security was a key focus for this rollout. Anthropic explained that each coding task runs inside an isolated, sandboxed environment, meaning the AI’s access to files and the internet remains tightly restricted. All GitHub interactions are routed through a secure proxy service, ensuring the agent can only access authorized repositories.

The competition in AI coding assistants is heating up, with strong contenders like Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, Google’s Gemini Code Assist, and offerings from OpenAI. With this new browser-based app, Anthropic is making Claude Code more approachable to a broader developer audience. The company also shared that usage of Claude Code has increased significantly since May 2025 and now represents a meaningful share of its annual revenue.

It’s an interesting move that seems to blend accessibility with capability. Perhaps for many developers, this new hybrid of web and CLI workflow will make AI-assisted coding feel a little more seamless, and maybe even a bit more human.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Anthropic’s Claude Code?

A. Claude Code is an AI assistant specifically designed for programming tasks. It can understand existing code, write new code, fix bugs, and run tests to help developers build software more quickly.

Q. How is the new web app different from the old tool?

A. The original Claude Code tool was a command-line interface (CLI), meaning developers used it by typing commands into a terminal window. The new web app provides a graphical interface in a browser (like Chrome or Firefox), making it easier to start, monitor, and manage coding tasks.

Q. Do I need to pay to use the Claude Code web app?

A. Yes, the web version of Claude Code is currently available only to paid subscribers of Anthropic’s Pro and Max plans.

Q. Does the AI get access to all my code?

A. No. Users must connect their GitHub repositories and give the tool permission to access specific code. The tasks run in a sandboxed environment with security restrictions to protect your data.

Q. Is Anthropic replacing the command-line tool?

A. No, Anthropic has stated that the web app is meant to complement the CLI tool. The terminal version will remain a core product for developers who prefer that workflow.