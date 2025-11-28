News

Apple Confirms Fifth India Store at DLF Mall of India, Noida for December 11

By Hardik Mitra
5 Min Read
Apple Noida Barricade

Apple has officially confirmed that its next retail store in India will open at DLF Mall of India in Noida. The new outlet, called Apple Noida, is scheduled to open its doors on Thursday, December 11, at 1 p.m. IST. With this launch, Apple now reaches a total of five official stores across the country, something that perhaps reflects how steadily the company has been expanding here. It also follows the recent Bengaluru and Pune store openings earlier in September, which already hinted at Apple’s growing confidence in the Indian market.

Key Takeaways

  • Opening Date: Thursday, December 11, at 1 p.m. IST
  • Location: DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida
  • Store Count: Fifth official Apple Store in India
  • Key Products: iPhone 17 family, M5-powered Macs and iPads
  • Design Theme: Store front inspired by peacock feathers as a nod to India’s national bird

Celebrating Indian Culture with a Distinctive Storefront

Anyone walking past DLF Mall of India can already spot the barricade around the upcoming store. Apple has decorated the temporary wall with a striking set of colourful peacock feathers. It is a simple detail, yet it ties this Noida location with the design approach Apple used in Bengaluru and Pune. There is something thoughtful about it, almost as if Apple is trying to echo the vibrancy and creativity that people associate with modern India.

Noida itself is often seen as a place full of ambition and design influence. Apple has mentioned that the new store aims to reflect that spirit. The team at Apple Noida is prepared to help visitors explore ideas, discover tools for work or hobbies, and perhaps feel a little more inspired while doing so.

Newest Products and In Store Expertise

Visitors will be able to try out the latest Apple devices on launch day. This includes the full iPhone 17 series, along with the new lineup of M5-powered hardware such as the iPad Pro and the 14 inch MacBook Pro. For anyone who likes to test things before buying, this might be one of the few places where you can compare everything hands on in one spot.

The store also brings the usual mix of specialists. Apple’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses will be available to help with product questions, setup guidance, and repairs. Business teams on site will also be ready to assist local entrepreneurs or companies looking for tailored recommendations. I think this combination of consumer support and business focused help is part of why Apple’s physical stores continue to matter.

Free Creative Sessions for All Skill Levels

Apple Noida will offer daily “Today at Apple” sessions. These free workshops are run by Apple Creatives and cover photography, music, art, and even beginner friendly coding. Anyone can join, whether you are completely new or already familiar with Apple’s ecosystem. The idea is to help people make the most of their devices, and perhaps learn a skill they were curious about but never had the chance to explore.

Connecting Online and Offline Seamlessly

The new store integrates closely with Apple’s online platforms. Customers can place orders online and collect them in person. Some might even prefer using the Apple Store App or the “Shop with a Specialist over Video” feature for guidance before setting foot in the store. It is the sort of hybrid experience that many people have grown accustomed to, and Apple appears to be leaning into that.

Ahead of the opening, Apple has also released special wallpapers and an Apple Music playlist, both inspired by the sounds and colours of Noida. These are available on the official Apple India website for anyone who wants an early taste of the theme.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Where is the new Apple Store located in Noida?

A1: The store is located inside DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida.

Q2: When does Apple Noida open to the public?

A2: The store opens on Thursday, December 11, at 1 p.m. IST.

Q3: What services are available at the store?

A3: You can buy products, receive support at the Genius Bar, and attend free creative workshops under the “Today at Apple” program.

Q4: Will the new iPhone 17 be available at this store?

A4: Yes, the store will feature the complete iPhone 17 lineup along with M5 powered devices.

