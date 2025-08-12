Apple AirPods May Soon Get Live Translation with iOS 18

Apple is reportedly working on adding a live translation feature to its AirPods lineup, something that could arrive alongside the much-anticipated iOS 18 update later this year. This tool would let AirPods users understand conversations in foreign languages as they happen, a move that would put Apple in direct competition with similar features from Samsung and Google. It also fits into Apple’s broader push to weave artificial intelligence more deeply into its products.

Key Takeaways

A live translation feature for Apple AirPods is rumoured to be a standout part of iOS 18.

It would allow AirPods to serve as real-time language translators, much like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds and Google’s Pixel Buds.

The same technology could also support Apple’s interest in positioning AirPods as over-the-counter hearing aids.

The timing may coincide with the release of new, more affordable AirPods models expected in late 2024.

The Competitive Landscape

The concept of using earbuds for instant translation isn’t exactly new. Google has been doing something similar for years with its Pixel Buds paired with the Google Translate app. More recently, Samsung grabbed attention with “Live Translate” for phone calls and an “Interpreter” mode for in-person conversations, both part of its Galaxy AI suite that works with Galaxy Buds.

If Apple follows through, its approach would likely lean on the iPhone’s processing power, capturing speech, translating it, and sending the translated audio straight to AirPods. It would be a practical showcase for the AI upgrades widely expected in iOS 18, which many see as one of the most ambitious iPhone software overhauls in years.

More Than Just Translation

This isn’t just about travel convenience. Apple has been quietly exploring how AirPods could double as hearing assistance devices. The same tech that picks out and translates voices could be adapted to amplify them, making everyday conversations easier for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. It’s the kind of feature that could edge AirPods closer to being health tech, not just audio gear, and perhaps even sidestep the need for traditional hearing aids in some cases.

The timing is worth noting. Apple is expected to refresh its AirPods lineup later this year, with rumours pointing to two new fourth-generation standard models at different price points. These could feature updated designs, better audio quality, and USB-C charging cases. Pairing that hardware update with a high-profile feature like live translation would give customers one more reason to upgrade or join the AirPods crowd.

For now, it’s all unconfirmed. The most likely stage for an official reveal would be Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where new software features are typically unveiled. Still, with multiple reliable sources pointing in the same direction, there’s a decent chance your next trip abroad could come with an unexpected bonus, AirPods that help you speak the language.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: When will the live translation feature be available for AirPods?

A: If the rumours are accurate, the feature will likely be announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June and released to the public with iOS 18 in September 2024.

Q: Will this feature work on all AirPods models?

A: It is currently unknown which AirPods models will support the feature. While it may be compatible with existing models like the AirPods Pro 2, Apple might limit it to newer hardware to drive sales.

Q: How is this different from Samsung’s or Google’s translation features?

A: Functionally, it is expected to be very similar. The main difference will be its integration within Apple’s ecosystem, using Apple’s processing and AI models, and working specifically with iPhones and AirPods.

Q: Do I need a new iPhone for this feature?

A: You will need an iPhone model that is compatible with the iOS 18 update. Apple typically supports iPhones for several years, but the most demanding AI features could be limited to newer models with more powerful chips.

Q: Will the AirPods translation feature cost extra?

A: It is highly unlikely to cost extra. Apple typically includes new software features as part of its free iOS updates to enhance the value of its hardware.